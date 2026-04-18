Jubilee Arts Collective

Offered by

Jubilee Arts Collective

About this shop

Flourish Store

Mosaic Journal item
Mosaic Journal
$25

Full color interactive 8.5 x 8.5 journal with 2 colored fine liner pens gift set.

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Mosaic Journal set of 5 item
Mosaic Journal set of 5
$100

Set of 5. Full color interactive 8.5 x 8.5 journal with 2 colored fine liner pens gift set.

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White athletic tank top, green lettering item
White athletic tank top, green lettering
$25

sizes Adult XS, S, M, L, XL, limited availability

Sports-tek, moisture wicking 100% polyester

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Blue T-shirt, cream lettering item
Blue T-shirt, cream lettering
$25

sizes Adult S, M, L, XL, limited availability

Bella Canvas, soft cotton/ polyester blend

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Flourishing Freedom (8x10) PRINT item
Flourishing Freedom (8x10) PRINT
$50

The print will be printed on high quality archival art paper and shipped directly to your address.

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Flourishing Freedom (11x14) PRINT item
Flourishing Freedom (11x14) PRINT
$100

The print will be printed on high quality archival art paper and shipped directly to your address.

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