Friends of Gardena Cinema
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Friends of Gardena Cinema

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Friends of Gardena Cinema

About this event

Sales closed

Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 2/28/26

ANORA POSTER 13x19 in. signed by Sean Baker & Mikey Madison item
ANORA POSTER 13x19 in. signed by Sean Baker & Mikey Madison item
ANORA POSTER 13x19 in. signed by Sean Baker & Mikey Madison item
ANORA POSTER 13x19 in. signed by Sean Baker & Mikey Madison
$100

Starting bid

ANORA 13x19 inch poster signed by 4-time Academy Award winning filmmaker Sean Baker & Academy Award winner for Best Actress Mikey Madison.
Poster is printed on cardstock that cannot be rolled. It is perfect for framing and displaying for movie memorabilia collectors.

DRUM STICK FROM JOEY CASTILLO DRUMMER OF THE CIRCLE JERKS item
DRUM STICK FROM JOEY CASTILLO DRUMMER OF THE CIRCLE JERKS item
DRUM STICK FROM JOEY CASTILLO DRUMMER OF THE CIRCLE JERKS item
DRUM STICK FROM JOEY CASTILLO DRUMMER OF THE CIRCLE JERKS
$40

Starting bid

DODGEBALL MOVIE SCRIPT SIGNED BY RAWSON MARSHALL THURBER item
DODGEBALL MOVIE SCRIPT SIGNED BY RAWSON MARSHALL THURBER
$30

Starting bid

BIGFOOT OR BUST BLU RAY SIGNED BY JIM WYNORSKI CHOPPING MALL item
BIGFOOT OR BUST BLU RAY SIGNED BY JIM WYNORSKI CHOPPING MALL item
BIGFOOT OR BUST BLU RAY SIGNED BY JIM WYNORSKI CHOPPING MALL item
BIGFOOT OR BUST BLU RAY SIGNED BY JIM WYNORSKI CHOPPING MALL
$20

Starting bid

SIGNED BY FILMMAKER JIM WYNORSKI (CHOPPING MALL)

1 MGM METAL TUMBLER WITH PLASTIC STRAW NEW UNUSED item
1 MGM METAL TUMBLER WITH PLASTIC STRAW NEW UNUSED item
1 MGM METAL TUMBLER WITH PLASTIC STRAW NEW UNUSED item
1 MGM METAL TUMBLER WITH PLASTIC STRAW NEW UNUSED
$10

Starting bid

SCREAM 6 MINI POSTER 11x17 INCHES item
SCREAM 6 MINI POSTER 11x17 INCHES
$10

Starting bid

SLEEPAWAY CAMP DVD 2 SIGNED BY LEAD ACTOR FELISSA ROSE item
SLEEPAWAY CAMP DVD 2 SIGNED BY LEAD ACTOR FELISSA ROSE
$20

Starting bid

SIGNED BY STAR/LEAD ACTOR FELISSA ROSE

A24 THE SMASHING MACHINE WATER BOTTLE NEW THE ROCK item
A24 THE SMASHING MACHINE WATER BOTTLE NEW THE ROCK item
A24 THE SMASHING MACHINE WATER BOTTLE NEW THE ROCK
$10

Starting bid

WARFARE (2025) MOVIE A24 FRAMED PICTURE ALEX GARLAND item
WARFARE (2025) MOVIE A24 FRAMED PICTURE ALEX GARLAND item
WARFARE (2025) MOVIE A24 FRAMED PICTURE ALEX GARLAND item
WARFARE (2025) MOVIE A24 FRAMED PICTURE ALEX GARLAND
$10

Starting bid

THE PIANO LESSON ASSOULINE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW NETFLIX item
THE PIANO LESSON ASSOULINE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW NETFLIX item
THE PIANO LESSON ASSOULINE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW NETFLIX item
THE PIANO LESSON ASSOULINE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW NETFLIX
$20

Starting bid

F1 (2025) MOVIE BLU RAY NEW SEALED BRAD PITT BEST PIC NOM item
F1 (2025) MOVIE BLU RAY NEW SEALED BRAD PITT BEST PIC NOM item
F1 (2025) MOVIE BLU RAY NEW SEALED BRAD PITT BEST PIC NOM
$15

Starting bid

F1 (2025) MAKING OF MOVIE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW SEALED item
F1 (2025) MAKING OF MOVIE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW SEALED item
F1 (2025) MAKING OF MOVIE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW SEALED item
F1 (2025) MAKING OF MOVIE COFFEE TABLE BOOK NEW SEALED
$25

Starting bid

DEAR ME SHEET MUSIC SIGNED BY DIANE WARREN OSCAR NOMMED SONG item
DEAR ME SHEET MUSIC SIGNED BY DIANE WARREN OSCAR NOMMED SONG item
DEAR ME SHEET MUSIC SIGNED BY DIANE WARREN OSCAR NOMMED SONG item
DEAR ME SHEET MUSIC SIGNED BY DIANE WARREN OSCAR NOMMED SONG
$15

Starting bid

FRANKENSTEIN BOOKMARKS SET OF 2 NEW GUILLERMO DEL TORO item
FRANKENSTEIN BOOKMARKS SET OF 2 NEW GUILLERMO DEL TORO item
FRANKENSTEIN BOOKMARKS SET OF 2 NEW GUILLERMO DEL TORO
$10

Starting bid

KILL BILL LARGE 4 PART POSTER SOME DAMAGE item
KILL BILL LARGE 4 PART POSTER SOME DAMAGE item
KILL BILL LARGE 4 PART POSTER SOME DAMAGE item
KILL BILL LARGE 4 PART POSTER SOME DAMAGE
$70

Starting bid

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 MINI POSTER item
STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 MINI POSTER item
STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 MINI POSTER
$10

Starting bid

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCHES item
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCHES item
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCHES item
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCHES
$10

Starting bid

FRANKENSTEIN JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN DEL TORO item
FRANKENSTEIN JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN DEL TORO item
FRANKENSTEIN JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN DEL TORO item
FRANKENSTEIN JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN DEL TORO
$10

Starting bid

THE MANDOLORIAN & GROGU JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN item
THE MANDOLORIAN & GROGU JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN item
THE MANDOLORIAN & GROGU JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN item
THE MANDOLORIAN & GROGU JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN
$10

Starting bid

28 YEARS LATER & BONE TEMPLE JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN item
28 YEARS LATER & BONE TEMPLE JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN item
28 YEARS LATER & BONE TEMPLE JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 IN
$15

Starting bid

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