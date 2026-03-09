Offered by

Ogden Elementary PTO

About this shop

Flock the Yard

Flock a Friend in Ogden
$25

Give us their address (within 5 driving miles of Ogden) and we'll take care of the rest!

Flock a Friend in Manhattan
$30

Want to send a flock outside of Ogden? An additional fee will help the flamingos spread their wings to further.

Momma Flock
$75

A FABULOUS momma is on the move and bringing her babies with her! This flock will have 2.5x as many flamingos traveling as a regular flock.

Send the Colony!
$150

If you thought a momma flock was a lot then watch out because this sends half of the colony!

Flamingo Insurance in Ogden
$30

Afraid that once the flamingos land they may never leave? Get insurance now! This will prevent future flocks from landing. It won't stop flocks already in route!

Flamingo Insurance in Manhattan
$35

Afraid that once the flamingos land they may never leave? Get insurance now! This will prevent future flocks from landing. It won't stop flocks already in route!

Special Day Request
$15

Please add this to your order if you are wanting the flock to land during a specific time frame (birthday, anniversary, etc). You can add that date during checkout.

Anonymous
$15

Each recipient will receive a card with who sent the flock. As a fundraiser, we encourage playful revenge so add this to your order if you would like to remain anonymous.

Add a donation for Ogden Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!