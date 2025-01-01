Membership

Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame's Sustaining Memberships

Become a Sustaining Member of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of FameHonor Their Service. Preserve Their Stories. Strengthen Their Legacy.The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame exists for one purpose:to ensure the courage, sacrifice, and heroism of Georgia’s veterans are never forgotten.By becoming a Sustaining Member, you play a direct role in preserving these stories of valor and ensuring they continue to inspire future generations. Your ongoing monthly support provides the steady foundation needed to:• Induct and honor deserving veterans whose service shaped our state and our nation• Preserve historical records and personal stories for families, students, and researchers• Expand educational outreach so young Georgians understand the cost of freedom• Support ceremonies, exhibits, and community programs that keep military heritage aliveYour recurring contribution—no matter the amount—helps the Hall of Fame plan confidently, operate efficiently, and continue its mission year after year.As a Sustaining Member, you become part of a dedicated community that believes in honoring service, preserving history, and uplifting the families who carry these legacies forward.