Game Changers 2025 Silent Auction

Fair Market Value: $586 Opening Bid: $175 Includes: 🦁 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Zoo (FMV: $219; redeem by July 15, 2025) – Enjoy a full year of wildlife wonders with access to one of the nation’s top zoos. 🌿 One-Year Family Tree Membership to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center (FMV: $85; expires April 12, 2026) – Connect with nature through trails, family programs, and hands-on outdoor exploration. 🧪 Family Membership + Guest Passes + 4 Cell Lab Passes at The Health Museum (FMV: $157; expires July 2026) – Dive into science, health, and anatomy with immersive exhibits and hands-on labs. 🦖 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Museum of Natural Science (FMV: $125; expires October 12, 2025) – Discover dinosaurs, space, minerals, and more with year-round access. Make family time count with a year’s worth of adventures across Houston’s best museums and nature centers. This package is ideal for curious minds, outdoor explorers, and kids who ask “why?” a lot (in the best way).

Fair Market Value: $586 Opening Bid: $175 Includes: 🦁 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Zoo (FMV: $219; redeem by July 15, 2025) – Enjoy a full year of wildlife wonders with access to one of the nation’s top zoos. 🌿 One-Year Family Tree Membership to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center (FMV: $85; expires April 12, 2026) – Connect with nature through trails, family programs, and hands-on outdoor exploration. 🧪 Family Membership + Guest Passes + 4 Cell Lab Passes at The Health Museum (FMV: $157; expires July 2026) – Dive into science, health, and anatomy with immersive exhibits and hands-on labs. 🦖 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Museum of Natural Science (FMV: $125; expires October 12, 2025) – Discover dinosaurs, space, minerals, and more with year-round access. Make family time count with a year’s worth of adventures across Houston’s best museums and nature centers. This package is ideal for curious minds, outdoor explorers, and kids who ask “why?” a lot (in the best way).

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