Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 2/28/26

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ANORA 13x19 inch poster signed by 4-time Academy Award winning filmmaker Sean Baker & Academy Award winner for Best Actress Mikey Madison.
Poster is printed on cardstock that cannot be rolled. It is perfect for framing and displaying for movie memorabilia collectors.
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SIGNED BY FILMMAKER JIM WYNORSKI (CHOPPING MALL)
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SIGNED BY STAR/LEAD ACTOR FELISSA ROSE
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