Flavors of Louisiana: Vendors

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About this event
For restaurants, chefs, caterers, or licensed food businesses competing in the “Anything Over Rice” Cook-Off. Includes one 10x10 competition space. Teams will compete in their selected category for judging and People’s Choice awards.
*Optional add on: "Additional Dish Entry"
For professional cook-off teams entering an additional category beyond their initial entry. Each additional dish will be judged separately within its designated category.
For home cooks, backyard teams, community groups, and non-professional competitors. Includes one 10x10 competition space. Compete for bragging rights and People’s Choice honors in your selected category.
*Optional add on: "Additional Dish Entry"
For amateur cook-off teams entering an additional category beyond their initial entry. Each additional dish will be judged separately within its designated category.
For retail vendors, artisans, makers, and for-profit businesses selling products or services. Includes one 10x10 vendor space. Vendors must provide their own tent, tables, and setup materials.
For nonprofit organizations, community groups, and civic organizations promoting their mission or services. Includes one 10x10 vendor space. Must provide own tent and setup materials.
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