Capital Campaign

About this event
Donors of $10 and up will receive two notecards designed by Betsy Ford.
Donors of $100 and up will receive a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young.
(We'll contact you for t-shirt size.)
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Donors of $500 and up will join Adam Lee for an elegant pop-up dinner.
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Donors of $1000 and up will be entered into a drawing for two ceramic vessels by Maryann Limmer and a gift card from Marigold Flower Farm.
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Donors of $5000 and up will be entered into a drawing for a unique metal garden sculpture, designed for the winner by Connie Kolarik. Your piece might be whimsical, use reclaimed materials, or include a wind chime element. Donors will also be named Studio Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their sponsored studio. (We'll contact you for naming info.)
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Donors of $10,000 will be entered into a drawing for a wood sculpture, "Gaze," by Ed Hallahan. This slender sculpture will grace your indoor or outdoor space. Donors will also be named Emerging Artist Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their artist fellow's studio.
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