Louisiana State Museum Friends

Hosted by

Louisiana State Museum Friends

About this event

Flavors of Louisiana: At Capitol Park Museum

660 N 4th St

Baton Rouge, LA 70802, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy tasting from every booth with our GA wristbands, and 1 free people's choice voting ticket.

GA: Kids 5 & Under
Free

Wristband included. Access to all GA areas.

FOTCPM Member
$5

Member ticket, if buying multiple, please refer to your membership levels. Must have an active membership at time of event. Access to all GA benefits.

VIP Admission (21+ Only)
$45

Access to VIP‑only areas, separate bar options, 2 People's Choice voting tickets, all GA benefits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!