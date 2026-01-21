Galentines 2026

The Bucleigh Kernoodle Collection









Bring home a touch of local literary charm and playful competition with this curated set from Bucleigh Kernoodle. This package is perfect for those who love a mix of storytelling and unique, lighthearted treasures.





Signed Copies: Personally inscribed copies of Bucleigh’s books, offering a special connection to the author’s work.





"Pickle Prizes": A whimsical selection of prizes that add a fun, competitive edge to your next gathering.





Whether you're a reader or a seeker of unique finds, this bundle brings a "soulful and spirited" energy to your collection.





Estimated Value: $225





Website: https://www.iwouldloveyouevenif.com/shop-1













Thank you for being part of this night and this mission. Your bid helps turn generosity into real impact through Watch Love Grow.