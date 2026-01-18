The Oak House School
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The Oak House School

About this event

Sales closed

Services, Camps, Vacay, Experiences

Pick-up location

1561 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

Whole World Theater Improv Tickets item
Whole World Theater Improv Tickets
$75

Starting bid

4 Tickets for a Night of Improv.
$180 Vallue.

City Winery Comedy with George Lopez item
City Winery Comedy with George Lopez
$75

Starting bid

May 2, 2026 at 5p
4 Tickets
$170 Value

Fun Spot America (for 4) item
Fun Spot America (for 4)
$60

Starting bid

4 Single Day Passes to enjoy go-karts, roller coasters, arcade games, and classic amusement park fun for all ages. . Learn more: https://funspotamericaatlanta.com/

$160 Value

Escape the Netherworld item
Escape the Netherworld
$70

Starting bid

Escape the Netherworld—solve puzzles and beat the clock in one of Atlanta’s most immersive escape room adventures. This one-time voucher is valid for one escape game of your choice for 4 players at Escape The NetherWorld. $150 Value

Mixology Class item
Mixology Class
$80

Starting bid

A mixology party with Oak House teachers Abby and Megan for you and your closest friends! They will partner with you to create fun cocktails or mocktails for your next event!

If using alcohol, people participating must be 21 or over.

$200 Value

Sound Bath with Corrie Roberson item
Sound Bath with Corrie Roberson
$80

Starting bid

Join Corrie Roberson for a private or group (up to 8 people) sound bath at The Seed to Star Collective in Avondale Estates. Not safe during first trimester pregnancy or with a pacemaker.
$200 value

Pet Sitting (3 Nights) item
Pet Sitting (3 Nights)
$75

Starting bid

At Sit.Stay.Play! Atlanta, your furry bestie gets treated like one of the family! We'll mix them in with our pack of playful pups for non-stop fun, belly rubs, and cozy cuddles while you're away. It's like a vacation for your dog – full of zoomies, toys, and zero boredom!


Details:

One Furry Friend Only: Valid for one dog; additional pets may incur extra fees.


Vet Check Required: Proof of current vaccinations (rabies, bordetella, DHPP) must be provided before stay.


Our Home Rules Apply: Dogs must be potty-trained, non-aggressive, and spayed/neutered if over 6 months.


Meet & Greet First: A complimentary evaluation session is needed to ensure a good fit with our pack.


Book Ahead: Reservations required at least 2 weeks in advance; subject to availability.


Must be redeemed by November 15, 2026


Blackout Dates:

Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25)

Independence Day Weekend (July 3-5)

Labor Day Weekend (September 5-7)


Paw-some” Particulars:

No Transfers or Cash: Non-transferable, non-refundable, and no cash value.


Singer Hughes runs Sit. Stay. Play! Atlanta, a licensed and insured Dog Services company. Learn more: https://www.sitstayplayatl.com/

$180 Value


3 Hours of Handy Work item
3 Hours of Handy Work
$80

Starting bid

Queer Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit and trusted source for all kinds of handy work and odd jobs, tailored to meet the needs of our local queer community. Whether it's repairs, maintenance, lawn care, moving assistance, junk removal, cleaning, organizing, pet care, or even child care—you can count on us to help with it all! Learn more at https://www.queerhandsatl.com/

$200 Value

Bike Riding Lessons item
Bike Riding Lessons
$35

Starting bid

Balanced Kids Atlanta's 2-hour Learn to Ride class helps kids develop bike riding skills through fun games and encouraging coaching. $90 Value

Pickleball Lessons with Cindy Spalding item
Pickleball Lessons with Cindy Spalding
$150

Starting bid

Pickleball Lessons
Have you been wanting to learn? Let’s play some pickleball, y’all! We can make this a private lesson or sign up with a bunch of your friends to create an experience, not just a lesson. Eastlake Park has four Pickleball courts for up to 16 players. Expires 12/31/2026 $400 Value

D&D FOR 6 item
D&D FOR 6
$60

Starting bid

Gather your party for a private Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) adventure led by Walker Stipe, a seasoned Dungeon Master who loves helping kids get into the game and who works at East Atlanta Comics. D&D is cooperative storytelling with dice: players create heroes, make choices, and the DM runs the world and the challenges.

