Future Seed

Offered by

Future Seed

About the memberships

Rooted Circle

Seed Supporter — $10/month
$10

Renews monthly

Start your journey with Future Seed. Your support helps sustain programs that empower youth, strengthen families, and build lasting community impact.

Rooted Circle members receive exclusive recognition and thoughtfully curated branded gifts as a thank-you for their ongoing commitment.

Seed Supporter — $120/year
$120

Valid until March 31, 2027

Join the Rooted Circle with an annual membership and make a meaningful impact in your community. Your support helps sustain programs that empower youth, strengthen families, and create lasting positive change. Members also receive exclusive recognition and thoughtfully curated Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Growth Partner — $25/month
$25

Renews monthly

Deepen your impact as a Growth Partner. Your support helps expand Future Seed programs, creating meaningful change across our community. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Growth Partner — $300/year
$300

Valid until March 31, 2027

Deepen your impact as a Growth Partner. Your support helps expand Future Seed programs, creating meaningful change across our community. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Community Builder — $50/month
$50

Renews monthly

Take a leading role as a Community Builder. Your contributions shape programs that empower youth and families, strengthen neighborhoods, and support lasting community growth. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Community Builder — $600/year
$600

Valid until March 31, 2027

Take a leading role as a Community Builder. Your contributions shape programs that empower youth and families, strengthen neighborhoods, and support lasting community growth. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Impact Leader — $100/month
$100

Renews monthly

Make a transformational difference as an Impact Leader. Your leadership-level support accelerates opportunity, empowers communities, and drives lasting change. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Impact Leader — $1,200/year
$1,200

Valid until March 31, 2027

Make a transformational difference as an Impact Leader. Your leadership-level support accelerates opportunity, empowers communities, and drives lasting change. Members receive recognition and exclusive Rooted Circle branded gifts as a thank-you for their commitment.

Add a donation for Future Seed

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!