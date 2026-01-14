Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

Hosted by

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

About this event

Galentine's Bingo Brunch Fundraiser

119 E Washington St

Charles Town, WV 25414, USA

General Admission
$20

Single ticket including 15-bingo card pack and first come first served seating. All sales are final and non-refundable.

VIP Admission
$30

Single ticket including 15-bingo card pack and first come first served seating PLUS a brunch bites access bracelet + 1 cash bar ticket. All sales are final and non-refundable.

VIP Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather the squad at your reserved 8 seat table, including 8 15-card bingo packs, 8 brunch bite access bracelets and 8 cash bar tickets. All sales are final and non-refundable

VIP Table - 9 Guests
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Gather the squad at your reserved 9 seat table, including 9 15-card bingo packs, 9 brunch bite access bracelets and 9 cash bar tickets. All sales are final and non-refundable

Extra Bingo Card Pack
$10

Increase your chances by purchasing extra bingo cards (15 - 1 per game). All sales are final and non-refundable

Add a donation for Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!