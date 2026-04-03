Florida's 14th Annual State Rally

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Day Admission is free, *** However, if you want to take part in the hot tub, pool, or whatever amenities the RV park has, you will have to pay $10 to the campground itself. ****
We are currently planning smoked pulled pork cooked and prepared by the Chapter Commanders, Misc. side dishes contributed by our Aux Ladies and Hopefully some Donations from Local Restaurants.
The one with the green Gator no “CVMA(R)” on this one. There are three different ones we are trying to order you will get one of the three
Beer, Hard Cider, and whatever other types of drinks in Kegs.
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Custom art Challenge coin
Ladies charm limited quantity no charge.
$
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