Galentines 2026

Galentines Celebration February 6, 2026 at 8:55 pm
Enjoy a HydraFacial paired with a complimentary professional skin check and analysis at Aesthetic Philosophy. This experience deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates while offering thoughtful guidance tailored to your skin’s unique needs. A restorative, confidence-boosting treatment focused on long-term skin health and glow.
Estimated Value: $400
Website: https://www.ncaestheticphilosophy.com
Treat yourself to a laser hair removal service with Amber Holland Skin. This experience offers a smooth, low-maintenance approach to skincare, customized to an area of your choice up to the provided value. A thoughtful investment in comfort, confidence, and ease.
Estimated Value: $850
Website: https://www.instagram.com/amber.holland.skin
This item includes original heart artwork in both 4x4 and 6x6 formats by Amy Moffatt. Each piece reflects a personal, handcrafted approach that makes meaningful art feel accessible and heartfelt. Perfect for gifting or adding warmth to your own space.
Estimated Value: $100
Website: https://www.amymoffattart.com/
A joyful dance experience including a 12-week session and a one-week summer dance camp. Bella Ballerina Highland Creek is known for storybook-themed classes that nurture confidence, creativity, and movement in young dancers.
Estimated Value: $525
Website: https://www.bellaballerinahighlandcreek.com
This curated BraveWorks package includes a versatile 3-in-1 maxi dress and a pair of silver Courtney Earrings. BraveWorks is a purpose-driven brand creating dignified employment for women overcoming barriers. Style that gives back.
Estimated Value: $233
Website: https://braveworks.org
The Bucleigh Kernoodle Collection
Bring home a touch of local literary charm and playful competition with this curated set from Bucleigh Kernoodle. This package is perfect for those who love a mix of storytelling and unique, lighthearted treasures.
Signed Copies: Personally inscribed copies of Bucleigh’s books, offering a special connection to the author’s work.
"Pickle Prizes": A whimsical selection of prizes that add a fun, competitive edge to your next gathering.
Whether you're a reader or a seeker of unique finds, this bundle brings a "soulful and spirited" energy to your collection.
Estimated Value: $225
Website: https://www.iwouldloveyouevenif.com/shop-1
Renew your skin with a series of three 90-minute Environ Cool Peel treatments at Duparc Skin Spa. This gentle resurfacing experience supports clarity, hydration, and overall skin health without harsh irritation.
Estimated Value: $750
Website: https://duparcskinspa.glossgenius.com
This timeless accessory set includes a hobo bag, wallet, and scarf from Eliza B’s. Known for classic design and everyday elegance, these pieces are designed to move seamlessly from season to season. A polished, versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Estimated Value: $400
Website: https://shopelizabs.com
Capture a meaningful keepsake with a one-hour recorded conversation and edited session at EVRYBDY Studios. Designed to preserve stories, voices, and connection in a way that lasts.
Estimated Value:$700
Website: https://evrybdystudios.com/
This engagement or couples experience includes a 90-minute session, 50 edited digital images, and a cinematic 1–2 minute highlight film. A beautiful way to document a meaningful chapter with intention.
Estimated Value: $850
Website: https://www.ginaalexcreative.com
A classic David Yurman necklace known for refined craftsmanship and timeless design. An elegant keepsake designed to be worn and treasured. Donated by Porter Hinton & Carla Variglotti
Estimated Value: $350
Website: https://www.davidyurman.com/
Enjoy three luxury spray tans designed to enhance your natural skin tone using clean, nourishing ingredients. A confidence-boosting glow that feels effortless and refined.
Estimated Value: $195
Website: https://www.instagram.com/globyemily
Unwind with a 60-minute hot stone massage designed to release tension, promote relaxation, and support overall well-being. A calming pause created with care.
Estimated Value: $130
Website: https://www.healinghandsbydeanna.com/
This was a commissioned art piece created by Sharon Hockfield, a North Carolina native, has always viewed life through a painter’s lens. She primarily paints from life and continues to evolve her practice.
For many years her work focused on figurative painting; during the Covid pandemic, when live models were unavailable, she turned her attention to florals and still life.
Hockfield is a process painter, and her genuine love of painting is evident throughout her work. This painting depicts a flower bouquet from last year’s Valentine’s Day Widows Outreach.
Painting is on canvas 30 1/4 × 24 inches
This original oil painting depicts a floral bouquet inspired by the Valentine’s Day Widows Outreach.
A meaningful fine art piece rooted in presence, care, and story.
Estimated Value: $3,500
Website: https://sharonhockfield.com
Diamond (.10 ct). necklace with an adjustable chain , 16 or 18 inches Elegant, timeless, and offered as a lasting reminder of generosity and love.
Donated by Addie and Thomas Hinton.
Estimated Value: $950
Enjoy a 30-minute family photography session including 30+ edited digital images. Designed to capture connection and create keepsakes your family will treasure.
