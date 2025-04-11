Game Changers 2025 Silent Auction

Donated by: Davis Street at Hermann Park
Fair Market Value: $1,500
Opening Bid: $450
Indulge in a lavish 8-person dining experience at the chef’s table, where creativity meets culinary excellence. This exclusive experience excludes weekends but guarantees a memorable night of flavor, flair, and fellowship.
Donated by: Davis Street at Hermann Park
Fair Market Value: $1,500
Opening Bid: $450
Indulge in a lavish 8-person dining experience at the chef’s table, where creativity meets culinary excellence. This exclusive experience excludes weekends but guarantees a memorable night of flavor, flair, and fellowship.
🍷 Wine & Wisdom with Nice Winery
$360
Starting bid
Donated by: Nice Winery
Fair Market Value: $1,200
Opening Bid: $360
Host a private wine class for 10–16 of your closest friends or colleagues at the elegant Nice Winery. Sip and learn in style as a certified sommelier guides you through a curated tasting of premium wines—perfect for celebrations or client entertaining.
Donated by: Nice Winery
Fair Market Value: $1,200
Opening Bid: $360
Host a private wine class for 10–16 of your closest friends or colleagues at the elegant Nice Winery. Sip and learn in style as a certified sommelier guides you through a curated tasting of premium wines—perfect for celebrations or client entertaining.
🎩 The Distinguished Gentleman
$375
Starting bid
Donated by the Gents Place and G&R Tailoring
Fair Market Value: $1,260
Opening Bid: $375
Includes:
🧵 A Custom Suit of your choosing by G&R Tailoring (FMV: $1,100)
💈 A VIP 7-Course Grooming Experience from The Gents Place (FMV: $160; expires Dec 31, 2025)
Step into style and sophistication with The Distinguished Gentleman package. This dapper duo begins with a finely crafted, custom-fit suit from G&R Tailoring—perfect for power moves, big meetings, or unforgettable nights out. Then unwind with a luxe, 7-course grooming treatment at The Gents Place: including a top-shelf drink, precision cut, invigorating scalp massage, and more.
Whether you’re celebrating a promotion, birthday, or just ready to level up your look—this package delivers the polish.
Donated by the Gents Place and G&R Tailoring
Fair Market Value: $1,260
Opening Bid: $375
Includes:
🧵 A Custom Suit of your choosing by G&R Tailoring (FMV: $1,100)
💈 A VIP 7-Course Grooming Experience from The Gents Place (FMV: $160; expires Dec 31, 2025)
Step into style and sophistication with The Distinguished Gentleman package. This dapper duo begins with a finely crafted, custom-fit suit from G&R Tailoring—perfect for power moves, big meetings, or unforgettable nights out. Then unwind with a luxe, 7-course grooming treatment at The Gents Place: including a top-shelf drink, precision cut, invigorating scalp massage, and more.
Whether you’re celebrating a promotion, birthday, or just ready to level up your look—this package delivers the polish.
🎭 Center Stage Soirée
$180
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $570
Opening Bid: $180
Includes:
🎟 Two (2) 4-Play Subscription Packages to the 2025–2026 season at Stages (FMV: $420)
🍽 $150 Dining Gift Card to Uchi
Make date night legendary. Enjoy a curated lineup of compelling performances at Stages, Houston’s beloved theatre, with a pair of 4-play subscriptions. Before the curtain rises, savor dinner at one of the city’s top restaurants. It’s the perfect package for the culture lover with a flair for fine dining.
Fair Market Value: $570
Opening Bid: $180
Includes:
🎟 Two (2) 4-Play Subscription Packages to the 2025–2026 season at Stages (FMV: $420)
🍽 $150 Dining Gift Card to Uchi
Make date night legendary. Enjoy a curated lineup of compelling performances at Stages, Houston’s beloved theatre, with a pair of 4-play subscriptions. Before the curtain rises, savor dinner at one of the city’s top restaurants. It’s the perfect package for the culture lover with a flair for fine dining.
🎶 Opera & Opulence
$270
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $900 (estimated)
Opening Bid: $270
Includes:
🎟 Two Tickets to a performance of your choice in the 2024–2025 or 2025–2026 season at the Houston Grand Opera (FMV: $600) – Enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of the nation’s most respected opera companies.
🍝 Chef’s Dinner for Four at Roma Ristorante (Estimated FMV: $300) – Savor authentic Italian cuisine in an intimate setting that blends modern flavors with timeless tradition.
