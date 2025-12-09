Membership

Friends of Gardena Cinema Memberships 2025

Please consider joining Friends of Gardena Cinema to help keep our doors open. A one-year membership is only $25.00 and comes with the benefit of a free movie admission of your choice, a free medium fountain drink of your choice, a free medium popcorn, $5 discount off regularly-priced movie posters, and 10% discount off private reservations or location shoots. Please inform us if you would like to pick up your physical membership card at the snack bar or prefer to have it mailed to your home address.