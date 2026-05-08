GAME NIGHT at the MUSEUM

About this event
Bring your games, or join others at theirs. Access and ability to suggest and vote on games at any "public" tables or be invited to join a "private" table. Includes snacks and drinks.
Includes admission for the registrant, snacks, and drinks. You get to be the gamemaster. Control what games are played and who can play them at the table you have reserved!
Includes admission for the registrant, snacks, and drinks. We will reach out to ask if you want a table or the television set up!
Control the table in a private room, or bring a video game system to play on our 65" screen with your friends or with an audience of other attendees.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!