Estimated value: $450
Website: https://www.instagram.com/katiebedenbaughphotography
This wellness-forward package includes an option of:
Auction Option 1: Value $480
• 1 x Lymph & Light Reset Facial – A restorative facial combining lymphatic drainage and LED therapy to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and leave skin glowing and refreshed.
• 1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure – A luxury nail ritual including meticulous shaping, cuticle care, exfoliation, hydration, and polish for perfectly groomed hands and feet.
• 1 x Vitamin Boost IV Therapy – A targeted vitamin infusion designed to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness in a quick, revitalizing treatment.
Auction Option 2: Valued $150 each (5 Total)
• 5 x 1 mani & pedi combo’s to be listed as separate auction entries:
Auction Option 2:
1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.
1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.
1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.
1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.
1 x Kept Deluxe Manicure & Pedicure Experiences – Each guest enjoys our signature luxury nail service with premium care, hydration, and polish for a refined, elevated finish.
Estimated Value: $Valued $150 each (5 in total)
Website: https://keptandco.com
A personalized acupuncture session designed to support balance, relaxation, and natural healing through thoughtful, individualized care.
Estimated Value: $130
Website: https://www.kneasacupuncture.com/
This original 12x12 oil painting reflects a joyful, color-forward approach to painting from life. A bright, meaningful addition to any art collection.
Estimated value: $300
IG - @kirstengibson.art
This curated experience includes beauty products along with professional hair and makeup services from Lindsay Regan Thorne. Known for a polished yet natural approach, this offering is designed to help you feel confident, elevated, and camera-ready for whatever moment you’re stepping into next.
Estimated Value: $600
Website: https://www.lindseyreganthorne.com
Mahjong Beginner Series for Two
This package includes two Mahjong Beginner Series
Bundles - one for you and one for a friend - because
learning something new is always better together.
Mahjong 101 — Foundations
Mahjong 102 — The Game in Motion
Guided Open Play
Your seat’s waiting
Estimated Value: $260
Website: https://www.theluckytilesocialclub.com/
Custom Jewelry Experience | Luna Fira
A custom sterling and fine silver jewelry experience created one-on-one with the artist. A deeply personal piece marking a meaningful life chapter.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Website: https://Www.lunafira.life
This Disney-focused package includes a travel deposit and curated gear, designed to make planning seamless and joyful from the start.
Estimated Value: $300
Website: https://magicmanaged.com
This experience includes a professional microneedling treatment with Megan Alexander, designed to support smoother texture, improved tone, and overall skin rejuvenation. This minimally invasive treatment encourages natural collagen production and is tailored to your skin’s individual needs. A results-driven approach to healthy, radiant skin.
Estimated Value: $450
Website: https://www.skinclique.com/providers/meghan-alexander
This original painting by Megan Welsh reflects her thoughtful, place-inspired approach to fine art. Known for capturing landscape, memory, and a sense of calm through color and movement, her work brings warmth and presence into any space. A meaningful piece designed to be lived with and loved over time.
Estimated Value: $900
Website: https://meganwelshfineart.com
Treat yourself to a moment of luxury and revitalization at Meraki Luxury Salon. This package includes a professional haircut and a signature gloss treatment, designed to enhance your hair’s natural shine and leave you with a polished, healthy finish. Experience the expert care and elevated atmosphere that makes Meraki a standout destination for beauty in Charlotte.
Estimated Value: $140
Website: merakiluxurysalon.com
This curated accessory set includes a necklace, cufflinks, and a pin from Passion for Watches. Designed with classic style and versatility in mind, these pieces add a refined finishing touch to both everyday and special-occasion looks. A timeless collection meant to be worn and enjoyed.
Estimated Value:$240
Website: https://passion4watches.shop/
Host a private after-hours shopping party for six, complete with personalized styling, gift bags, and food and beverage. An intimate, joyful experience designed for connection.
Estimated Value: $750
Website: https://www.thepearlpagoda.com
This experience includes a personalized bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) consultation and a comprehensive lab panel at Pivotal Weight Loss & Longevity of Charlotte. Designed to help you better understand your hormonal health, this offering supports informed, empowered wellness decisions at every stage of life.
Estimated Value: $350
Website: https://pivotalcharlotte.com
Riou Plastic Surgery: Consultation & $1,000 Treatment Credit Redefine your aesthetic with this premium package from Dr. Jason Korn and Dr. Nick Clavin.
Estimated Value: $1000
Website: https://riouplasticsurgery.com
Experience the signature "Blair Glow" with this curated collection of elevated, results-driven products. Thoughtfully selected to fit into your daily routine, this bundle supports healthy, radiant skin from head to toe.
Estimated Value: $564
Caring for your skin with confidence and intention has never been easier.
Website: blairskincare.com
An autographed football from Greg Olsen, offered as a meaningful piece of sports memorabilia honoring leadership, generosity, and community impact.
Retail value: $450
Website: https://receptionsforresearch.org/about-us/meet-the-olsens
An autographed football from Luke Kuechly celebrating excellence, dedication, and impact on and off the field.
Retail value: $250
Website: https://www.panthers.com/team/players-roster/luke-kuechly
