Friends of Gardena Cinema
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Friends of Gardena Cinema

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Friends of Gardena Cinema

Our mission

Friends of Gardena Cinema promotes and preserves the legacy of family-owned single-screen Gardena Cinema as community gathering place to experience movies and arts, socialize, and make memories.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 5/16/26
May 16, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 4/4/26
Apr 4, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 2/28/26
Feb 28, 8:00 PM PST
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 1/31/26
Jan 31, 8:00 PM PST
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 12/20
Dec 20, 8:00 PM PST
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction for Nancy Kim Day - Ends 11/30
Nov 30, 5:00 PM PST
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 10/25
Oct 25, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 9/27
Sep 27, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 8/30
Aug 30, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 7/12
Jul 12, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 6/21
Jun 21, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 6/7
Jun 7, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Gardena Cinema Carrie Prom Silent Auction
May 25, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Movie Poster Auction 6 - Posters, books, collectibles & more!
May 17, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
Movie Poster Auction 5 - Screenplays, books, signed posters & more!
May 3, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Monday, April 28: Remembering PEDRO INFANTE, JR.
Event
Monday, April 28: Remembering PEDRO INFANTE, JR.
Apr 28, 6:00 - 10:30 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
MOVIE POSTER Auction 4 - Books, records & more!
Apr 26, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
MOVIE POSTER Auction 3
Apr 12, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
MOVIE POSTER Auction 2
Mar 29, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
Auction
MOVIE POSTER Auction
Mar 15, 8:00 PM PDT
14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, USA
More ways to support us
Friends of Gardena Cinema Memberships 2025
Membership
Friends of Gardena Cinema Memberships 2025
Please consider joining Friends of Gardena Cinema to help keep our doors open. A one-year membership is only $25.00 and comes with the benefit of a free movie admission of your choice, a free medium fountain drink of your choice, a free medium popcorn, $5 discount off regularly-priced movie posters, and 10% discount off private reservations or location shoots. Please inform us if you would like to pick up your physical membership card at the snack bar or prefer to have it mailed to your home address.
View membership

Our website

https://www.gardenacinema.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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