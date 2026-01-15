Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

Georgia Military Veterans Hall Of Fame

Georgia Military Veterans' Hall Of Fame's Challenge Coin

$25

Introducing the official Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Challenge Coin—a limited‑edition tribute crafted to celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and service of Georgia’s finest military heroes.


Each coin is individually struck, richly detailed, and designed to reflect the Hall of Fame’s mission:

to preserve the stories of valor, leadership, and patriotism that define Georgia’s military heritage.


$100

Twenty-five percent discount for purchasing five challenge coins.