The session runs up to 2 hours for up to 6 kids (ages 8–18), welcoming complete beginners and experienced players, and it can include character creation. The game is in-person, hosted either at East Atlanta Comics or at a home or venue of the winning bidder’s choosing within 7 miles of Candler Park.

Great for a birthday party, playdate, or scout troop!


Scheduled upon mutual availability; expires in 12 months; parent/guardian supervision and any venue fees, food, or special supplies not included. $150 Value

Intro to Ice Skating with D’Arcy Robb item
Intro to Ice Skating with D’Arcy Robb
$45

Starting bid

It’s time for your Alysa Liu moment! Whether you’ve always wanted to step on the ice or you already have the basic moves down and want to learn how to go backwards, Oak House Mom D’Arcy Robb is ready to introduce you to the ice.


We’ll meet up at a local ice rink of your choice and cover skate fitting, learning how to fall safely, and introduce you to beginner ice-skating moves on and off the ice.


This experience can be a solo endeavor or in a group of two or three - your choice!


For age 6 thru adult.

Will take place at a mutually agreed-upon time and location in 2026, during one public skating session.


Approximately 1.5 hours.

$100

Skating Skills with professional skaterCindy Spalding item
Skating Skills with professional skaterCindy Spalding
$65

Starting bid

Up your skating game with up to 20 friends! Learn to skate, slalom, jump, skate dance, or improve your existing skills with Roller/inline/ice skater/ instructor/ performer/ coach/ examiner/ racer, Cindy Spalding!


No ramps or half-pipe for Cindy anymore. You decide who and where, grab some skates, helmets & wrist protection - she'll provide the fun.

$100-$500 Value, based on number of friends.

Kid Bday Planning + Party item
Kid Bday Planning + Party
$80

Starting bid

Hate having to negotiate with your kid about their birthday party? Let Abby and friends handle that! She will talk to your kid, plan a themed invitation, activity, and cake that she will bake and bring to the party that will be hosted at either Candler park, or at the Oak House facilities depending on time of year and weather.

You will provide the food, snacks, and the supplies for the activity, not the planning, just the supplies.

A maximum number of 10 kids including the birthday kiddo for the party.

$200 Value

Crochet Lesson item
Crochet Lesson
$40

Starting bid

So you want to learn to crochet? Perfect. You can! Tell infamous Oak House Teacher Abby where to meet you, at a coffee shop, a bar, your house, her classroom and bring a friend if you would like. Abby will teach you the basics of a blanket, or the beginnings of a stuffed animal, your choice. Abby will bring yarn, a crochet hook for you to keep and endless patience. She will be available to you at drop off, pick up, and by phone or email until you finish a very successful first project! Expires at the 2027 auction! $100 Value

Game Night: Across All Ages item
Game Night: Across All Ages
$100

Starting bid

Come to Therapy House in Avondale Estates for a Game Night! Do you enjoy playing Catan, Ravine, or 5 Minute Dungeon? Play all of the games your heart desires (up to 4 people) from 6pm-9pm. Games and Snacks provided.

Expires within March 20, 2027 Scheduled at least 3 weeks in advance.

Learn more: https://acrossallagestherapy.com/

$400 Value

Babysitting item
Babysitting
$40

Starting bid

Do you wish you had a babysitter that actually understood your kids?


Call Julius and Priscilla, neuro-spicy themselves and highly trained in being fun and responsible babysitters for your crew.


Trained in the church nursery for large groups of kids by their mom, Abby Norman, an Oak House teacher, Julius (16) and Priscilla (14) have never met a kid they can't at least come to an agreement about bed time with.


Abby will be at beck and call via cell phone if for any reason a grown up needs to come intervene.


You stay out and have a successful date night.

Maximum of 8 hours
Estimated value $20/hour

Game Night Guru with Dr. Christian Norman item
Game Night Guru with Dr. Christian Norman
$50

Starting bid

A night of joy and memories!


So you want to host a game night but you don't own games, or you don't know how to host, or it all feels overwhelming, let the game night guru host for you!


You provide the house and the snacks. We provide the host, assistant and all the games.


Whether the vibe you are looking for is a light hearted party game mixer for all your friends, or want to try out a complicated strategy game with your family and have someone teach and advise so no one fights or cheats, let the game night guru help you!

This is good until the next auction.

