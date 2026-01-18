Services, Camps, Vacay, Experiences

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Starting bid
4 Tickets for a Night of Improv.
$180 Vallue.
Starting bid
May 2, 2026 at 5p
4 Tickets
$170 Value
Starting bid
4 Single Day Passes to enjoy go-karts, roller coasters, arcade games, and classic amusement park fun for all ages. . Learn more: https://funspotamericaatlanta.com/
$160 Value
Starting bid
Escape the Netherworld—solve puzzles and beat the clock in one of Atlanta’s most immersive escape room adventures. This one-time voucher is valid for one escape game of your choice for 4 players at Escape The NetherWorld. $150 Value
Starting bid
A mixology party with Oak House teachers Abby and Megan for you and your closest friends! They will partner with you to create fun cocktails or mocktails for your next event!
If using alcohol, people participating must be 21 or over.
$200 Value
Starting bid
Join Corrie Roberson for a private or group (up to 8 people) sound bath at The Seed to Star Collective in Avondale Estates. Not safe during first trimester pregnancy or with a pacemaker.
$200 value
Starting bid
At Sit.Stay.Play! Atlanta, your furry bestie gets treated like one of the family! We'll mix them in with our pack of playful pups for non-stop fun, belly rubs, and cozy cuddles while you're away. It's like a vacation for your dog – full of zoomies, toys, and zero boredom!
Details:
One Furry Friend Only: Valid for one dog; additional pets may incur extra fees.
Vet Check Required: Proof of current vaccinations (rabies, bordetella, DHPP) must be provided before stay.
Our Home Rules Apply: Dogs must be potty-trained, non-aggressive, and spayed/neutered if over 6 months.
Meet & Greet First: A complimentary evaluation session is needed to ensure a good fit with our pack.
Book Ahead: Reservations required at least 2 weeks in advance; subject to availability.
Must be redeemed by November 15, 2026
Blackout Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25)
Independence Day Weekend (July 3-5)
Labor Day Weekend (September 5-7)
Paw-some” Particulars:
No Transfers or Cash: Non-transferable, non-refundable, and no cash value.
Singer Hughes runs Sit. Stay. Play! Atlanta, a licensed and insured Dog Services company. Learn more: https://www.sitstayplayatl.com/
$180 Value
Starting bid
Queer Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit and trusted source for all kinds of handy work and odd jobs, tailored to meet the needs of our local queer community. Whether it's repairs, maintenance, lawn care, moving assistance, junk removal, cleaning, organizing, pet care, or even child care—you can count on us to help with it all! Learn more at https://www.queerhandsatl.com/
$200 Value
Starting bid
Balanced Kids Atlanta's 2-hour Learn to Ride class helps kids develop bike riding skills through fun games and encouraging coaching. $90 Value
Starting bid
Pickleball Lessons
Have you been wanting to learn? Let’s play some pickleball, y’all! We can make this a private lesson or sign up with a bunch of your friends to create an experience, not just a lesson. Eastlake Park has four Pickleball courts for up to 16 players. Expires 12/31/2026 $400 Value
Starting bid
Gather your party for a private Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) adventure led by Walker Stipe, a seasoned Dungeon Master who loves helping kids get into the game and who works at East Atlanta Comics. D&D is cooperative storytelling with dice: players create heroes, make choices, and the DM runs the world and the challenges.
The session runs up to 2 hours for up to 6 kids (ages 8–18), welcoming complete beginners and experienced players, and it can include character creation. The game is in-person, hosted either at East Atlanta Comics or at a home or venue of the winning bidder’s choosing within 7 miles of Candler Park.
Great for a birthday party, playdate, or scout troop!
Scheduled upon mutual availability; expires in 12 months; parent/guardian supervision and any venue fees, food, or special supplies not included. $150 Value
Starting bid
It’s time for your Alysa Liu moment! Whether you’ve always wanted to step on the ice or you already have the basic moves down and want to learn how to go backwards, Oak House Mom D’Arcy Robb is ready to introduce you to the ice.
We’ll meet up at a local ice rink of your choice and cover skate fitting, learning how to fall safely, and introduce you to beginner ice-skating moves on and off the ice.
