Galveston Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Galveston Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

Galveston’s Epicurean Evening: A Taste of the Gulf

7 Hope Blvd

Galveston, TX 77554, USA

Advance Admission - 1 ticket
$45
Advance Admission - 2 tickets
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP (advance only)
$75

VIP Entry begins at 6:00pm

Title Sponsor (Thank You Moody Bank!)
$5,000

a.     Name & logo on all printed media, labeled as the Title Sponsor

b.     Name & logo on all social media outlets

c.     Booth in the show (no obligation)

d.     Recognition on EventBrite ticket site

e.     Verbal recognition from the emcee and band

f.      10 VIP admission tickets

 

Co Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

a.     Name & logo on all printed media

b.     Name & logo on all social media outlets

c.     Booth in the show (no obligation)

d.     Verbal recognition from the emcee and band

e.     6 general admission tickets

Event Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

a.     Name & logo on all printed media

b.     Name & logo on all social media outlets

c.     Verbal recognition from the emcee and band

d.     2 general admission tickets

Add a donation for Galveston Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!