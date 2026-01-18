Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association
Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association

Hosted by

Cutter-Morning Star Alumni Association

About this event

Sales closed

Flight Toward the Future Auction

Harps 2 Tier Cake item
Harps 2 Tier Cake item
Harps 2 Tier Cake
$25

Starting bid

Harps Cake - 2 tier, 5”, 8” double layer; any design, kit included. No fondant. Value $75.00

One Interior Detail item
One Interior Detail item
One Interior Detail
$30

Starting bid

Diamond Hands Detailing - One interior detail - Value $80

Weldon’s $100 Gift Card item
Weldon’s $100 Gift Card item
Weldon’s $100 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Weldon’s Meat Market - $100 Gift Certificate

Gene Lockwoods $50 Gift Certificate item
Gene Lockwoods $50 Gift Certificate item
Gene Lockwoods $50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gene Lockwood’s - $50 Gift Certificate

Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels
$15

Starting bid

Brady Mountain Grill - $30 Gift Certificate and 1 Bottle of The Burger Chef (Michael Dampier) All Purpose Sauce - Auction #1

Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels
$15

Starting bid

Brady Mountain Grill - $30 Gift Certificate and 1 Bottle of The Burger Chef (Michael Dampier) All Purpose Sauce - Auction #2

Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels item
Brady Mountain Grill on Wheels
$15

Starting bid

Brady Mountain Grill - $30 Gift Certificate and 1 Bottle of The Burger Chef (Michael Dampier) All Purpose Sauce - Auction #3

Burgers and More Gift Certificate item
Burgers and More Gift Certificate item
Burgers and More Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Burgers & More - $25 Gift Certificate

Funtrackers item
Funtrackers item
Funtrackers
$25

Starting bid

Funtrackers - (2) 4 Activity Bands, $20 Game Cards. Value $83.20

Funtrackers item
Funtrackers item
Funtrackers
$20

Starting bid

Funtrackers - (2) 4 activity bands, $10 Game Card. Value $70.00

Music Box Lounge item
Music Box Lounge item
Music Box Lounge
$25

Starting bid

Music Box Lounge - Reserved table at “I Do, I Do!” a musical about marriage. Includes supreme charcuterie board, chocolate covered strawberries, and two drinks. Shows to choose from: Feb 14, Feb 15. Value $60

Rockys Corner item
Rockys Corner item
Rockys Corner
$10

Starting bid

Rocky’s Corner Gift Certificate - One Large Pizza. Value $22.00

Blue Ember Smokehouse item
Blue Ember Smokehouse item
Blue Ember Smokehouse
$12

Starting bid

Blue Ember Smokehouse - $25 Gift Certificate

Purple Cow Gift Certificate item
Purple Cow Gift Certificate item
Purple Cow Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Purple Cow Gift Certificate - $25

Dick’s Sporting Goods item
Dick’s Sporting Goods item
Dick’s Sporting Goods
$20

Starting bid

Dick’s Sporting Goods - $50 Gift Certificate - Auction #1

Dick’s Sporting Goods item
Dick’s Sporting Goods item
Dick’s Sporting Goods
$20

Starting bid

Dick’s Sporting Goods - $50 Gift Certificate - Auction #2

Chefman Blender item
Chefman Blender item
Chefman Blender
$25

Starting bid

Chefman Obliterator Blender, Donated by Sam’s Club. Value: $60

Nighthawks Hoodie item
Nighthawks Hoodie item
Nighthawks Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

National Park Community College - Nighthawks Nike Hoodie, Size XL - Value $55.99

Stubby’s BBQ Sauce item
Stubby’s BBQ Sauce item
Stubby’s BBQ Sauce
$15

Starting bid

Stubby’s Original Recipe BBQ Sauce - 4 bottles

Drake FZ Hoodie item
Drake FZ Hoodie item
Drake FZ Hoodie
$30

Starting bid

Trader Bill’s - Drake FZ Hoodie - Value $99.99

A Narrow Escape item
A Narrow Escape item
A Narrow Escape
$20

Starting bid

A Narrow Escape - 2 Admission to any escape room

Chartwell’s Dining at National Park College item
Chartwell’s Dining at National Park College item
Chartwell’s Dining at National Park College
$30