This experience can be a solo endeavor or in a group of two or three - your choice!
For age 6 thru adult.
Will take place at a mutually agreed-upon time and location in 2026, during one public skating session.
Approximately 1.5 hours.
$100
Starting bid
Up your skating game with up to 20 friends! Learn to skate, slalom, jump, skate dance, or improve your existing skills with Roller/inline/ice skater/ instructor/ performer/ coach/ examiner/ racer, Cindy Spalding!
No ramps or half-pipe for Cindy anymore. You decide who and where, grab some skates, helmets & wrist protection - she'll provide the fun.
$100-$500 Value, based on number of friends.
Starting bid
Hate having to negotiate with your kid about their birthday party? Let Abby and friends handle that! She will talk to your kid, plan a themed invitation, activity, and cake that she will bake and bring to the party that will be hosted at either Candler park, or at the Oak House facilities depending on time of year and weather.
You will provide the food, snacks, and the supplies for the activity, not the planning, just the supplies.
A maximum number of 10 kids including the birthday kiddo for the party.
$200 Value
Starting bid
So you want to learn to crochet? Perfect. You can! Tell infamous Oak House Teacher Abby where to meet you, at a coffee shop, a bar, your house, her classroom and bring a friend if you would like. Abby will teach you the basics of a blanket, or the beginnings of a stuffed animal, your choice. Abby will bring yarn, a crochet hook for you to keep and endless patience. She will be available to you at drop off, pick up, and by phone or email until you finish a very successful first project! Expires at the 2027 auction! $100 Value
Starting bid
Come to Therapy House in Avondale Estates for a Game Night! Do you enjoy playing Catan, Ravine, or 5 Minute Dungeon? Play all of the games your heart desires (up to 4 people) from 6pm-9pm. Games and Snacks provided.
Expires within March 20, 2027 Scheduled at least 3 weeks in advance.
Learn more: https://acrossallagestherapy.com/
$400 Value
Starting bid
Do you wish you had a babysitter that actually understood your kids?
Call Julius and Priscilla, neuro-spicy themselves and highly trained in being fun and responsible babysitters for your crew.
Trained in the church nursery for large groups of kids by their mom, Abby Norman, an Oak House teacher, Julius (16) and Priscilla (14) have never met a kid they can't at least come to an agreement about bed time with.
Abby will be at beck and call via cell phone if for any reason a grown up needs to come intervene.
You stay out and have a successful date night.
Maximum of 8 hours
Estimated value $20/hour
Starting bid
A night of joy and memories!
So you want to host a game night but you don't own games, or you don't know how to host, or it all feels overwhelming, let the game night guru host for you!
You provide the house and the snacks. We provide the host, assistant and all the games.
Whether the vibe you are looking for is a light hearted party game mixer for all your friends, or want to try out a complicated strategy game with your family and have someone teach and advise so no one fights or cheats, let the game night guru help you!
This is good until the next auction.
$150 Value
Starting bid
Sign your kid up for 1-week of summer camp at Snapology of Atlanta East, where summer fun sparks new skills and creative discovery. Serving ages 3-12 across four Atlanta locations, our programs immerse children in hands-on robotics, themed LEGO® builds, and engineering challenges. It’s a dynamic, collaborative environment where STEAM-based discovery keeps young minds active and inspired all summer long. Redeemable for Summer 2026.
Learn more at https://www.snapology.com/georgia-atlanta-east/
$300 Value
Starting bid
Make summer unforgettable at Club OODAZU! Our youth summer camps offer the perfect blend of free play in our OODAZU indoor play space and multi-sport activities in Club OODAZU, keeping kids active, engaged, and having fun all day long. With caring staff, safe supervision, and flexible scheduling, Club OODAZU summer camps provide families with a fun, active, and worry-free summer experience. Learn more: https://oodazu.com/club-oodazu
$300 Value
Starting bid
Navigating the college process can be confusing and stressful. Melissa Perlmutter can help! She has 16 years as a public high school counselor and private college counselor.
