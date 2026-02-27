GAR Beer Oar Wine Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Enjoy the beauty and adventure our area has to offer with this amazing staycation basket valued at $700.
Items include:
Bring more elements of the 21st century into you home. This basket is the ultimate housewarming kit, blending cozy essentials with modern convenience. Perfect for relaxing, this collection ($450 value) includes:
You deserve a break! This basket is packed with everything needed to relax and refresh. Valued at $850, this escape of a basket includes:
This basket (valued at $975) has everything you need to jumpstart your wellness journey! Get equipped to be strong and healthy with:
Enjoy the variety of restaurants Gainesville has to offer! Value: $530
Enjoy one-on-one time with your significant other or one of your best friends experiences restaurants and events around Gainesville. Value: $500
Skip the planning and dive straight into fun! This basket is packed with fun and adventure for the whole family!
Value: $875
Take a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy a long weekend in Hendersonville, NC. Value: $850
Enjoy a relaxing night in with a chance to win some money!!! This basket contains assorted alcoholic beverages including rum, tequila, vodka, gin, bourbon, whiskey, aperol, several bottles of wine, assorted drink accoutrements, and scratch off tickets. Value: 450
Because some guys never really grow out of epic battles—they just get better gear! Complete with the ability to gear up with Lloyd Clark, eat some meat with Honey Baked Ham, go to battle with an Airsoft gun and Gel blaster, get precise with a dart board precision, and jack up your adrenaline on the zip line . It’s officially time to be a kid again. Gear up, shoot straight, and hold on tight! (Value $500).
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