Flock the Yard

About this shop
Give us their address (within 5 driving miles of Ogden) and we'll take care of the rest!
Want to send a flock outside of Ogden? An additional fee will help the flamingos spread their wings to further.
A FABULOUS momma is on the move and bringing her babies with her! This flock will have 2.5x as many flamingos traveling as a regular flock.
If you thought a momma flock was a lot then watch out because this sends half of the colony!
Afraid that once the flamingos land they may never leave? Get insurance now! This will prevent future flocks from landing. It won't stop flocks already in route!
Afraid that once the flamingos land they may never leave? Get insurance now! This will prevent future flocks from landing. It won't stop flocks already in route!
Please add this to your order if you are wanting the flock to land during a specific time frame (birthday, anniversary, etc). You can add that date during checkout.
Each recipient will receive a card with who sent the flock. As a fundraiser, we encourage playful revenge so add this to your order if you would like to remain anonymous.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!