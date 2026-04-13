The National Alumnae Association of Spelman College Houston Chapter empowers women through scholarships and community support, fostering sisterhood among alumnae while ensuring that Spelman students can overcome financial barriers to education.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
The Blue & White Cheers Collection
Apr 13, 3:00 - 4:30 PM CDT
Event
NAASC HOUSTON CHAPTER FOUNDERS DAY CELEBRATION
Apr 12, 3:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
2625 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Event
NAASC South Central Region Austin/ San Antonio Founders Day
Apr 11, 12:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
1601 Waterston Ave, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Event
NAASC HOUSTON FOUNDERS DAY BRUNCH @ LIBERTY KITCHEN & OYSTERETTE
Apr 11, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
4224 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Event
2026 GALentine’s Event SMOOCHES FOR SCHOLARSHIPS
Feb 7, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CST
600 N Shepherd Dr, Building 1, Ste 117 Houston, TX 77007, USA
Event
Jingle, Jam, and Joy! Pajama Party with a Purpose
Dec 19, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CST
Midtown, Houston, TX, USA
Raffle
NAASC Houston Chapter's November Raffle 2025
Nov 8, 10:00 AM - Dec 8, 12:15 PM CST
Event
Scents with Sisters
Apr 8, 6:30 PM - Apr 30, 9:00 PM CDT
600 N Shepherd Dr Unit 188, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Auction
Game Changers 2025 Silent Auction
Apr 12, 1:50 PM CDT
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Event
Game Changers 2025
Apr 12, 11:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Event
Game Changers Raffle 2025
Apr 12, 11:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Custom
Game Changers Make a Difference
Apr 12, 11:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Raffle
RAFFLE TIME!
Apr 12, 11:00 - 1:30 PM CDT
Custom
Game Changers 2025 Table Sponsorship
Apr 12, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Auction
Game Changers 2025 Silent Auction
Apr 11, 12:00 PM MDT
1811 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Event
Galentine's Day 2025 Love is STILL in the Air!
Feb 24, 6:00 PM - Mar 14, 9:00 PM CDT
Pin Oak Centre, 5475 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77081, USA
Event
SpelHouse Houston Presents Wine Down 2024 * Casino Night*