Whether you're celebrating a milestone or just dressing up for a night of magic, this package promises elegance, artistry, and unforgettable ambiance from start to final curtain call.
Fair Market Value: $900 (estimated)
Opening Bid: $270
Includes:
🎟 Two Tickets to a performance of your choice in the 2024–2025 or 2025–2026 season at the Houston Grand Opera (FMV: $600) – Enjoy an unforgettable evening at one of the nation’s most respected opera companies.
🍝 Chef’s Dinner for Four at Roma Ristorante (Estimated FMV: $300) – Savor authentic Italian cuisine in an intimate setting that blends modern flavors with timeless tradition.
Whether you're celebrating a milestone or just dressing up for a night of magic, this package promises elegance, artistry, and unforgettable ambiance from start to final curtain call.
👨👩👧👦 Family Fun, Houston Style
$75
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $255
Opening Bid: $75
Includes:
⚽️ 50% Off a Soccer Shots Season + Prizes & Goodies (FMV: $150) – Give your little ones (ages 2–7) a running start with this beloved youth soccer program focused on fun, fundamentals, and confidence.
🍩 $40 in Gift Cards to River Oaks Donuts – Sweeten your morning with handcrafted donuts made with love.
🕹 Cidercade Admission or Credit – Enjoy unlimited arcade games, from vintage favorites to modern classics. Perfect for all ages.
🥐 $25 Gift Card to Kolache Factory – Start your day the Texas way with warm, flaky kolaches filled with sweet or savory goodness.
This bundle brings together movement, treats, and family memories—all in one playful Houston package.
Fair Market Value: $255
Opening Bid: $75
Includes:
⚽️ 50% Off a Soccer Shots Season + Prizes & Goodies (FMV: $150) – Give your little ones (ages 2–7) a running start with this beloved youth soccer program focused on fun, fundamentals, and confidence.
🍩 $40 in Gift Cards to River Oaks Donuts – Sweeten your morning with handcrafted donuts made with love.
🕹 Cidercade Admission or Credit – Enjoy unlimited arcade games, from vintage favorites to modern classics. Perfect for all ages.
🥐 $25 Gift Card to Kolache Factory – Start your day the Texas way with warm, flaky kolaches filled with sweet or savory goodness.
This bundle brings together movement, treats, and family memories—all in one playful Houston package.
💫 Power & Polish
$185
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $625
Opening Bid: $185
Includes:
👗 Easy Swagg & Swagg Girl Pant by celebrity stylist and designer Okera Banks (FMV: $475) – Step into unapologetic confidence with this effortlessly cool, fashion-forward set made for women who turn heads and make moves.
💎 Two Silver Necklaces from Kendra Scott (FMV: $150) – Add the perfect touch of elegance and shine to any look with these versatile, timeless pieces.
For the woman who makes statements without saying a word. This curated package is style, presence, and purpose—all wrapped in one.
Fair Market Value: $625
Opening Bid: $185
Includes:
👗 Easy Swagg & Swagg Girl Pant by celebrity stylist and designer Okera Banks (FMV: $475) – Step into unapologetic confidence with this effortlessly cool, fashion-forward set made for women who turn heads and make moves.
💎 Two Silver Necklaces from Kendra Scott (FMV: $150) – Add the perfect touch of elegance and shine to any look with these versatile, timeless pieces.
For the woman who makes statements without saying a word. This curated package is style, presence, and purpose—all wrapped in one.
🍇🛏 Sip & Stay: A Texas Wine Country Escape
$360
Starting bid
🍇🛏 Sip & Stay: A Texas Wine Country Escape
Fair Market Value: $1,195
Opening Bid: $360
Includes:
🍷 Winemaker’s Tasting for Four at William Chris Vineyards (FMV: $120; expires April 30, 2025) – Enjoy award-winning Texas wines and picturesque views in the heart of Hye, TX.
🍾 Standard Wine Tasting for Six at Messina Hof Winery (FMV: $175; expires April 2026) – A legendary stop for bold reds, bubbles, and southern hospitality.
🛏 3-Day / 2-Night Stay at Skye Texas Hill Country in Fredericksburg (FMV: $900) – Escape to this chic and modern boutique retreat designed for relaxation, romance, or reconnecting with friends. (Travel not included. Valid at https://skyetexashillcountry.com/)
From sipping small-batch wines under wide-open skies to unwinding in luxury accommodations, this package offers a slice of serenity, sophistication, and Texas charm. Perfect for couples, girls’ getaways, or milestone celebrations.
