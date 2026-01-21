Valentines Day Widow Outreach
Valentines Day Widow Outreach

Galentines 2026

Galentines Celebration February 6, 2026 at 8:55 pm

Hydrafacial from Aesthetic Philosophy + Skin check
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a HydraFacial paired with a complimentary professional skin check and analysis at Aesthetic Philosophy. This experience deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates while offering thoughtful guidance tailored to your skin’s unique needs. A restorative, confidence-boosting treatment focused on long-term skin health and glow.


Estimated Value: $400


Website: https://www.ncaestheticphilosophy.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $400


Website: https://www.ncaestheticphilosophy.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Laser Hair Removal | Amber Holland Skin
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a laser hair removal service with Amber Holland Skin. This experience offers a smooth, low-maintenance approach to skincare, customized to an area of your choice up to the provided value. A thoughtful investment in comfort, confidence, and ease.


Estimated Value: $850


Website: https://www.instagram.com/amber.holland.skin


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $850


Website: https://www.instagram.com/amber.holland.skin


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Original Heart Art | Amy Moffatt
$25

Starting bid

This item includes original heart artwork in both 4x4 and 6x6 formats by Amy Moffatt. Each piece reflects a personal, handcrafted approach that makes meaningful art feel accessible and heartfelt. Perfect for gifting or adding warmth to your own space.


Estimated Value: $100


Website: https://www.amymoffattart.com/


Estimated Value: $100


Website: https://www.amymoffattart.com/

Dance Session + Summer Camp | Bella Ballerina item
Dance Session + Summer Camp | Bella Ballerina
$50

Starting bid

A joyful dance experience including a 12-week session and a one-week summer dance camp. Bella Ballerina Highland Creek is known for storybook-themed classes that nurture confidence, creativity, and movement in young dancers.


Estimated Value: $525


Website: https://www.bellaballerinahighlandcreek.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $525


Website: https://www.bellaballerinahighlandcreek.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

3-in-1 Maxi Dress + Earrings | BraveWorks
$50

Starting bid

This curated BraveWorks package includes a versatile 3-in-1 maxi dress and a pair of silver Courtney Earrings. BraveWorks is a purpose-driven brand creating dignified employment for women overcoming barriers. Style that gives back.


Estimated Value: $233


Website: https://braveworks.org



Estimated Value: $233


Website: https://braveworks.org

The Bucleigh Kernoodle Collection
$25

Starting bid

The Bucleigh Kernoodle Collection



Bring home a touch of local literary charm and playful competition with this curated set from Bucleigh Kernoodle. This package is perfect for those who love a mix of storytelling and unique, lighthearted treasures.


Signed Copies: Personally inscribed copies of Bucleigh’s books, offering a special connection to the author’s work.


"Pickle Prizes": A whimsical selection of prizes that add a fun, competitive edge to your next gathering.


Whether you're a reader or a seeker of unique finds, this bundle brings a "soulful and spirited" energy to your collection.


Estimated Value: $225


Website: https://www.iwouldloveyouevenif.com/shop-1




Estimated Value: $225


Website: https://www.iwouldloveyouevenif.com/shop-1

3 Environ Cool Peel Treatments | Duparc Skin Spa
$150

Starting bid

Renew your skin with a series of three 90-minute Environ Cool Peel treatments at Duparc Skin Spa. This gentle resurfacing experience supports clarity, hydration, and overall skin health without harsh irritation.



Estimated Value: $750


Website: https://duparcskinspa.glossgenius.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $750


Website: https://duparcskinspa.glossgenius.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Handbag Accessory Set | Eliza B’s
$150

Starting bid

This timeless accessory set includes a hobo bag, wallet, and scarf from Eliza B’s. Known for classic design and everyday elegance, these pieces are designed to move seamlessly from season to season. A polished, versatile addition to any wardrobe.


Estimated Value: $400


Website: https://shopelizabs.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $400


Website: https://shopelizabs.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Recorded Keepsake Session | EVRYBDY Studios
$150

Starting bid

Capture a meaningful keepsake with a one-hour recorded conversation and edited session at EVRYBDY Studios. Designed to preserve stories, voices, and connection in a way that lasts.


Estimated Value:$700


Website: https://evrybdystudios.com/


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value:$700


Website: https://evrybdystudios.com/


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Couples Session + Highlight Film | Gina Alex Creative
$250

Starting bid

This engagement or couples experience includes a 90-minute session, 50 edited digital images, and a cinematic 1–2 minute highlight film. A beautiful way to document a meaningful chapter with intention.


Estimated Value: $850


Website: https://www.ginaalexcreative.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $850


Website: https://www.ginaalexcreative.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Puffy Heart Pendant Necklace | David Yurman
$50

Starting bid

A classic David Yurman necklace known for refined craftsmanship and timeless design. An elegant keepsake designed to be worn and treasured. Donated by Porter Hinton & Carla Variglotti


Estimated Value: $350


Website: https://www.davidyurman.com/



Thank you for being part of this night and this mission. Your bid helps turn generosity into real impact through Watch Love Grow.