$150 Value

Summer Camp at Snapology Of East Atlanta item
Summer Camp at Snapology Of East Atlanta
$120

Starting bid

Sign your kid up for 1-week of summer camp at Snapology of Atlanta East, where summer fun sparks new skills and creative discovery. Serving ages 3-12 across four Atlanta locations, our programs immerse children in hands-on robotics, themed LEGO® builds, and engineering challenges. It’s a dynamic, collaborative environment where STEAM-based discovery keeps young minds active and inspired all summer long. Redeemable for Summer 2026.


Learn more at https://www.snapology.com/georgia-atlanta-east/


$300 Value

Summer camp at Club OOADZU Decatur item
Summer camp at Club OOADZU Decatur
$120

Starting bid

Make summer unforgettable at Club OODAZU! Our youth summer camps offer the perfect blend of free play in our OODAZU indoor play space and multi-sport activities in Club OODAZU, keeping kids active, engaged, and having fun all day long. With caring staff, safe supervision, and flexible scheduling, Club OODAZU summer camps provide families with a fun, active, and worry-free summer experience. Learn more: https://oodazu.com/club-oodazu

$300 Value

Navigating the college process with a high school counselor item
Navigating the college process with a high school counselor
$65

Starting bid

Navigating the college process can be confusing and stressful. Melissa Perlmutter can help! She has 16 years as a public high school counselor and private college counselor.


In this private 60–90 minute session, Melissa will answer your most important questions and provide clear, practical guidance tailored to your family’s needs.


This is a great opportunity to get expert support on college planning and applications. This virtual session will take place at a mutually-agreed upon day and time.

$150 Value

Therapeutic Parenting Consultation item
Therapeutic Parenting Consultation
$60

Starting bid

1-hour consultation with Amy Bryant of Wild Child Counseling. Explore how your parenting goals can guide how you respond to intense emotions and/or behaviors (this is just a suggestion, but the hour is yours to choose a discussion topic). $250 Value.

AI Office Hours item
AI Office Hours
$180

Starting bid

Bring your questions, curiosity, or “I keep meaning to figure this out” energy for a 1-hour session with Oak House School parent Andrew Stein.

Andrew will help you get more clear and confident about how modern AI tools can help you. Topics can include personal productivity, workflows, writing and communication, small business needs, vibe-coding, and general “how should I be using this stuff?” guidance.

We can look at tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and translate your goals into practical next steps you can use right away.

Details:
Virtual - in-person at Alkaloid Networks (O4W)

Up to 4 participants per session
Redeem by: 10/1/2026
Andrew K. Stein MBA is a former Big 4 management consultant and has worked with hundreds of clients, large and small, for- and not-for-profit, across five continents.

$250 Value

Alkaloid Networkds item
Alkaloid Networkds
$180

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a 1-month Dedicated Desk membership at Alkaloid Networks . This is a true dedicated desk, meaning your workspace is reserved for you, all month long. Alkaloid is a wide-open, historic coworking space in a prime spot on Atlanta’s Eastside BeltLine near Krog Street Market, with direct BeltLine access for midday walks to keep you sane.

Membership includes 1G Google Fiber, loads of free parking, and unlimited conference room use, plus monthly social events with local roasted coffee and treats.


Expires in 6 months; new members only

$450 Value

StoryMuse Story Coaching with Shannon Turner item
StoryMuse Story Coaching with Shannon Turner
$125

Starting bid

Shannon M. Turner is the founder + creative director of StoryMuse, which offers storytelling techniques as a tool for personal discernment, team building, advocacy and community development. She serves as an independent consultant who conducts workshops and provides coaching to individuals and organizations seeking to use true, personal stories for transformative potential. She is the producer of Carapace, Atlanta’s premiere monthly true, personal storytelling event, and has an MFA from Virginia Tech. Learn more at https://storymuse.net/ $300 Value

Writing Studio Workspace item
Writing Studio Workspace
$20

Starting bid

Lost in the Letters Writing Studio is a dedicated workspace for writers to write, revise, and pursue supporting activities to push your creative writing practice forward! This 900 square-foot, light-filled Writing Studio & Bookstore nestled in the heart of Candler Park.

Monthly memberships available to writers of all genres and people at any career stage - bring your creative writing projects to life. All writers are welcome.

