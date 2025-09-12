eventClosed

Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee Confederation's Silent Auction

101 E 6th Ave, Oakdale, LA 71463, USA

Art Work by Native American Artisan Jannette Parent item
$25

This beautiful 11x14 watercolor of the Lord's Prayer in Cherokee would be a wonderful addition to any decor.

Brazilian Agate Arrowhead Collection by Nine Fingers item
$500

This collection of beautiful, Brazilian Agate arrowheads was hand knapped by Native American Artisan Glenn "Nine Fingers" Perry. They are displayed in a black wooden shadowbox. This would be a wonderful addition to your home or office!

Nebo Solar Zapper and Lantern item
$35

Perfect for camping or sitting on the back porch! Thank you Tractor Supply in Oakdale, LA!

Child's Cowhide Bottom Chair item
$35

Who doesn't love a cute chair?

Artwork by Native American Artisan Jannette Parent item
$25

Another beautiful 11x14 watercolor. Beloved in Cherokee.

Beadwork by Native American Artisan Martha Abshire item
$50

This hand beaded dream catcher masterpiece is beautifully detailed!

Native American Village Painting item
Native American Village Painting
$25

This beautiful painting depicts a peaceful Native American village.

Hand Crocheted Afghan item
$30

Beautiful and cozy! Great for those chilly nights when you want to curl up with a good book or movie!

Artwork by Native Artisan Jannette Parent item
$25

Blessings and Peace in Cherokee. This 11x14 watercolor is a perfect reminder to be thankful.

Hand Crocheted Native American Doll item
$20

How can your resist this adorable Native doll? Christmas is just around the corner!

Wooden Rocker item
$100

Sometimes all you need is a front porch and a rocker.... from Stine Lumber in Deridder, LA!

** This item must be picked up at the Tribal House.

Hand Beaded Hair Medallion item
$45

Hummingbird and flower design hand beaded hair medallion. A beautiful adornment for a special lady!


Barrette clasp and hair tie on the back to secure medallion to the hair.

Wooden Rocker item
$100

No... you're not seeing double! We were gifted two of these awesome rockers by Stine Lumber in Deridder! Did I mention Christmas is around the corner?

*** This item must be picked up at the Tribal Office.

Mangan Stool item
$100

This garden stool provided by Ivan Smith Furniture in Deridder, LA, would be perfect for your backyard oasis!


** This item must be picked up at the Tribal Office

Artwork by Native Artisan Jannette Parent item
$25

Amazing Grace in Cherokee... simply beautiful!

Women's 2X Ribbon Tunic item
Women's 2X Ribbon Tunic
$20

Nicely done ribbon tunic handmade by one of our tribal members, Chelsea Leopold.

Hand Beaded Hair Medallion item
$45

Another chance to scoop up one of these beauties! Has a barrette clasp and hair tie on the back to secure the medallion to the hair.

Blue Cast Iron/Porcelain Pot item
Blue Cast Iron/Porcelain Pot
$50

Food always tastes better when it's cooked in cast iron. This lovely blue pot was provided by Country Green in Glenmora, LA.

Four Winds Louisiana Cherokee Metal Sign item
$40

Great way to show off your Four Winds pride with this awesome metal sign by NHR Designs, LLC in West Monroe, LA!

Crappie Jig Tackle Box item
$35

Hey fishermen! If you've never fished for crappie using Colby's Custom Crappie Jigs, LLC, then you're leaving too many fish in the water! These jigs are sturdy, colorful, and the fish love them! If you have a favorite color but it seems you spend more time changing out torn jigs, Colby can match the color and make it for you!


*** Jig colors may vary from what is shown in photo

Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee Metal Sign item
$40

NHR Designs, LLC in West Monroe, LA decided one of these beauties wasn't enough! A great way to display your tribal pride!

Women's Ribbon Sweatshirt item
$15

Another creation by Chelsea Leopold just in time for cooler temps! Women's size 2X ribbon sweatshirt. Would be great paired with jeans or a ribbon skirt!

Brentwood Air Fryer item
$50

Just in time for the holidays!

1200 watts 2 qt air fryer with auto shutoff, removable drip pan, trivet, 30-minute timer.

Jade & Stone Bracelet item
Jade & Stone Bracelet
$15

Beautiful Jade & Stone bracelet. Would be a great stocking stuffer for Christmas!

Loulu Handbag item
$20

Beige and brown handbag. Great neutral to go with any wardrobe.

Loulu Purse item
$20

Another great neutral beige and brown bag

Loulu Bag item
$20

Beige and brown bag great for casual wear

Loulu Backpack item
$20

Cream colored backpack. Great for any occasion!

Eagle Pocket Watch item
Eagle Pocket Watch
$20

Charles Majestic pocket watch with eagle watch face. Nice gift for Christmas!

Ladies Faux Turquoise Necklace item
$15

Beautiful accessory to dress up your wardrobe

