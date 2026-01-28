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Ticket for an individual ticket to the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.
Table reserved for a party of eight to attend the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.
Table reserved for a party of nine to attend the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.
Table reserved for a party of ten to attend the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.
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