Capital Campaign

Donors of $5000 and up will be entered into a drawing for a unique metal garden sculpture, designed for the winner by Connie Kolarik. Your piece might be whimsical, use reclaimed materials, or include a wind chime element. Donors will also be named Studio Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their sponsored studio. (We'll contact you for naming info.)





This donation level also includes:

an entry into a drawing for two ceramic vessels by Maryann Limmer

a gift card from Marigold Flower Farm

Adam Lee's elegant pop-up dinner

a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young

two notecards designed by Betsy Ford