In this private 60–90 minute session, Melissa will answer your most important questions and provide clear, practical guidance tailored to your family’s needs.
This is a great opportunity to get expert support on college planning and applications. This virtual session will take place at a mutually-agreed upon day and time.
$150 Value
Starting bid
1-hour consultation with Amy Bryant of Wild Child Counseling. Explore how your parenting goals can guide how you respond to intense emotions and/or behaviors (this is just a suggestion, but the hour is yours to choose a discussion topic). $250 Value.
Starting bid
Bring your questions, curiosity, or “I keep meaning to figure this out” energy for a 1-hour session with Oak House School parent Andrew Stein.
Andrew will help you get more clear and confident about how modern AI tools can help you. Topics can include personal productivity, workflows, writing and communication, small business needs, vibe-coding, and general “how should I be using this stuff?” guidance.
We can look at tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and translate your goals into practical next steps you can use right away.
Details:
Virtual - in-person at Alkaloid Networks (O4W)
Up to 4 participants per session
Redeem by: 10/1/2026
Andrew K. Stein MBA is a former Big 4 management consultant and has worked with hundreds of clients, large and small, for- and not-for-profit, across five continents.
$250 Value
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a 1-month Dedicated Desk membership at Alkaloid Networks . This is a true dedicated desk, meaning your workspace is reserved for you, all month long. Alkaloid is a wide-open, historic coworking space in a prime spot on Atlanta’s Eastside BeltLine near Krog Street Market, with direct BeltLine access for midday walks to keep you sane.
Membership includes 1G Google Fiber, loads of free parking, and unlimited conference room use, plus monthly social events with local roasted coffee and treats.
Expires in 6 months; new members only
$450 Value
Starting bid
Shannon M. Turner is the founder + creative director of StoryMuse, which offers storytelling techniques as a tool for personal discernment, team building, advocacy and community development. She serves as an independent consultant who conducts workshops and provides coaching to individuals and organizations seeking to use true, personal stories for transformative potential. She is the producer of Carapace, Atlanta’s premiere monthly true, personal storytelling event, and has an MFA from Virginia Tech. Learn more at https://storymuse.net/ $300 Value
Starting bid
Lost in the Letters Writing Studio is a dedicated workspace for writers to write, revise, and pursue supporting activities to push your creative writing practice forward! This 900 square-foot, light-filled Writing Studio & Bookstore nestled in the heart of Candler Park.
Monthly memberships available to writers of all genres and people at any career stage - bring your creative writing projects to life. All writers are welcome.
The Writing Studio is open to all members from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Monthly list of publishing and artist residency opportunities
Restricted to one month.
No expiration.
Value $50
Starting bid
Self-Publishing Workshop with Gina Gallois of Moonflower Press.
In this 90-minute primer workshop, Gina will walk you and three friends through the ins and outs of writing and publishing your first children's book.
Up to 4 participants
Expires April 1, 2027
$250 Value
Starting bid
Stuck in a pattern you can't think your way out of?
Rebecca works with how you relate to your experiences—not the experiences themselves. In this session, she reads what's underneath your stuck point and helps you distinguish between the yes you think you should say and the yes your whole system is actually saying.
You'll leave with clarity on your next aligned step—not because she tells you what to do, but because you can finally access what you already know. For individuals navigating a difficult relationship, or pairs willing to work through conflict together. Virtual, with in-person offerings for deeper and group work.
Expires March 2027
$200 Value
Starting bid
2 hours with local professional organizer Robyn Brandman. Get to your organizing To Do List with a professional! Expiration Dec. 31 2028
$110 Value
Starting bid
Lucy Smith is a licensed massage therapist in Avondale Estates. This offering is for 2 1-hour reiki + massage sessions at The Seed to Star Collective in Avondale Estates. $250 value.
Starting bid
60-min Pelvic Floor Therapy Evaluation that includes a thorough pelvic floor muscle assessment, pelvic physical therapy treatment, education, and home program fully customized to your body's individual needs.Located at 2786 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
Expires 12/31/26. Non-transferable and re-sale is prohibited.
