Get Your G.O.A.T. Silent Auction

Starting bid
FMV Priceless
This sweet girl has a quiet charm. She’s always interested in what’s going on but never pushy when it comes to getting attention. She prefers to wait her turn but if you spend a little one-on-one time with her, you’re sure to make a new friend.
If the winning bid is $300 or greater, we will include an in-person or virtual visit with your goat!
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
Gentle and calm, this sweet girl is drawn to people who match her easygoing nature. She’s never one to push or compete for attention and is usually content to hang back, cuddle up with a friend, or snack peacefully.
If the winning bid is $300 or greater, we will include an in-person or virtual visit with your goat!
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
This little goat loves to be in the middle of the action! She’ll trot right up with a curious nudge, excited to see what you’re up to and ready to say hello. People-watching (and greeting) is her favorite hobby.
If the winning bid is $300 or greater, we will include an in-person or virtual visit with your goat!
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
This beautiful goat is a little timid and responds best to slow, gentle movements. With a bit of patience, she warms up and shows her loving nature to our staff and visitors.
If the winning bid is $300 or greater, we will include an in-person or virtual visit with your goat!
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
This sweet goat can sometimes get lost in the crowd, but if you spend some quiet time with her, you’ll discover how special she is. She just needs some space to warm up and, once she feels comfortable, she’s gentle and happy to be your friend.
If the winning bid is $300 or greater, we will include an in-person or virtual visit with your goat!
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
AKA Chomper of Hats.
This social sweetie is square, stout, and big on personality. One of the first in line for pets and affection, she’s outgoing, friendly, and always eager to greet both her caregivers and the visitors at the Sanctuary. Beware if your hat looks like a snack.
If the winning bid is $300 or greater, we will include an in-person or virtual visit with your goat!
Starting bid
FMV $1,000
The rustic Roger's Cabin is located in the northern part of the Red River Gorge between Stanton and Slade, where there is a wealth of climbing and hiking opportunities (from strolls to fairly challenging hikes) in and around the Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky. The cabin has 3 beds in two bedrooms with doors that close, a loft area with two cots, two full bathrooms and a well-appointed kitchen.
Take a week to disconnect, explore, climb, hike, step into the heart of Daniel Boone National Forest and discover ancient rock formations in the Red River Gorge Geologic Area.
Cell service is intermittent to non-existent in the cabin, but peace and quiet is abundant. Visit https://redrivergorge.com/ for more things to do in Red River Gorge.
Stay must be used within one year from issue.
Starting bid
FMV $630
Join a hands-on workshop for up to 7 people and learn to make the vegan version of The Goat Conspiracy’s signature soaps with veteran soaper Nicole Schonemann.
Take home 5 bars of soap that you created!
Must be scheduled within one year from issue.
Starting bid
FMV $330
Includes:
Must be redeemed within 2 years of auction end date.
Starting bid
FMV $203
The Uplands PEAK Retreat Room includes your own personal tub and gas fireplace for a luxurious stay at Uplands PEAK Sanctuary. After a day of exploring the sanctuary, soak in a lavender bath by the fire before curling up in bed for a restful night's sleep. Wake up in the morning to the sounds of sanctuary life. Explore McCormick Creek State Park, and downtown Spencer's shops, restaurants, and local craft brewery.
Invite friends to join you for a tour for 6. Led by their knowledgeable staff, your tour promises an enriching experience filled with educational insights and heartwarming interactions. You'll hear the remarkable stories of each animal's journey to PEAK and observe the daily care and love they receive.
https://www.peakanimalsanctuary.org/connect/#feature-grid1
Starting bid
FMV $180
Guided Barrel Room Tasting Experience for 6 people at Butler Winery and Vineyards
Butler Winery offers private, guided wine tastings in their Barrel Room on a reservation only basis. The tasting will be presented by one of their knowledgeable staff. Tastings will include up to seven estate bottled wines. This wine tasting is designed for those who want a deeper understanding of what Indiana has to offer. Indiana wine history, geography, soil types, and grape varieties are all possible topics of conversation.
All participants must be at least 21 years of age. Reservations should be made at least 48 hours in advance by calling 812-332-6660
Be sure to ask about the new labels which feature fossils found in Indiana limestone!
Starting bid
FMV $182
Up your vegan cooking game with this collection from a generous Goat Conspiracy Board member.
BIG Vegan Flavor by Nisha Vora
Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking by Joe Yonan
Vegan for Everybody: Foolproof Plant-Based Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and In-Between from America's Test Kitchen
Vegan Soups and Stews for All Seasons by Nava Atlas
"Breaking Up With Dairy" by Bailey Ruskus
Starting bid
FMV $120
A customized haircut with Jess from Salon Honey in Indianapolis, Indiana.
https://www.salonhoneyindy.com/
Tailored to your style and texture and finished with an Innercense Detox Mask to deeply cleanse, rebalance, and refresh your scalp.
Starting bid
FMV $120
Join us for a one-hour guided tour to meet the residents and learn about the Sanctuary.
https://www.thegoatconspiracy.com/visit-the-sanctuary
Must be used within one year of purchase.
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
We are so grateful to Heartwork Brewing’s Head Brewer Dan Dutcher for donating this rare opportunity for a behind-the-scenes
Brewery Tour & Tasting for up to six people. Includes one pint per person.
"Heartwork Brewing is an independent, local, family-owned, and veteran-owned brewery founded in 2021 (opened November 30, 2023). We brew small batch with an emphasis on lagers. Now serving Neapolitan pizza five nights a week!
We are dedicated to evolving modern brewing and hospitality standards in Bloomington, Indiana."
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
Library Director Grier Carson's personal tour of backstage areas of the Downtown Library. Grier invites you to "see the dark unknown corners of this 50 year old building."
