Weathersfield Community Connection Partners

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Weathersfield Community Connection Partners

About this event

Thursday Flag Day Festival Rides Pre Sale

3784 S Main St

Mineral Ridge, OH 44440, USA

Thursday Rides
$15

Regular Day of Price: $20.00
Ride ticket presale gives guests early access to purchase ride credits before the event, often at a discounted rate. It helps secure admission to attractions in advance, skip on-site lines, and lock in savings before regular pricing begins. Tickets are redeemable only on the date purchased. In the event of a heavy downpour or if the National Weather Service issues a severe weather warning, tickets may be used on another day during this year’s event.

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