3 Luxury Spray Tans | Glo by Emily
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy three luxury spray tans designed to enhance your natural skin tone using clean, nourishing ingredients. A confidence-boosting glow that feels effortless and refined.


Estimated Value: $195


Website: https://www.instagram.com/globyemily


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $195


Website: https://www.instagram.com/globyemily


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

60-Min Hot Stone Massage | Healing Hands
$25

Starting bid

Unwind with a 60-minute hot stone massage designed to release tension, promote relaxation, and support overall well-being. A calming pause created with care.


Estimated Value: $130


Website: https://www.healinghandsbydeanna.com/


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $130


Website: https://www.healinghandsbydeanna.com/


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Original Floral Oil Painting | Sharon Hockfield
$1,000

Starting bid

This was a commissioned art piece created by Sharon Hockfield, a North Carolina native, has always viewed life through a painter’s lens. She primarily paints from life and continues to evolve her practice.


For many years her work focused on figurative painting; during the Covid pandemic, when live models were unavailable, she turned her attention to florals and still life.


Hockfield is a process painter, and her genuine love of painting is evident throughout her work. This painting depicts a flower bouquet from last year’s Valentine’s Day Widows Outreach.


Painting is on canvas 30 1/4 × 24 inches
This original oil painting depicts a floral bouquet inspired by the Valentine’s Day Widows Outreach.


A meaningful fine art piece rooted in presence, care, and story.


Estimated Value:  $3,500


Website: https://sharonhockfield.com



Estimated Value:  $3,500


Website: https://sharonhockfield.com

Diamond Necklace
$100

Starting bid

Diamond (.10 ct). necklace with an adjustable chain , 16 or 18 inches Elegant, timeless, and offered as a lasting reminder of generosity and love.


Donated by Addie and Thomas Hinton.


Estimated Value: $950



Thank you for being part of this night and this mission. Your bid helps turn generosity into real impact through Watch Love Grow.

Katie BedenbauFamily Photo Session | Katie Bedenbaugh
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a 30-minute family photography session including 30+ edited digital images. Designed to capture connection and create keepsakes your family will treasure.


Estimated value: $450


Website: https://www.instagram.com/katiebedenbaughphotography


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated value: $450


Website: https://www.instagram.com/katiebedenbaughphotography


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Luxury Wellness Experience | Kept & Co
$75

Starting bid

This wellness-forward package includes an option of:


Auction Option 1: Value $480

• 1 x Lymph & Light Reset Facial – A restorative facial combining lymphatic drainage and LED therapy to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and leave skin glowing and refreshed.


• 1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure – A luxury nail ritual including meticulous shaping, cuticle care, exfoliation, hydration, and polish for perfectly groomed hands and feet.


• 1 x Vitamin Boost IV Therapy – A targeted vitamin infusion designed to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness in a quick, revitalizing treatment.


Auction Option 2: Valued $150 each (5 Total)


5 x 1 mani & pedi combo’s to be listed as separate auction entries:


Auction Option 2:
1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.

1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.

1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.

1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.

1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.


Estimated Value: $Valued $150 each (5 in total)


Website: https://keptandco.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $Valued $150 each (5 in total)


Website: https://keptandco.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Acupuncture Treatment | Kneas Acupuncture
$25

Starting bid

A personalized acupuncture session designed to support balance, relaxation, and natural healing through thoughtful, individualized care.


Estimated Value: $130


Website: https://www.kneasacupuncture.com/


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $130


Website: https://www.kneasacupuncture.com/


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Original Oil Painting | Kirsten Gibson
$100

Starting bid

This original 12x12 oil painting reflects a joyful, color-forward approach to painting from life. A bright, meaningful addition to any art collection.


Estimated value: $300


IG - @kirstengibson.art



Estimated value: $300


IG - @kirstengibson.art

Beauty Products + Hair & Makeup | Lindsay Regan Thorne
$100

Starting bid

This curated experience includes beauty products along with professional hair and makeup services from Lindsay Regan Thorne. Known for a polished yet natural approach, this offering is designed to help you feel confident, elevated, and camera-ready for whatever moment you’re stepping into next.


Estimated Value: $600


Website: https://www.lindseyreganthorne.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $600


Website: https://www.lindseyreganthorne.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Beginner Mahjong Series Bundle | Lucky Tile Social Club
$25

Starting bid

Mahjong Beginner Series for Two


This package includes two Mahjong Beginner Series

Bundles - one for you and one for a friend - because

learning something new is always better together.

Mahjong 101 — Foundations

Mahjong 102 — The Game in Motion

Guided Open Play

Your seat’s waiting


Estimated Value: $260


Website: https://www.theluckytilesocialclub.com/



Estimated Value: $260


Website: https://www.theluckytilesocialclub.com/

Custom Jewelry Experience | Luna Fira
$250

Starting bid

Custom Jewelry Experience | Luna Fira


A custom sterling and fine silver jewelry experience created one-on-one with the artist. A deeply personal piece marking a meaningful life chapter.


Estimated Value: $1,000


Website:  https://Www.lunafira.life



Estimated Value: $1,000


Website:  https://Www.lunafira.life

Disney Travel Starter Package | Magic Managed
$75

Starting bid

This Disney-focused package includes a travel deposit and curated gear, designed to make planning seamless and joyful from the start.


