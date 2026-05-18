From Tide to Table: Celebrating Farmed Scallops with Island Institute + The Ark

Price includes cocktail hour and multi-course dinner with wine. Additional à la carte beverages will be available for purchase. The fair market value of each ticket is $200.





We use Zeffy for event ticket payment processing. Zeffy does not charge Island Institute a fee for using their service, and will ask for a donation to help cover their costs as company. If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, simply select "Other" and "O" instead of a percentage donation.