Learn more: https://www.renewpelvichealth.com/
$275 value
Starting bid
3 Hydra facials from Dermatology Affiliates
Value $585
Starting bid
One yoga class + one 60-minute cedar sauna + cold plunge session at The Intown Retreat in Decatur. Yoga classes include a variety of styles and teachers, including heated options. The sauna experience includes towels, showers, and access to the Lounge with complimentary hot tea and sparkling water. (1 OF 3)
Expires March 31, 2027
$65 Value
Starting bid
One yoga class + one 60-minute cedar sauna + cold plunge session at The Intown Retreat in Decatur. Yoga classes include a variety of styles and teachers, including heated options. The sauna experience includes towels, showers, and access to the Lounge with complimentary hot tea and sparkling water. (2 OF 3)
Expires March 31, 2027
$65 Value
Starting bid
One yoga class + one 60-minute cedar sauna + cold plunge session at The Intown Retreat in Decatur. Yoga classes include a variety of styles and teachers, including heated options. The sauna experience includes towels, showers, and access to the Lounge with complimentary hot tea and sparkling water. (3 OF 3)
Expires March 31, 2027
$65 Value
Starting bid
This Virtual Session package includes a 90-minute initial integrative wellness consultation with Christa Russie, PharmD, followed by two 45-minute follow-up sessions for ongoing support.
Together, you’ll review health history, current concerns, lifestyle patterns, medications and supplements, and key areas such as stress, digestion, hormones, sleep, and energy. You’ll receive a personalized care timeline with clear, realistic next steps using a whole-body, integrative approach.
Follow-up sessions focus on progress, refinement, and continued momentum.
Recommendations for supplements, lab testing, or additional services may be suggested and are not included in package.
Exp 9/30/2026 (6 months)
$525 Value
Starting bid
This package includes a Chiropractic Exam, Nervous System Scan, and Chiropractic Adjustment with Dr. Katrina Cryder at Touch of Health Atlanta
At Touch of Health, we believe that we are all unique individuals and require a personalized approach to health concerns. We provide a holistic approach to health. Whether you come for pain relief or just to feel better our dedicated staff is here to help you and your family
$200 Value
Starting bid
Voucher for a complimentary exam and 2 decompression sessions by Corrective Chiropractic Buckhead
Winner gets a complimentary exam, complete with x-rays and various spinal scans, and 2 complimentary decompression sessions
Decompression is not recommended for pregnant women BUT if the winner happens to be pregnant, as long as the initial exam is booked by June 30th, we will honor the decompression sessions post-partum.
Expires June 30th, 2026
$449 Value
Starting bid
Give your body the attention it deserves. Dr. Meg Rothman is a board-certified physician offering hands-on osteopathic treatment — especially effective for back and neck pain, the aches that come from too many hours at a screen, post-surgical recovery, and jaw pain after dental work. Treatment is tailored to you. Downtown Decatur, free parking, 50 minutes.
Just one session.
Value: $300.
Starting bid
ift card to The Rosefinch Spa—relax and rejuvenate with luxurious spa treatments designed to refresh body and mind. Located at 1604 DeKalb Ave, ATL 30307 Expires in 2030. $300 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Disney's Beauty & the Beast Musical at the Fox Theatre, including 2 Marquee Club passes. Enjoy early entry, pre-show food and desserts from a seasonal menu crafted by our in-house chef, access to premium bars selling signature cocktails, wine, and beer, private restrooms, and exclusive rooftop views.
Friday, May 29
Marquee Club opens at 6:00
Showtime is 7:30
Seats: ORCHRC, Row S, seats 72 & 74
Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, Georgia 30308
Be Our Guest at Disney’s enchanting and beloved musical of Beauty and the Beast. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Beauty and the Beast is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.
$400 Value
Starting bid
2 Tickets to any performance in the 2026/2027 Alliance Theatre season. Full season will be announced on March 31.
2026/2027 theatre season, advance reservations required.
