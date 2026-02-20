Flavors of Louisiana: At Capitol Park Museum

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About this event
Enjoy tasting from every booth with our GA wristbands, and 1 free people's choice voting ticket.
Wristband included. Access to all GA areas.
Member ticket, if buying multiple, please refer to your membership levels. Must have an active membership at time of event. Access to all GA benefits.
Access to VIP‑only areas, separate bar options, 2 People's Choice voting tickets, all GA benefits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!