Galveston’s Epicurean Evening: A Taste of the Gulf

About this event
VIP Entry begins at 6:00pm
a. Name & logo on all printed media, labeled as the Title Sponsor
b. Name & logo on all social media outlets
c. Booth in the show (no obligation)
d. Recognition on EventBrite ticket site
e. Verbal recognition from the emcee and band
f. 10 VIP admission tickets
a. Name & logo on all printed media
b. Name & logo on all social media outlets
c. Booth in the show (no obligation)
d. Verbal recognition from the emcee and band
e. 6 general admission tickets
a. Name & logo on all printed media
b. Name & logo on all social media outlets
c. Verbal recognition from the emcee and band
d. 2 general admission tickets
$
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