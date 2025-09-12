Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee Confederation's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This beautiful 11x14 watercolor of the Lord's Prayer in Cherokee would be a wonderful addition to any decor.
This collection of beautiful, Brazilian Agate arrowheads was hand knapped by Native American Artisan Glenn "Nine Fingers" Perry. They are displayed in a black wooden shadowbox. This would be a wonderful addition to your home or office!
Perfect for camping or sitting on the back porch! Thank you Tractor Supply in Oakdale, LA!
Who doesn't love a cute chair?
Another beautiful 11x14 watercolor. Beloved in Cherokee.
This hand beaded dream catcher masterpiece is beautifully detailed!
This beautiful painting depicts a peaceful Native American village.
Beautiful and cozy! Great for those chilly nights when you want to curl up with a good book or movie!
Blessings and Peace in Cherokee. This 11x14 watercolor is a perfect reminder to be thankful.
How can your resist this adorable Native doll? Christmas is just around the corner!
Sometimes all you need is a front porch and a rocker.... from Stine Lumber in Deridder, LA!
** This item must be picked up at the Tribal House.
Hummingbird and flower design hand beaded hair medallion. A beautiful adornment for a special lady!
Barrette clasp and hair tie on the back to secure medallion to the hair.
No... you're not seeing double! We were gifted two of these awesome rockers by Stine Lumber in Deridder! Did I mention Christmas is around the corner?
*** This item must be picked up at the Tribal Office.
This garden stool provided by Ivan Smith Furniture in Deridder, LA, would be perfect for your backyard oasis!
** This item must be picked up at the Tribal Office
Amazing Grace in Cherokee... simply beautiful!
Nicely done ribbon tunic handmade by one of our tribal members, Chelsea Leopold.
Another chance to scoop up one of these beauties! Has a barrette clasp and hair tie on the back to secure the medallion to the hair.
Food always tastes better when it's cooked in cast iron. This lovely blue pot was provided by Country Green in Glenmora, LA.
Great way to show off your Four Winds pride with this awesome metal sign by NHR Designs, LLC in West Monroe, LA!
Hey fishermen! If you've never fished for crappie using Colby's Custom Crappie Jigs, LLC, then you're leaving too many fish in the water! These jigs are sturdy, colorful, and the fish love them! If you have a favorite color but it seems you spend more time changing out torn jigs, Colby can match the color and make it for you!
*** Jig colors may vary from what is shown in photo
NHR Designs, LLC in West Monroe, LA decided one of these beauties wasn't enough! A great way to display your tribal pride!
Another creation by Chelsea Leopold just in time for cooler temps! Women's size 2X ribbon sweatshirt. Would be great paired with jeans or a ribbon skirt!
Just in time for the holidays!
1200 watts 2 qt air fryer with auto shutoff, removable drip pan, trivet, 30-minute timer.
Beautiful Jade & Stone bracelet. Would be a great stocking stuffer for Christmas!
Beige and brown handbag. Great neutral to go with any wardrobe.
Another great neutral beige and brown bag
Beige and brown bag great for casual wear
Cream colored backpack. Great for any occasion!
Charles Majestic pocket watch with eagle watch face. Nice gift for Christmas!
Beautiful accessory to dress up your wardrobe
