Services, Camps, Vacay, Experiences

At Sit.Stay.Play! Atlanta, your furry bestie gets treated like one of the family! We'll mix them in with our pack of playful pups for non-stop fun, belly rubs, and cozy cuddles while you're away. It's like a vacation for your dog – full of zoomies, toys, and zero boredom!





Details:

One Furry Friend Only: Valid for one dog; additional pets may incur extra fees.





Vet Check Required: Proof of current vaccinations (rabies, bordetella, DHPP) must be provided before stay.





Our Home Rules Apply: Dogs must be potty-trained, non-aggressive, and spayed/neutered if over 6 months.





Meet & Greet First: A complimentary evaluation session is needed to ensure a good fit with our pack.





Book Ahead: Reservations required at least 2 weeks in advance; subject to availability.





Must be redeemed by November 15, 2026





Blackout Dates:

Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25)

Independence Day Weekend (July 3-5)

Labor Day Weekend (September 5-7)





Paw-some” Particulars:

No Transfers or Cash: Non-transferable, non-refundable, and no cash value.





Singer Hughes runs Sit. Stay. Play! Atlanta, a licensed and insured Dog Services company. Learn more: https://www.sitstayplayatl.com/

$180 Value



