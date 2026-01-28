Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

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Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

About this event

Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

301 11th St

Columbus, GA 31901, USA

One Banquet Ticket
$55

Ticket for an individual ticket to the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.

Eight-person table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table reserved for a party of eight to attend the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.

Nine-person table
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Table reserved for a party of nine to attend the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.

Ten-person table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table reserved for a party of ten to attend the Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame induction ceremony the first Saturday in November.

Add a donation for Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

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