The Writing Studio is open to all members from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Monthly list of publishing and artist residency opportunities

Restricted to one month.

No expiration.

Value $50

Children's Book Writing + Publishing Workshop item
Children's Book Writing + Publishing Workshop
$100

Starting bid

Self-Publishing Workshop with Gina Gallois of Moonflower Press.

In this 90-minute primer workshop, Gina will walk you and three friends through the ins and outs of writing and publishing your first children's book.


Up to 4 participants

Expires April 1, 2027

$250 Value

Clarity Session with Rebecca Noble item
Clarity Session with Rebecca Noble
$75

Starting bid

Stuck in a pattern you can't think your way out of?

Rebecca works with how you relate to your experiences—not the experiences themselves. In this session, she reads what's underneath your stuck point and helps you distinguish between the yes you think you should say and the yes your whole system is actually saying.

You'll leave with clarity on your next aligned step—not because she tells you what to do, but because you can finally access what you already know. For individuals navigating a difficult relationship, or pairs willing to work through conflict together. Virtual, with in-person offerings for deeper and group work.

Expires March 2027

$200 Value

Professional Organizing with Robyn Brandman item
Professional Organizing with Robyn Brandman
$40

Starting bid

2 hours with local professional organizer Robyn Brandman. Get to your organizing To Do List with a professional! Expiration Dec. 31 2028

$110 Value

Massage + Reiki item
Massage + Reiki
$100

Starting bid

Lucy Smith is a licensed massage therapist in Avondale Estates. This offering is for 2 1-hour reiki + massage sessions at The Seed to Star Collective in Avondale Estates. $250 value.

Pelvic Floor Evaluation Renew item
Pelvic Floor Evaluation Renew
$140

Starting bid

60-min Pelvic Floor Therapy Evaluation that includes a thorough pelvic floor muscle assessment, pelvic physical therapy treatment, education, and home program fully customized to your body's individual needs.Located at 2786 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Expires 12/31/26. Non-transferable and re-sale is prohibited.


Learn more: https://www.renewpelvichealth.com/

$275 value

HydraFacials from Dermatology Affiliates item
HydraFacials from Dermatology Affiliates
$290

Starting bid

3 Hydra facials from Dermatology Affiliates
Value $585

Yoga Class + Sauna Pass at The Intown Retreat (1 of 3) item
Yoga Class + Sauna Pass at The Intown Retreat (1 of 3)
$25

Starting bid

One yoga class + one 60-minute cedar sauna + cold plunge session at The Intown Retreat in Decatur. Yoga classes include a variety of styles and teachers, including heated options. The sauna experience includes towels, showers, and access to the Lounge with complimentary hot tea and sparkling water. (1 OF 3)

Expires March 31, 2027

$65 Value

Yoga Class + Sauna Pass at The Intown Retreat (2 of 3) item
Yoga Class + Sauna Pass at The Intown Retreat (2 of 3)
$25

Starting bid

One yoga class + one 60-minute cedar sauna + cold plunge session at The Intown Retreat in Decatur. Yoga classes include a variety of styles and teachers, including heated options. The sauna experience includes towels, showers, and access to the Lounge with complimentary hot tea and sparkling water. (2 OF 3)

Expires March 31, 2027

$65 Value

Yoga Class + Sauna Pass at The Intown Retreat (3 of 3) item
Yoga Class + Sauna Pass at The Intown Retreat (3 of 3)
$25

Starting bid

One yoga class + one 60-minute cedar sauna + cold plunge session at The Intown Retreat in Decatur. Yoga classes include a variety of styles and teachers, including heated options. The sauna experience includes towels, showers, and access to the Lounge with complimentary hot tea and sparkling water. (3 OF 3)

Expires March 31, 2027

$65 Value

Canopy Wellness Integrative Care Package item
Canopy Wellness Integrative Care Package
$225

Starting bid

This Virtual Session package includes a 90-minute initial integrative wellness consultation with Christa Russie, PharmD, followed by two 45-minute follow-up sessions for ongoing support.

Together, you’ll review health history, current concerns, lifestyle patterns, medications and supplements, and key areas such as stress, digestion, hormones, sleep, and energy. You’ll receive a personalized care timeline with clear, realistic next steps using a whole-body, integrative approach.

