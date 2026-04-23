Thursday Flag Day Festival Rides Pre Sale

Regular Day of Price: $20.00

Ride ticket presale gives guests early access to purchase ride credits before the event, often at a discounted rate. It helps secure admission to attractions in advance, skip on-site lines, and lock in savings before regular pricing begins. Tickets are redeemable only on the date purchased. In the event of a heavy downpour or if the National Weather Service issues a severe weather warning, tickets may be used on another day during this year’s event.