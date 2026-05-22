LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center

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LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center

About this event

Capital Campaign

$10 Donation item
$10 Donation
$10

Donors of $10 and up will receive two notecards designed by Betsy Ford.

$100 Donation item
$100 Donation
$100

Donors of $100 and up will receive a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young.

(We'll contact you for t-shirt size.)


This donation level also includes:

  • two notecards designed by Betsy Ford
$500 Donation item
$500 Donation
$500

Donors of $500 and up will join Adam Lee for an elegant pop-up dinner.


This donation level also includes:

  • a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young
  • two notecards designed by Betsy Ford
$1,000 Donation item
$1,000 Donation
$1,000

Donors of $1000 and up will be entered into a drawing for two ceramic vessels by Maryann Limmer and a gift card from Marigold Flower Farm.


This donation level also includes:

  • Adam Lee's elegant pop-up dinner
  • a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young
  • two notecards designed by Betsy Ford
$5,000 Donation item
$5,000 Donation
$5,000

Donors of $5000 and up will be entered into a drawing for a unique metal garden sculpture, designed for the winner by Connie Kolarik. Your piece might be whimsical, use reclaimed materials, or include a wind chime element. Donors will also be named Studio Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their sponsored studio. (We'll contact you for naming info.)


This donation level also includes:

  • an entry into a drawing for two ceramic vessels by Maryann Limmer
  • a gift card from Marigold Flower Farm
  • Adam Lee's elegant pop-up dinner
  • a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young
  • two notecards designed by Betsy Ford


$10,000 Donation item
$10,000 Donation
$10,000

Donors of $10,000 will be entered into a drawing for a wood sculpture, "Gaze," by Ed Hallahan.  This slender sculpture will grace your indoor or outdoor space. Donors will also be named Emerging Artist Sponsors with their names (or someone they honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to their artist fellow's studio.


This donation level also includes:

  • an entry into a drawing for a unique metal garden sculpture, designed for the winner by Connie Kolarik
  • Studio Sponsorship with your name (or those you honor/remember) etched into a plaque next to your sponsored studio. (We'll contact you for naming info.)
  • an entry into a drawing for two ceramic vessels by Maryann Limmer
  • a gift card from Marigold Flower Farm
  • Adam Lee's elegant pop-up dinner
  • a limited edition t-shirt designed by Jim Young
  • two notecards designed by Betsy Ford
Add a donation for LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center

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