Follow-up sessions focus on progress, refinement, and continued momentum.

Recommendations for supplements, lab testing, or additional services may be suggested and are not included in package.

Exp 9/30/2026 (6 months)

$525 Value

Touch of Health Exam item
Touch of Health Exam
$80

Starting bid

This package includes a Chiropractic Exam, Nervous System Scan, and Chiropractic Adjustment with Dr. Katrina Cryder at Touch of Health Atlanta

At Touch of Health, we believe that we are all unique individuals and require a personalized approach to health concerns. We provide a holistic approach to health. Whether you come for pain relief or just to feel better our dedicated staff is here to help you and your family


$200 Value

Decompression Sessions with Corrective Chiropractic item
Decompression Sessions with Corrective Chiropractic
$150

Starting bid

Voucher for a complimentary exam and 2 decompression sessions by Corrective Chiropractic Buckhead


Winner gets a complimentary exam, complete with x-rays and various spinal scans, and 2 complimentary decompression sessions


Decompression is not recommended for pregnant women BUT if the winner happens to be pregnant, as long as the initial exam is booked by June 30th, we will honor the decompression sessions post-partum.


Expires June 30th, 2026

$449 Value

Osteopathic Manual Medicine with Dr. Meg Rothman item
Osteopathic Manual Medicine with Dr. Meg Rothman
$100

Starting bid

Give your body the attention it deserves. Dr. Meg Rothman is a board-certified physician offering hands-on osteopathic treatment — especially effective for back and neck pain, the aches that come from too many hours at a screen, post-surgical recovery, and jaw pain after dental work. Treatment is tailored to you. Downtown Decatur, free parking, 50 minutes.

Just one session.

Value: $300.

Rosefinch Spa $300 Gift Card item
Rosefinch Spa $300 Gift Card
$120

Starting bid

ift card to The Rosefinch Spa—relax and rejuvenate with luxurious spa treatments designed to refresh body and mind. Located at 1604 DeKalb Ave, ATL 30307 Expires in 2030. $300 Value

Beauty & the Beast Musical + Club Passes item
Beauty & the Beast Musical + Club Passes
$150

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Disney's Beauty & the Beast Musical at the Fox Theatre, including 2 Marquee Club passes. Enjoy early entry, pre-show food and desserts from a seasonal menu crafted by our in-house chef, access to premium bars selling signature cocktails, wine, and beer, private restrooms, and exclusive rooftop views.

Friday, May 29
Marquee Club opens at 6:00
Showtime is 7:30
Seats: ORCHRC, Row S, seats 72 & 74

Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, Georgia 30308

Be Our Guest at Disney’s enchanting and beloved musical of Beauty and the Beast. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Beauty and the Beast is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

$400 Value

Alliance Theater Tickets (2) item
Alliance Theater Tickets (2)
$140

Starting bid

2 Tickets to any performance in the 2026/2027 Alliance Theatre season. Full season will be announced on March 31.


2026/2027 theatre season, advance reservations required.


$300 Value


Learn more: https://www.alliancetheatre.org/

Maximize Your Home's Value Before Selling! item
Maximize Your Home's Value Before Selling!
$200

Starting bid

Thinking of selling your home in the next 5 years? This package includes a 60-minute “Home Value Maximizer” audit where we walk through the highest-ROI upgrades for your specific home. Let's figure out what to do, what to skip, and what’s “nice but not worth it.” Plus an optional 60-minute real-estate investing strategy session tailored to your goals.

Bonus: If you buy or sell within the next 12 months, you also get a *20% discount* on a Team Stanton commission, up to $5K value, so you keep more equity when it matters most.


Expires March 2027
New clients only


$2,500 Value

Interior Design Mini Session with J. Peterson Design item
Interior Design Mini Session with J. Peterson Design
$250

Starting bid

3 hours of in-home design consultation, including space planning, paint colors, furniture layout, lightng ideas and accessories. Includes a printed mood board for one room. Consultation includes 3 hours of design time, including creation of the final mood board. Applies to one residence, and up to 1-2 rooms. Does not include construction drawings, purchasing, ordering or project management, no detailed specifications or pricing, no site measurements beyond general guidance. $675 Value

Home Hydroponic System item
Home Hydroponic System
$700

Starting bid

Bring the future of farming into your home with the Produce’d GrowBlock, an elegant indoor hydroponic growing system designed to let families grow fresh herbs, lettuces, and vegetables year-round, no backyard required.