Suggested Bid Increment: $50
🍇🛏 Sip & Stay: A Texas Wine Country Escape
Fair Market Value: $1,195
Opening Bid: $360
Includes:
🍷 Winemaker’s Tasting for Four at William Chris Vineyards (FMV: $120; expires April 30, 2025) – Enjoy award-winning Texas wines and picturesque views in the heart of Hye, TX.
🍾 Standard Wine Tasting for Six at Messina Hof Winery (FMV: $175; expires April 2026) – A legendary stop for bold reds, bubbles, and southern hospitality.
🛏 3-Day / 2-Night Stay at Skye Texas Hill Country in Fredericksburg (FMV: $900) – Escape to this chic and modern boutique retreat designed for relaxation, romance, or reconnecting with friends. (Travel not included. Valid at https://skyetexashillcountry.com/)
From sipping small-batch wines under wide-open skies to unwinding in luxury accommodations, this package offers a slice of serenity, sophistication, and Texas charm. Perfect for couples, girls’ getaways, or milestone celebrations.
Suggested Bid Increment: $50
🍾 Serca Social: A Private Wine Tasting for 22
$600
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $2,000
Opening Bid: $600
Includes:
🥂 Private Tasting Experience for up to 22 Guests with Serca Wines (FMV: $2,000, expires February 6, 2026)
Host the ultimate wine soirée with this exclusive tasting for you and 21 of your closest friends. Let the experts at Serca Wines guide your group through an exceptional lineup of wines in an upscale, welcoming setting. Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, networking nights, or just because—you bring the guests, they bring the good time.
Fair Market Value: $2,000
Opening Bid: $600
Includes:
🥂 Private Tasting Experience for up to 22 Guests with Serca Wines (FMV: $2,000, expires February 6, 2026)
Host the ultimate wine soirée with this exclusive tasting for you and 21 of your closest friends. Let the experts at Serca Wines guide your group through an exceptional lineup of wines in an upscale, welcoming setting. Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, networking nights, or just because—you bring the guests, they bring the good time.
🏀🍽 Dine & Dunk
$180
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $600
Opening Bid: $180
Includes:
🏀 Two (2) Frost Club Level Tickets to a Houston Rockets 2025–2026 season game (FMV: $500)
🚗 Parking Pass Included
🍴 $100 Gift Card to Phoenicia Specialty Foods – Enjoy globally inspired gourmet bites just steps from the arena.
Hit the town in true Clutch City fashion. Grab dinner or craft your own pre-game spread at Phoenicia, then take in the action with premium seats at a Rockets game—complete with parking. Whether you're repping red or treating someone special, this package is a slam dunk.
Note: Game to be mutually agreed upon after the 2025–2026 season schedule is released.
Fair Market Value: $600
Opening Bid: $180
Includes:
🏀 Two (2) Frost Club Level Tickets to a Houston Rockets 2025–2026 season game (FMV: $500)
🚗 Parking Pass Included
🍴 $100 Gift Card to Phoenicia Specialty Foods – Enjoy globally inspired gourmet bites just steps from the arena.
Hit the town in true Clutch City fashion. Grab dinner or craft your own pre-game spread at Phoenicia, then take in the action with premium seats at a Rockets game—complete with parking. Whether you're repping red or treating someone special, this package is a slam dunk.
Note: Game to be mutually agreed upon after the 2025–2026 season schedule is released.
✨ Mind, Body & Mimosas
$40
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $125
Opening Bid: $40
Includes:
💪🏾 Gift Certificate to Body Rock Pilates – Elevate your fitness with a signature full-body session designed to build strength, tone, and confidence.
🥐 $25 Gift Card to Adair Concepts – Enjoy brunch favorites at Eloise Nichols, Los Tios, Skeeter’s, or Betsy’s—think crispy bacon, mimosas, and good vibes.
🥤 Pressed Juicery Gift Card – Grab a post-class cold-pressed juice, wellness shot, or smoothie bowl to recharge and glow from within.
This is the ultimate “me time” moment—equal parts sweat, sip, and self-care. Whether you're gifting a wellness warrior or treating yourself, this package is your ticket to feeling good and looking even better.
Suggested Bid Increment: $10
Fair Market Value: $125
Opening Bid: $40
Includes:
💪🏾 Gift Certificate to Body Rock Pilates – Elevate your fitness with a signature full-body session designed to build strength, tone, and confidence.
