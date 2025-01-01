Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

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Our mission

The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame honors the courage and sacrifice of Georgia's veterans by preserving their stories, educating future generations, and supporting community programs that celebrate military heritage.
Events
Events
Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Event
Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Nov 7, 12:00 - 7:00 PM EST
301 11th St, Columbus, GA 31901, USA
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More ways to support us
Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame's Sustaining Memberships
Membership
Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame's Sustaining Memberships
Become a Sustaining Member of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of FameHonor Their Service. Preserve Their Stories. Strengthen Their Legacy.The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame exists for one purpose:to ensure the courage, sacrifice, and heroism of Georgia’s veterans are never forgotten.By becoming a Sustaining Member, you play a direct role in preserving these stories of valor and ensuring they continue to inspire future generations. Your ongoing monthly support provides the steady foundation needed to:• Induct and honor deserving veterans whose service shaped our state and our nation• Preserve historical records and personal stories for families, students, and researchers• Expand educational outreach so young Georgians understand the cost of freedom• Support ceremonies, exhibits, and community programs that keep military heritage aliveYour recurring contribution—no matter the amount—helps the Hall of Fame plan confidently, operate efficiently, and continue its mission year after year.As a Sustaining Member, you become part of a dedicated community that believes in honoring service, preserving history, and uplifting the families who carry these legacies forward.
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Georgia Military Veterans' Hall Of Fame's Challenge Coin
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Georgia Military Veterans' Hall Of Fame's Challenge Coin
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Introducing the official Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Challenge Coins—a limited‑edition tribute crafted to celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and service of Georgia’s finest military heroes.Each coin is individually struck, richly detailed, and designed to reflect the Hall of Fame’s mission:to preserve the stories of valor, leadership, and patriotism that define Georgia’s military heritage.Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame
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Donate to Support ROTC Scholarships
Donation
Donate to Support ROTC Scholarships
Your gift to the ROTC Scholarship Fund supports the next generation of Georgia’s military leaders. Each scholarship helps a deserving cadet continue their education while preparing for a life of service to our nation and state.By donating, you help the Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame honor the legacy of our veterans in a living way: today’s cadets learning from yesterday’s heroes through education, example, and commitment to duty.
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Our website

https://gmvhof.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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