Crafted from natural wood and designed to fit beautifully into any living space, the GrowBlock can grow up to 38 plants indoors, making it perfect for fresh salads, herbs, and greens right from your kitchen.


This Auction Package Includes

  • One Produce’d GrowBlock Hydroponic System
  • Private onboarding consultation to help you get started
  • One complimentary month of GrowBox plants w/nutrients

OPTIONAL GrowBox monthly subscription ($99/month) - not included in the auction. Participation in the GrowBox service is optional, but recommended for continuous harvests.

With the Produce’d GrowBlock, you’ll enjoy the satisfaction of growing fresh food at home while learning about sustainable indoor farming.

RESTIRCTIONS
• Free local delivery within the Metro Atlanta area (earliest delivery is 2 weeks from the date of the auction)
• Winner must contact Produce’d within 30 days of the auction to schedule delivery and onboarding


Learn more: https://www.producedforall.com/buy-now/

$2078 Value

Club Seat Tickets item
Club Seat Tickets
$200

Starting bid

4x ATLUTD Club Seat Tickets to any game!. Tickets are right at midfield! in Section 111C, Row 15, Seats 1-4


Your choice of any game over the course of the 2026 season. Please give 2-weeks notice for game selection. Winner must have a Ticketmaster account for transfer of tickets and entry into the game.

$380 Fair Market Value

Home Organization Day with Joli Residential item
Home Organization Day with Joli Residential
$600

Starting bid

Is your pantry overflowing? Your closet bursting at the seams? Does the playroom look like a tornado just rolled through?


Enjoy a 2 person Joli Organization Team for a day dedicated to creating systems and organizing one area of your home for maximum efficiency and flow.


Limited to weekdays only

Expires March 2027

Learn more: https://www.joliresidential.com/


$2500 Value


Bed + Breakfast item
Bed + Breakfast
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 nights at Evelyn Bed and Breakfast in Greensboro, AL. This is just the quick getaway you need!


Subject to prior booking

Expires March 2027

$500 Value

4 Night at a Bay Front Home item
4 Night at a Bay Front Home item
4 Night at a Bay Front Home item
4 Night at a Bay Front Home
$650

Starting bid

Enjoy a long weekend in the artsy town of Fairhope Alabama. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath bayfront home boast beautiful bay views,

Subject to prior bookings. One bedroom is a bunk room with 2 bunk beds and a futon.


Must be used within a year.


Fairhope was founded during the late 1800s as a utopian colony and has long had an artistic vibe. Today, artists still flock there, and downtown's flower-lined streets paint a pretty backdrop for a relaxing day of shopping and dining. Enjoy the streets lined with live oaks and a charming, walkable downtown. Fairhope sits on bluffs that overlook Mobile Bay

$1250 Value




Jackson, WY Townhome with Teton Mountain Views! item
Jackson, WY Townhome with Teton Mountain Views! item
Jackson, WY Townhome with Teton Mountain Views! item
Jackson, WY Townhome with Teton Mountain Views!
$2,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a week in this beautiful townhome located in the community of Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson Wyoming. Furnished with a western atmosphere, it sleeps 5-6 people.


The second floor has two bedrooms and a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom.

 

Bedroom 1: Main bedroom with King size bed and shared bathroom

Bedroom 2: Queen Wall Bed (Murphy) in second bedroom upstairs with shared bathroom


Queen Wall Bed (Murphy) in dining room downstairs

 

Approximate Size: 1240 Sq. Ft.


  •  Patio outside Living Room
  • Kitchen with normal appliances
  • Coffee Maker & Cowboy Coffee
  • Wired High Speed Internet Access
  • Cable TV/HBO
  • Living Room, Patio, and Balcony face the Teton Mountain Range
  • Non Smoking

This package is valid June 1, 2026 through May 31, 2027. Reservations must be made a minimum of 45 days in advance and are subject to availability.


Reservations can be made up to a year in advance. The primary ‘renter’ must be 25+ years old and present during the stay. Up to 6 guests are allowed. The current black out dates are June 25th through July 9th, 2026. 

https://www.springcreekranch.com

$7500/week Estimated Value

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