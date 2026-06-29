Friends of Gardena Cinema

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Friends of Gardena Cinema

About this event

Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 7/25/26

GHOST WORLD DVD SIGNED BY THORA BIRCH item
GHOST WORLD DVD SIGNED BY THORA BIRCH item
GHOST WORLD DVD SIGNED BY THORA BIRCH item
GHOST WORLD DVD SIGNED BY THORA BIRCH
$40

Starting bid

GOOD CONDITION; SOME DISCOLORATION ON TOP FRONT, AS PICTURED; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

EYES WIDE SHUT VHS SIGNED BY VINESSA SHAW “DOMINO” item
EYES WIDE SHUT VHS SIGNED BY VINESSA SHAW “DOMINO” item
EYES WIDE SHUT VHS SIGNED BY VINESSA SHAW “DOMINO” item
EYES WIDE SHUT VHS SIGNED BY VINESSA SHAW “DOMINO”
$40

Starting bid

Good condition; Not tested; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

TAKE OUT CRITERION BLU SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER SHIH-CHING TSOU item
TAKE OUT CRITERION BLU SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER SHIH-CHING TSOU item
TAKE OUT CRITERION BLU SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER SHIH-CHING TSOU item
TAKE OUT CRITERION BLU SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER SHIH-CHING TSOU
$60

Starting bid

SIGNED BY 4 TIME OSCAR WINNER SEAN BAKER & CO-DIRECTOR SHIH-CHING TSOU; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

PRINCE OF BROADWAY 12x18 INCH SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER item
PRINCE OF BROADWAY 12x18 INCH SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER item
PRINCE OF BROADWAY 12x18 INCH SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER item
PRINCE OF BROADWAY 12x18 INCH SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER
$40

Starting bid

SIGNED BY 4-TIME OSCAR WINNING FILMMAKER SEAN BAKER; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

RED ROCKET BLU RAY 1 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE item
RED ROCKET BLU RAY 1 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE item
RED ROCKET BLU RAY 1 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE
$40

Starting bid

MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTER BOX; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

RED ROCKET BLU RAY 2 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE item
RED ROCKET BLU RAY 2 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE item
RED ROCKET BLU RAY 2 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE item
RED ROCKET BLU RAY 2 SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER MINOR DAMAGE
$40

Starting bid

MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTER BOX; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

ANORA POSTER SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER 13x19 INCH SHINY BORDER item
ANORA POSTER SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER 13x19 INCH SHINY BORDER item
ANORA POSTER SIGNED BY SEAN BAKER 13x19 INCH SHINY BORDER
$40

Starting bid

SIGNED BY 4-TIME OSCAR WINNING FILMMAKER SEAN BAKER; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

ANORA “LITTLE WIFEY” THONG SIZE LARGE NEW, OPEN BAG item
ANORA “LITTLE WIFEY” THONG SIZE LARGE NEW, OPEN BAG item
ANORA “LITTLE WIFEY” THONG SIZE LARGE NEW, OPEN BAG item
ANORA “LITTLE WIFEY” THONG SIZE LARGE NEW, OPEN BAG
$10

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

THE NEVERENDING STORY VHS SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY VHS SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY VHS SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY VHS SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY
$50

Starting bid

GOOD CONDITION; NOT TESTED; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

THE NEVERENDING STORY BLU 2 SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY BLU 2 SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY BLU 2 SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY
$40

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

THE NEVERENDING STORY BLU SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY BLU SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY BLU SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY
$40

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

THE NEVERENDING STORY DVD SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY DVD SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY item
THE NEVERENDING STORY DVD SIGNED BY “ATREYU” NOAH HATHAWAY
$30

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

THE MONSTER SQUAD DVD SIGNED BY 3 CAST MEMBERS NEW item
THE MONSTER SQUAD DVD SIGNED BY 3 CAST MEMBERS NEW item
THE MONSTER SQUAD DVD SIGNED BY 3 CAST MEMBERS NEW item
THE MONSTER SQUAD DVD SIGNED BY 3 CAST MEMBERS NEW
$40

Starting bid

Signed by cast members Ryan Lambert, Ashley Bank & Lisa Fuller; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

DETROIT ROCK CITY DVD SIGNED BY FILMMAKER ADAM RIFKIN item
DETROIT ROCK CITY DVD SIGNED BY FILMMAKER ADAM RIFKIN item
DETROIT ROCK CITY DVD SIGNED BY FILMMAKER ADAM RIFKIN item
DETROIT ROCK CITY DVD SIGNED BY FILMMAKER ADAM RIFKIN
$25

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

JACKRABBIT SLIM’S MATCHBOOK PULP FICTION QUENTIN TARANTINO item
JACKRABBIT SLIM’S MATCHBOOK PULP FICTION QUENTIN TARANTINO item
JACKRABBIT SLIM’S MATCHBOOK PULP FICTION QUENTIN TARANTINO item
JACKRABBIT SLIM’S MATCHBOOK PULP FICTION QUENTIN TARANTINO
$20

Starting bid

CAN’T BE SHIPPED, ONLY PICKED UP AT GARDENA CINEMA

COCKATOO INN MATCHBOOK JACKIE BROWN QUENTIN TARANTINO item
COCKATOO INN MATCHBOOK JACKIE BROWN QUENTIN TARANTINO item
COCKATOO INN MATCHBOOK JACKIE BROWN QUENTIN TARANTINO item
COCKATOO INN MATCHBOOK JACKIE BROWN QUENTIN TARANTINO
$20

Starting bid

MINOR DAMAGE; CAN’T BE SHIPPED, ONLY PICKED UP AT GARDENA CINEMA

QT 8 QUENTIN TARANTINO JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCH item
QT 8 QUENTIN TARANTINO JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCH item
QT 8 QUENTIN TARANTINO JAPANESE MINI POSTER 7x10 INCH
$15

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD 7x10 IN JAPANESE MINI POSTER item
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD 7x10 IN JAPANESE MINI POSTER item
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD 7x10 IN JAPANESE MINI POSTER
$15

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

MIDSOMMAR 7x10 INCH JAPANESE MINI POSTER ARI ASTER item
MIDSOMMAR 7x10 INCH JAPANESE MINI POSTER ARI ASTER item
MIDSOMMAR 7x10 INCH JAPANESE MINI POSTER ARI ASTER
$15

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

HEREDITARY 7x10 INCH JAPANESE MINI POSTER ARI ASTER item
HEREDITARY 7x10 INCH JAPANESE MINI POSTER ARI ASTER item
HEREDITARY 7x10 INCH JAPANESE MINI POSTER ARI ASTER
$15

Starting bid

FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.

Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!