🥐 $25 Gift Card to Adair Concepts – Enjoy brunch favorites at Eloise Nichols, Los Tios, Skeeter’s, or Betsy’s—think crispy bacon, mimosas, and good vibes.
🥤 Pressed Juicery Gift Card – Grab a post-class cold-pressed juice, wellness shot, or smoothie bowl to recharge and glow from within.
This is the ultimate “me time” moment—equal parts sweat, sip, and self-care. Whether you're gifting a wellness warrior or treating yourself, this package is your ticket to feeling good and looking even better.
Suggested Bid Increment: $10
Houston Discovery Pass
$175
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $586
Opening Bid: $175
Includes:
🦁 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Zoo (FMV: $219; redeem by July 15, 2025) – Enjoy a full year of wildlife wonders with access to one of the nation’s top zoos.
🌿 One-Year Family Tree Membership to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center (FMV: $85; expires April 12, 2026) – Connect with nature through trails, family programs, and hands-on outdoor exploration.
🧪 Family Membership + Guest Passes + 4 Cell Lab Passes at The Health Museum (FMV: $157; expires July 2026) – Dive into science, health, and anatomy with immersive exhibits and hands-on labs.
🦖 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Museum of Natural Science (FMV: $125; expires October 12, 2025) – Discover dinosaurs, space, minerals, and more with year-round access.
Make family time count with a year’s worth of adventures across Houston’s best museums and nature centers. This package is ideal for curious minds, outdoor explorers, and kids who ask “why?” a lot (in the best way).
Fair Market Value: $586
Opening Bid: $175
Includes:
🦁 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Zoo (FMV: $219; redeem by July 15, 2025) – Enjoy a full year of wildlife wonders with access to one of the nation’s top zoos.
🌿 One-Year Family Tree Membership to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center (FMV: $85; expires April 12, 2026) – Connect with nature through trails, family programs, and hands-on outdoor exploration.
🧪 Family Membership + Guest Passes + 4 Cell Lab Passes at The Health Museum (FMV: $157; expires July 2026) – Dive into science, health, and anatomy with immersive exhibits and hands-on labs.
🦖 Family-Level Membership to the Houston Museum of Natural Science (FMV: $125; expires October 12, 2025) – Discover dinosaurs, space, minerals, and more with year-round access.
Make family time count with a year’s worth of adventures across Houston’s best museums and nature centers. This package is ideal for curious minds, outdoor explorers, and kids who ask “why?” a lot (in the best way).
🥃🔥 Barbecue & Bar Cart Starter Kit
$105
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $350+
Opening Bid: $105
Includes:
🍖 Rudy’s BBQ Gift Pack – Includes a Rudy’s tumbler, vinyl stickers, and gift cards for some seriously good Texas BBQ.
🍸 Bar Cart Starter Kit (FMV: $300) – Stock your bar in style with a premium selection that includes:
Gin
Bourbon
Vodka
Tequila
Bloody Mary Mix
This package brings the party home! Whether you're firing up the grill or setting the vibe for game day, this all-in-one bundle delivers everything you need to sip, savor, and serve like a pro.
Fair Market Value: $350+
Opening Bid: $105
Includes:
🍖 Rudy’s BBQ Gift Pack – Includes a Rudy’s tumbler, vinyl stickers, and gift cards for some seriously good Texas BBQ.
🍸 Bar Cart Starter Kit (FMV: $300) – Stock your bar in style with a premium selection that includes:
Gin
Bourbon
Vodka
Tequila
Bloody Mary Mix
This package brings the party home! Whether you're firing up the grill or setting the vibe for game day, this all-in-one bundle delivers everything you need to sip, savor, and serve like a pro.
Stage and Savor
$135
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $450
Opening Bid: $135
Includes:
🎟 Two (2) Tickets to a future Alley Theatre performance of your choice (FMV: $200) – Enjoy world-class acting at one of Houston’s premier theaters.
🎟 Personalized Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the Alley Theatre – Go beyond the curtain and discover the magic that brings each show to life.
🍽 $250 Gift Card to The Original Carrabba’s – Savor classic Italian fare with Texas charm before or after the show.
For a night full of character, craft, and comfort food, this package is the perfect mix of performance and pasta. Whether it’s date night or a gift for the theatre lover in your life, Stage & Savor delivers the drama in all the right ways.
