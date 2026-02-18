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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Start your journey with Future Seed. Your support helps sustain programs that empower youth, strengthen families, and build lasting community impact.
Rooted Circle members receive exclusive recognition and thoughtfully curated branded gifts as a thank-you for their ongoing commitment.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Join the Rooted Circle with an annual membership and make a meaningful impact in your community. Your support helps sustain programs that empower youth, strengthen families, and create lasting positive change. Members also receive exclusive recognition and thoughtfully curated Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
Renews monthly
Deepen your impact as a Growth Partner. Your support helps expand Future Seed programs, creating meaningful change across our community. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Deepen your impact as a Growth Partner. Your support helps expand Future Seed programs, creating meaningful change across our community. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
Renews monthly
Take a leading role as a Community Builder. Your contributions shape programs that empower youth and families, strengthen neighborhoods, and support lasting community growth. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Take a leading role as a Community Builder. Your contributions shape programs that empower youth and families, strengthen neighborhoods, and support lasting community growth. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
Renews monthly
Make a transformational difference as an Impact Leader. Your leadership-level support accelerates opportunity, empowers communities, and drives lasting change. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Make a transformational difference as an Impact Leader. Your leadership-level support accelerates opportunity, empowers communities, and drives lasting change. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!