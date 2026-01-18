Flight Toward the Future Auction

Mountain Harbor Resort - Two Night Stay at Mountain Harbor Resort (off season only).

Two consecutive nights’ lodging in a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium or Lodge cottage - with fully equipped kitchen, charcoal grill on large deck with hot tub, color cable TV, and a delightful view of beautiful Ouachita National Forest or Lake Ouachita.

All reservations based on availability. No cash value. This certificate is valid from now through May 15, 2026; excluding holidays, special event dates and tournament weekends (Thanksgiving weekend, Valentine’s Day weekend, and spring break (March 10-25) are excluded. Gratuities and tax are not included. Must be 21 years of age or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at least 21 years of age. Original certificate must be presented at check-in.