Redemption Note: To schedule your performance and tour, please contact Armando William Urdiales Jr., Group Sales Manager at 713.315.3346 or [email protected].
Fair Market Value: $450
Opening Bid: $135
Includes:
🎟 Two (2) Tickets to a future Alley Theatre performance of your choice (FMV: $200) – Enjoy world-class acting at one of Houston’s premier theaters.
🎟 Personalized Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the Alley Theatre – Go beyond the curtain and discover the magic that brings each show to life.
🍽 $250 Gift Card to The Original Carrabba’s – Savor classic Italian fare with Texas charm before or after the show.
For a night full of character, craft, and comfort food, this package is the perfect mix of performance and pasta. Whether it’s date night or a gift for the theatre lover in your life, Stage & Savor delivers the drama in all the right ways.
Redemption Note: To schedule your performance and tour, please contact Armando William Urdiales Jr., Group Sales Manager at 713.315.3346 or [email protected].
🍔🍻 Burgers & Brews
$30
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: Estimated $100
Opening Bid: $30
Includes:
🍔 Gift Cards to The Burger Joint – Enjoy juicy burgers, hand-cut fries, and chill vibes at one of Houston’s favorite local spots.
🍻 Swag & Beer from Equal Parts Brewing – Whether it's a 6-pack, growler, or merch, you're set for some small-batch craft goodness.
Fire up your taste buds with this fun-loving package that’s perfect for a casual date night, weekend chill session, or game day fuel-up. It’s the best of Houston’s burger-and-beer scene, all in one bite-and-sip bundle.
Fair Market Value: Estimated $100
Opening Bid: $30
Includes:
🍔 Gift Cards to The Burger Joint – Enjoy juicy burgers, hand-cut fries, and chill vibes at one of Houston’s favorite local spots.
🍻 Swag & Beer from Equal Parts Brewing – Whether it's a 6-pack, growler, or merch, you're set for some small-batch craft goodness.
Fire up your taste buds with this fun-loving package that’s perfect for a casual date night, weekend chill session, or game day fuel-up. It’s the best of Houston’s burger-and-beer scene, all in one bite-and-sip bundle.
⛳️ Fairways & Flavors
$300
Starting bid
⛳️ Fairways & Flavors
Fair Market Value: $1,000
Opening Bid: $300
Includes:
🏌🏽♂️ Round of Golf for Four at Golf Club of Houston – Play 18 holes on a PGA-caliber course, known for its immaculate conditions and beautiful scenery.
🍽 Lunch for Four – Enjoy a post-round meal at the Clubhouse with your foursome, featuring elevated dining in a relaxed setting.
Treat your guests—or treat yourself—to an unforgettable golf experience where the pros have played. Perfect for client outings, birthday celebrations, or a luxe day with friends.
⛳️ Fairways & Flavors
Fair Market Value: $1,000
Opening Bid: $300
Includes:
🏌🏽♂️ Round of Golf for Four at Golf Club of Houston – Play 18 holes on a PGA-caliber course, known for its immaculate conditions and beautiful scenery.
🍽 Lunch for Four – Enjoy a post-round meal at the Clubhouse with your foursome, featuring elevated dining in a relaxed setting.
Treat your guests—or treat yourself—to an unforgettable golf experience where the pros have played. Perfect for client outings, birthday celebrations, or a luxe day with friends.
🍷✨ Wine Down, Turn Up
$65
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $210
Opening Bid: $65
Includes:
🥂 Two Tickets to Wine Down Wednesday at Late August (FMV: $110) – Sip, swirl, and explore curated wines at this stylish Houston hotspot, known for bold flavors and beautiful ambiance.
🍾 Two Bottles of Wine (FMV: $100) – Hand-selected to keep the good vibes going long after the tasting ends.
Perfect for a midweek escape, date night, or gift for your favorite wine lover, this package delivers a little luxury, a lot of flavor, and a whole vibe.
Suggested Bid Increment: $15
Fair Market Value: $210
Opening Bid: $65
Includes:
🥂 Two Tickets to Wine Down Wednesday at Late August (FMV: $110) – Sip, swirl, and explore curated wines at this stylish Houston hotspot, known for bold flavors and beautiful ambiance.
🍾 Two Bottles of Wine (FMV: $100) – Hand-selected to keep the good vibes going long after the tasting ends.
Perfect for a midweek escape, date night, or gift for your favorite wine lover, this package delivers a little luxury, a lot of flavor, and a whole vibe.
Suggested Bid Increment: $15
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