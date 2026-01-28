Fore the Heroes Golf Classic

About this event
This provides your foursome 18 holes of golf and admission to our dinner and guest speaker event titled "A Night with Heroes".
If you want to golf with your foursome - you as the group lead should choose this option and disseminate information to remaining golfers.
This ticket provides you 18 holes of golf and admission to our dinner and guest speaker event titled "A Night with Heroes".
Since you are registering as an individual you will be paired with other golfers or Heroes the day of the event.
$
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