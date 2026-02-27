Gainesville Area Rowing Inc

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Gainesville Area Rowing Inc

About this raffle

GAR Beer Oar Wine Raffle 2026

Staycation Basket
$10

Enjoy the beauty and adventure our area has to offer with this amazing staycation basket valued at $700.


Items include:

  • Custom Adventure from Backwoods Tours : A one of kind adventure for two. Choose from jet ski rentals, guided boat tours or a fishing adventure.
  • Yeti Soft Sided Cooler
  • Bass Pro Gift Card
  • Devil’s Den Spring: Admission for 2. Explore this natural wonder for scuba diving & snorkeling in nearby Williston. Equipment rental not included. Reservations required
  • Gourmet Jerky from Raging Bull: Top selling flavors of premium jerky made fresh locally
  • Adventure Supplies: cooling towels, energy drinks, sunscreen & treats.
Home Sweet Home
$10

Bring more elements of the 21st century into you home. This basket is the ultimate housewarming kit, blending cozy essentials with modern convenience. Perfect for relaxing, this collection ($450 value) includes:


  • Nest Hub and Audio
  • Digital Picture Frame
  • Well-Kept wipes and air duster to keep your electronics clean
  • A sustainable essentials kit from Life Unplastic
  • Home Fragrance Wall Flowers from Bath & Body Works
Spa Escape
$10

You deserve a break! This basket is packed with everything needed to relax and refresh. Valued at $850, this escape of a basket includes:


  • Hair By Emily haircut and goodies basket
  • 90 min massage from Erin Coolican, LMT
  • Zents Mandarin bath truffles, moisture wash, body oil
  • Fuzzy socks
  • Silk eye mask
  • Bath and Body works body spray
  • Scented Candled
  • Detangling hair brushes
  • Body washes, scrubs, bath bombs
  • Waffle knit robe
  • Tumblers
  • Sephora Gift Card
  • Exfoliating Mitt
  • Buff CIty Soap - single use laundry soap
  • Gold Earrings with purple drops
  • Mac Jacobs Perfect perfume
  • Collagen Face Masks
  • Grown Alchemist Facial Cleanser
  • Dr. B Lab Glycolic Acid Renewal Mask
  • Byro New York Peach Kombucha Tea Purifying Clay Mas
  • Press on Nails (clean white)
Fitness Fuel
$10

This basket (valued at $975) has everything you need to jumpstart your wellness journey! Get equipped to be strong and healthy with:

  • Peak Strength & Fitness - 5 day class pass
  • Carlson Gracie Gainesville Jujitsu - 1 month pass
  • Kadiya Yoga Guest Pass
  • Brookstone Infrared Therapy mat
  • Well Kept tumbler wipes
  • GAR Gear
  • Lululemon Gift Card
  • Lloyd Clark Gift Card
  • 2 hour guided Natural History Tour - for 10 people
  • Crush Your Goals inspirational quote cards
  • Lululemon Belt Bag


Tastes Around Town
$10

Enjoy the variety of restaurants Gainesville has to offer! Value: $530

  • McCalisters
  • Adams ribs
  • 4 Rivers
  • BJs
  • Blue Highway Pizza
  • First Watch
  • O Sole Mia
  • Another Broken Egg
  • Honey Baked Ham
  • Jeremiahs
  • Dave and Busters
  • Chipotle
  • 108 Vine
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Uppercrust
  • Jalisco Town
Date Basket
$10

Enjoy one-on-one time with your significant other or one of your best friends experiences restaurants and events around Gainesville. Value: $500


  • Two Bottles of Wine
  • Hydrating Lip Mask
  • Scented Candle
  • Bath soaps and bombs
  • chocolate truffles
  • Studio B - Womens hair cut
  • Floral Expressions Gift Card
  • Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
  • The Listening Room
  • Silva Pla Planetarium
  • Heartwood Soundstage
  • Watershed Restaurant
  • First Magnitude Brewery
  • Honey Baked Ham
  • Jeremiah's
  • Cedar Lake Woods and Gardens
Family Fun Basket
$10

Skip the planning and dive straight into fun! This basket is packed with fun and adventure for the whole family!

Value: $875

  • Alligator Farm - St Augustine
  • Escapology - 8 players
  • Santa Fe Teaching Zoo
  • Skate station Family Pack
  • Splitz Bowling Alley Family Pack
  • Regal Cinemas
  • Big Culture & Arts Festival
  • Chalk paint rollers
  • Christmas stamp puzzle
  • Outdoor picnic blanket
Vacation Mode
$10

Take a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy a long weekend in Hendersonville, NC. Value: $850


  • 3 night Cantrell Cottage AirBnB
  • Travel Pro Underseat Tote Bag
  • Neck pillow
  • Travel Blanket
  • Gift Card - Hendough
  • Gift Card - Campfire Grill
21 & Over Basket
$10

Enjoy a relaxing night in with a chance to win some money!!! This basket contains assorted alcoholic beverages including rum, tequila, vodka, gin, bourbon, whiskey, aperol, several bottles of wine, assorted drink accoutrements, and scratch off tickets. Value: 450

Guy Time
$10

Because some guys never really grow out of epic battles—they just get better gear! Complete with the ability to gear up with Lloyd Clark, eat some meat with Honey Baked Ham, go to battle with an Airsoft gun and Gel blaster, get precise with a dart board precision, and jack up your adrenaline on the zip line . It’s officially time to be a kid again. Gear up, shoot straight, and hold on tight! (Value $500).

  • Air Soft Gun
  • Gel Blaster Vortex
  • Dart Board
  • Digi Nerds 50n1 action camera kit
  • Dad jokes
  • Gator Tumbler
  • Gator Socks
  • Canyon Zipline passes x2
  • Cypress & Grove goodies
  • Honey Baked Ham Gift Card
  • Lloyd Clark Gift Certificate


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