Starting bid

Chartwell’s Dining at National Park College - $100 Catering Gift Card

Rod’s Pizza Cellar Gift Certificate item
Rod’s Pizza Cellar Gift Certificate item
Rod’s Pizza Cellar Gift Certificate item
Rod’s Pizza Cellar Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Rod’s Pizza Cellar - $45 Gift Certificate

Ciao Bella Gift Certificate item
Ciao Bella Gift Certificate item
Ciao Bella Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Ciao Bella - $50 Gift Certificate

Red Eagles Sweatshirt Cardigan item
Red Eagles Sweatshirt Cardigan item
Red Eagles Sweatshirt Cardigan
$10

Starting bid

You Name It Custom Hand Stamping - Red Eagles Sweatshirt Cardigan

Home Plate Cafe and Bakery item
Home Plate Cafe and Bakery item
Home Plate Cafe and Bakery
$20

Starting bid

Home Plate Cafe and Bakery - $50 Gift Certificate

One Dozen Red Roses, Bear and Valentine’s Day Balloon item
One Dozen Red Roses, Bear and Valentine’s Day Balloon item
One Dozen Red Roses, Bear and Valentine’s Day Balloon
$35

Starting bid

The Garden Path Nursery and Florist - One dozen red roses, filler and greenery arranged in a keepsake vase that will light up that special someone’s life. A flirty Happy Valentine’s Day balloon and cuddly bear add even more love to this irresistible arrangement (color of filler and bear may vary)

$525 Tuition Credit - NPC item
$525 Tuition Credit - NPC item
$525 Tuition Credit - NPC
$125

Starting bid

$525 toward tuition at National Park College

10 Class Yoga Certificate item
10 Class Yoga Certificate item
10 Class Yoga Certificate
$35

Starting bid

The Yoga Place

Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Rolando’s - $25 Gift Certificate - Auction #1

Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Rolando’s - $25 Gift Certificate - Auction #2

Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Rolando’s - $25 Gift Certificate - Auction #3

Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card item
Rolando’s Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Rolando’s - $25 Gift Certificate - Auction #4

Chili’s Bar and Grill item
Chili’s Bar and Grill item
Chili’s Bar and Grill
$12

Starting bid

Chili’s Bar and Grill - $25 Gift Certificate

YMCA - 3 Month Family Membership item
YMCA - 3 Month Family Membership item
YMCA - 3 Month Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

YMCA - 3 Month Membership for a family

Gift Basket - Hollywood Feed item
Gift Basket - Hollywood Feed item
Gift Basket - Hollywood Feed item
Gift Basket - Hollywood Feed
$25

Starting bid

Hollywood Feed - Gift Basket with dog bowl, frisbee, dried dog treats, bully stick, free nail trim, and $10 off dog bath.

Ouachita Bar and Grill item
Ouachita Bar and Grill item
Ouachita Bar and Grill
$35

Starting bid

Ouachita Bar and Grill - $100 Gift Certificate, OBG Shirt (size Large) and OBG Hat.

Mountain Harbor Resort - 2 Night Stay item
Mountain Harbor Resort - 2 Night Stay item
Mountain Harbor Resort - 2 Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

Mountain Harbor Resort - Two Night Stay at Mountain Harbor Resort (off season only).

Two consecutive nights’ lodging in a 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium or Lodge cottage - with fully equipped kitchen, charcoal grill on large deck with hot tub, color cable TV, and a delightful view of beautiful Ouachita National Forest or Lake Ouachita.

All reservations based on availability. No cash value. This certificate is valid from now through May 15, 2026; excluding holidays, special event dates and tournament weekends (Thanksgiving weekend, Valentine’s Day weekend, and spring break (March 10-25) are excluded. Gratuities and tax are not included. Must be 21 years of age or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at least 21 years of age. Original certificate must be presented at check-in.

2 Pairs CMS Eagles Earrings item
2 Pairs CMS Eagles Earrings
$10

Starting bid

You Name It Custom Hand Stamping - 2 Pairs Cutter Morning Star Eagles Earrings

Eagles Pom item
Eagles Pom
$8

Starting bid

Bows and Arrows - Eagles Pom

CMS Eagles - Trucker Hat item
CMS Eagles - Trucker Hat
$12

Starting bid

You Name It Custom Hand Stamping - Eagle Trucker Hat

Mary Kay Gift Certificate item
Mary Kay Gift Certificate item
Mary Kay Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Beth Adcock- $100 Mary Kay

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!