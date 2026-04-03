Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12

Hosted by

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12

About this event

Florida's 14th Annual State Rally

828 NE Primrose Rd

Mayo, FL 32066, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Day Admission is free, *** However, if you want to take part in the hot tub, pool, or whatever amenities the RV park has, you will have to pay $10 to the campground itself. ****

BBQ Meal ticket for Saturday
$5

We are currently planning smoked pulled pork cooked and prepared by the Chapter Commanders, Misc. side dishes contributed by our Aux Ladies and Hopefully some Donations from Local Restaurants.

Florida State year Rocker
$3
Florida Rally patch
$10

The one with the green Gator no “CVMA(R)” on this one. There are three different ones we are trying to order you will get one of the three

Cup with beverages.
$10

Beer, Hard Cider, and whatever other types of drinks in Kegs.

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size Small (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size Med (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size Large (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size XL (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size XXL (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size XXXL (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size XXXL (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size 4XL (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally T-shirt Size 5XL (Male)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally V neck Tee Shirt S (Female)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally V neck Tee Shirt M (Female)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally V neck Tee Shirt L (Female)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally V neck Tee Shirt XL (Female)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally V neck Tee Shirt XXL (Female)
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally Ladies Tank Top Size S
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally ladies Tank Top Size M
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally Ladies Tank Top Size L
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally Ladies Tank Top Size XL
$25

T-shirt,

Florida State Rally Ladies Tank Top Size XXL
$25

T-shirt,

Challenge Coin
$5

Custom art Challenge coin

Ladies Charm
Free

Ladies charm limited quantity no charge.

Add a donation for Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 20-12

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