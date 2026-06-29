Gardena Cinema Fundraising Auction - Ends 7/25/26

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Starting bid
GOOD CONDITION; SOME DISCOLORATION ON TOP FRONT, AS PICTURED; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
Good condition; Not tested; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
SIGNED BY 4 TIME OSCAR WINNER SEAN BAKER & CO-DIRECTOR SHIH-CHING TSOU; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
SIGNED BY 4-TIME OSCAR WINNING FILMMAKER SEAN BAKER; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTER BOX; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTER BOX; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
SIGNED BY 4-TIME OSCAR WINNING FILMMAKER SEAN BAKER; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
GOOD CONDITION; NOT TESTED; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
Signed by cast members Ryan Lambert, Ashley Bank & Lisa Fuller; FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
CAN’T BE SHIPPED, ONLY PICKED UP AT GARDENA CINEMA
Starting bid
MINOR DAMAGE; CAN’T BE SHIPPED, ONLY PICKED UP AT GARDENA CINEMA
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
Starting bid
FREE pickup of all won items at our theater, starting the Friday after the auction ends, or items can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. for a small additional fee.
Contact us after winning an auction item to arrange shipping, if needed.
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