Estimated Value: $300


Website: https://magicmanaged.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $300


Website: https://magicmanaged.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Microneedling Treatment | Megan Alexander
$75

Starting bid

This experience includes a professional microneedling treatment with Megan Alexander, designed to support smoother texture, improved tone, and overall skin rejuvenation. This minimally invasive treatment encourages natural collagen production and is tailored to your skin’s individual needs. A results-driven approach to healthy, radiant skin.


Estimated Value: $450


Website: https://www.skinclique.com/providers/meghan-alexander


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $450


Website: https://www.skinclique.com/providers/meghan-alexander


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Original Painting | Megan Welsh Fine Art
$200

Starting bid

This original painting by Megan Welsh reflects her thoughtful, place-inspired approach to fine art. Known for capturing landscape, memory, and a sense of calm through color and movement, her work brings warmth and presence into any space. A meaningful piece designed to be lived with and loved over time.


Estimated Value: $900


Website: https://meganwelshfineart.com



Estimated Value: $900


Website: https://meganwelshfineart.com

The Meraki Luxury Salon Experience
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a moment of luxury and revitalization at Meraki Luxury Salon. This package includes a professional haircut and a signature gloss treatment, designed to enhance your hair’s natural shine and leave you with a polished, healthy finish. Experience the expert care and elevated atmosphere that makes Meraki a standout destination for beauty in Charlotte.


Estimated Value: $140


Website: merakiluxurysalon.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $140


Website: merakiluxurysalon.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Jewelry & Accessories Set | Passion for Watches
$50

Starting bid

This curated accessory set includes a necklace, cufflinks, and a pin from Passion for Watches. Designed with classic style and versatility in mind, these pieces add a refined finishing touch to both everyday and special-occasion looks. A timeless collection meant to be worn and enjoyed.


Estimated Value:$240


Website: https://passion4watches.shop/



Estimated Value:$240


Website: https://passion4watches.shop/

Private Shopping Party for Six | Pearl Pagoda
$100

Starting bid

Host a private after-hours shopping party for six, complete with personalized styling, gift bags, and food and beverage. An intimate, joyful experience designed for connection.


Estimated Value: $750


Website: https://www.thepearlpagoda.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $750


Website: https://www.thepearlpagoda.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Lab Panel | Pivotal Weight Loss & Longevity
$50

Starting bid

This experience includes a personalized bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) consultation and a comprehensive lab panel at Pivotal Weight Loss & Longevity of Charlotte. Designed to help you better understand your hormonal health, this offering supports informed, empowered wellness decisions at every stage of life.


Estimated Value: $350


Website: https://pivotalcharlotte.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $350


Website: https://pivotalcharlotte.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

The Ultimate Aesthetic Refresh: Riou Plastic Surgery
$200

Starting bid

Riou Plastic Surgery: Consultation & $1,000 Treatment Credit Redefine your aesthetic with this premium package from Dr. Jason Korn and Dr. Nick Clavin.

  • Includes: A complimentary professional consultation.
  • Your Choice: Apply $1,000 toward any cosmetic surgery OR $500 toward injectable treatments.
  • Located in the heart of Cornelius at Riou Plastic Surgery, where luxury meets medical expertise.

Estimated Value: $1000


Website: https://riouplasticsurgery.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date. 


Estimated Value: $1000


Website: https://riouplasticsurgery.com


Certificate good for one year from purchase date.

Skin by Blair
$150

Starting bid

The Glow Bundle: Skin by Blair


Experience the signature "Blair Glow" with this curated collection of elevated, results-driven products. Thoughtfully selected to fit into your daily routine, this bundle supports healthy, radiant skin from head to toe.

  • Scalp Serum (Set of 3): A lightweight, nutrient-rich formula designed to soothe dryness and support healthier hair from the root.
  • All-In-One Eye Cream: A multitasking powerhouse that hydrates, smooths, and brightens to reduce the look of fine lines and puffiness.
  • Blair Skincare Tonic: The cult-favorite, age-defying acid toner that brightens and clarifies your skin overnight.

Estimated Value: $564


Caring for your skin with confidence and intention has never been easier.


Website: blairskincare.com



Estimated Value: $564


Caring for your skin with confidence and intention has never been easier.


Website: blairskincare.com

Autographed Football | Greg Olsen
$75

Starting bid

An autographed football from Greg Olsen, offered as a meaningful piece of sports memorabilia honoring leadership, generosity, and community impact.
Retail value: $450
Website: https://receptionsforresearch.org/about-us/meet-the-olsens



Thank you for being part of this night and this mission. Your bid helps turn generosity into real impact through Watch Love Grow.

Autographed Football | Luke Kuechly
$40

Starting bid

An autographed football from Luke Kuechly celebrating excellence, dedication, and impact on and off the field.
Retail value: $250
Website: https://www.panthers.com/team/players-roster/luke-kuechly




Thank you for being part of this night and this mission. Your bid helps turn generosity into real impact through Watch Love Grow.