$300 Value
Learn more: https://www.alliancetheatre.org/
Starting bid
Thinking of selling your home in the next 5 years? This package includes a 60-minute “Home Value Maximizer” audit where we walk through the highest-ROI upgrades for your specific home. Let's figure out what to do, what to skip, and what’s “nice but not worth it.” Plus an optional 60-minute real-estate investing strategy session tailored to your goals.
Bonus: If you buy or sell within the next 12 months, you also get a *20% discount* on a Team Stanton commission, up to $5K value, so you keep more equity when it matters most.
Expires March 2027
New clients only
$2,500 Value
Starting bid
3 hours of in-home design consultation, including space planning, paint colors, furniture layout, lightng ideas and accessories. Includes a printed mood board for one room. Consultation includes 3 hours of design time, including creation of the final mood board. Applies to one residence, and up to 1-2 rooms. Does not include construction drawings, purchasing, ordering or project management, no detailed specifications or pricing, no site measurements beyond general guidance. $675 Value
Starting bid
Bring the future of farming into your home with the Produce’d GrowBlock, an elegant indoor hydroponic growing system designed to let families grow fresh herbs, lettuces, and vegetables year-round, no backyard required.
Crafted from natural wood and designed to fit beautifully into any living space, the GrowBlock can grow up to 38 plants indoors, making it perfect for fresh salads, herbs, and greens right from your kitchen.
This Auction Package Includes
OPTIONAL GrowBox monthly subscription ($99/month) - not included in the auction. Participation in the GrowBox service is optional, but recommended for continuous harvests.
With the Produce’d GrowBlock, you’ll enjoy the satisfaction of growing fresh food at home while learning about sustainable indoor farming.
RESTIRCTIONS
• Free local delivery within the Metro Atlanta area (earliest delivery is 2 weeks from the date of the auction)
• Winner must contact Produce’d within 30 days of the auction to schedule delivery and onboarding
Learn more: https://www.producedforall.com/buy-now/
$2078 Value
Starting bid
4x ATLUTD Club Seat Tickets to any game!. Tickets are right at midfield! in Section 111C, Row 15, Seats 1-4
Your choice of any game over the course of the 2026 season. Please give 2-weeks notice for game selection. Winner must have a Ticketmaster account for transfer of tickets and entry into the game.
$380 Fair Market Value
Starting bid
Is your pantry overflowing? Your closet bursting at the seams? Does the playroom look like a tornado just rolled through?
Enjoy a 2 person Joli Organization Team for a day dedicated to creating systems and organizing one area of your home for maximum efficiency and flow.
Limited to weekdays only
Expires March 2027
Learn more: https://www.joliresidential.com/
$2500 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 nights at Evelyn Bed and Breakfast in Greensboro, AL. This is just the quick getaway you need!
Subject to prior booking
Expires March 2027
$500 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a long weekend in the artsy town of Fairhope Alabama. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath bayfront home boast beautiful bay views,
Subject to prior bookings. One bedroom is a bunk room with 2 bunk beds and a futon.
Must be used within a year.
Fairhope was founded during the late 1800s as a utopian colony and has long had an artistic vibe. Today, artists still flock there, and downtown's flower-lined streets paint a pretty backdrop for a relaxing day of shopping and dining. Enjoy the streets lined with live oaks and a charming, walkable downtown. Fairhope sits on bluffs that overlook Mobile Bay
$1250 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a week in this beautiful townhome located in the community of Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson Wyoming. Furnished with a western atmosphere, it sleeps 5-6 people.
The second floor has two bedrooms and a shared Jack and Jill style bathroom.
Bedroom 1: Main bedroom with King size bed and shared bathroom
Bedroom 2: Queen Wall Bed (Murphy) in second bedroom upstairs with shared bathroom
Queen Wall Bed (Murphy) in dining room downstairs
Approximate Size: 1240 Sq. Ft.
This package is valid June 1, 2026 through May 31, 2027. Reservations must be made a minimum of 45 days in advance and are subject to availability.
Reservations can be made up to a year in advance. The primary ‘renter’ must be 25+ years old and present during the stay. Up to 6 guests are allowed. The current black out dates are June 25th through July 9th, 2026.
https://www.springcreekranch.com
$7500/week Estimated Value
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