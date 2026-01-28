Hero Haven

Hosted by

Hero Haven

About this event

Fore the Heroes Golf Classic

1415 Grand Falls Blvd

Larchwood, IA 51241, USA

Foursome Registration
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This provides your foursome 18 holes of golf and admission to our dinner and guest speaker event titled "A Night with Heroes".


If you want to golf with your foursome - you as the group lead should choose this option and disseminate information to remaining golfers.

Individual Golfer Ticket
$200

This ticket provides you 18 holes of golf and admission to our dinner and guest speaker event titled "A Night with Heroes".


Since you are registering as an individual you will be paired with other golfers or Heroes the day of the event.

Add a donation for Hero Haven

$

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