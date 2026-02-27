GAR Beer Oar Wine Raffle 2026

Because some guys never really grow out of epic battles—they just get better gear! Complete with the ability to gear up with Lloyd Clark, eat some meat with Honey Baked Ham, go to battle with an Airsoft gun and Gel blaster, get precise with a dart board precision, and jack up your adrenaline on the zip line . It’s officially time to be a kid again. Gear up, shoot straight, and hold on tight! (Value $500).

Air Soft Gun

Gel Blaster Vortex

Dart Board

Digi Nerds 50n1 action camera kit

Dad jokes

Gator Tumbler

Gator Socks

Canyon Zipline passes x2

Cypress & Grove goodies

Honey Baked Ham Gift Card

Lloyd Clark Gift Certificate