If you're a fan of our local library, you won't want to miss this unique opportunity to go behind the scenes with your friendly neighborhood library director!
Starting bid
FMV Priceless
Visit and learn about growing mushrooms from Air Force Veteran and veteran grower Cortland V. Carrington III in this behind-the-scenes tour of American Mushroom for up to 6 guests.
The mission of American Mushroom & Spice Company is to produce only the best mushrooms, using responsible and sustainable processes.
"It was during my service in Afghanistan, Iraq, and in the Horn of Africa where it really began to sink into my head, exactly how much food was truly an overlap of our shared humanity. Every human on planet earth eats! I frequently delivered vital foods to the poorest regions of this globe as an aircrew member on the C-130 Hercules during OEF/OIF.
At some point I started to think that fungus could lead us from fighting people to feeding people. This is what drives me now…a simple desire to do what I can in my remaining years to make good fungus foods available for as many people as I can… So please, stop, smile, and enjoy our excellent mushrooms."
Starting bid
FMV $100
Morgenstern Books is a Bloomington treasure with a mission to nurture connection, encourage learning, and inspire delight.
Stop in to browse books, grab a cuppa, or join them for author talks and music events in the store.
Starting bid
FMV $100
A vegan-friendly favorite in Bloomington! Hive's open-concept and community tables make it a spot where all ages come to gather and share a meal. There's even a dog-friendly patio for your four-legged family. Starting with coffee and breakfast at 8am, they serve their full day menu until seating stops at 9pm.
"Like all One World Enterprises brands, we place a strong emphasis on sustainability and loving our Mother Earth. We have a strong focus on using locally sourced, clean ingredients. Hive recycles and composts diligently."
Starting bid
FMV $100
Bring the whole gang out for Vietnamese Fusion!
Rush Hour Station is an Asian fusion café that focuses on Vietnamese-inspired soups and sandwiches, offering many vegan dishes!
Come visit to explore the ever-changing menu, but be sure to try to permanent favorites that will always make you smile.
Starting bid
FMV $100
JL Waters is Indiana’s oldest and most complete outdoor store! We work in an energetic, team-oriented environment, setting the highest standards for service to our customers. Since 1973, we have been helping those in the Bloomington area with all of their outdoor adventure and world-traveling needs.
Specialties – Backpacking, Paddle Sports, Travel, Camping, Fly Fishing, Footwear, and Apparel
Starting bid
FMV $90
Come to the Planted Kitchen next to the Goat Conspiracy Sanctuary to learn how to cook some plant-based meals!
We will…
1) Cook a handful of simple yet tasty plant-based meals.
2) Eat, eat, eat! Yes, of course, we will eat what we cook!
3) Cook with people interested in learning more about plant-based cooking (just like you!)
4) Leave with a variety of recipes that you can easily incorporate into your cooking repertoire and even fit into a busy life.
5) End the session with a tour of the Goat Conspiracy Sanctuary, meet the goat and chicken residents, get some goat snuggles and listen to the peaceful cooing of our sweet chickens.
You'll also receive a Planted T-Shirt and Sticker.
https://www.plantedbloomington.com/shop/p/plant-based-cooking-classes
Starting bid
FMV $90
Goatlandia Swag ships to you from Sebastopol, California to anywhere in the continental U.S.!
Includes:
"Every year, Goatlandia rescues a large number of baby goats from dairy farms, giving them the chance to grow up in a safe, loving environment instead. We also provide sanctuary to abused, abandoned, and special-needs animals who have nowhere else to go. At Goatlandia, we believe all animals deserve to live happy, cruelty-free lives. By rescuing and advocating for goats and other farm animals, we’re creating a space where people can learn, connect, and be part of a more compassionate future."
Starting bid
FMV $300
Framed, numbered 16" x 19.25" print.
Donated by Brown County artist Carol Rominger.
Contact us if you'd like to stop by the Sanctuary to see in person. [email protected]
Starting bid
FMV $64.00
A sampling of scents and products for the seasons from Wood Fairy Apothecary, beautifully gift wrapped, including:
Starting bid
FMV $50
Join Apricot and her friends for one of our outdoor public Goat Yoga classes, offered from April to October. If you like to do yoga while occasionally being distracted from doing yoga, the goats are more than happy to oblige!
When classes resume, dates are posted on the Goat Conspiracy website: https://www.thegoatconspiracy.com/goat-yoga
Must be used within two years of purchase.
Starting bid
FMV $30
Tasty Plate Cafe offers Plant-Based Food focused on Seasonal International Cuisine, Catering, & Prepped Meals.
Chef Dustie Condon offers cakes, vegan charcuterie boards, and much more. They support local small artists, have a food pantry outside the Cafe, and have a food trailer they use seasonally.
They use local, organic products as much as they can, and also sell Rebel Cheese!
Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11-3.
Starting bid
FMV $30
Five original wildlife stickers and 5" x 7" Pileated Woodpecker art print from David and Jennie Orr of Blue Aster Studio
Vinyl stickers are scratch- and weather-proof. For use indoors and outdoors.
Starting bid
Original one-of-a-kind handmade book with beautiful art pages throughout, created and donated by LuAnne Holladay.
Starting bid
FMV $26.00
SmartGames Hide and Goat Seek - A Preschool Puzzle Game for Ages 3-7 Featuring 48 Challenges and a Bonus Picture Book
How to play:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByhUryMSZYo
About The Toy Chest:
"For 55 years we've been bringing you all the best in games, puzzles, dolls, crafts, science kits and more to encourage play in people of ALL ages. We build custom packages for every holiday. We personal shop for your birthdays. To see what really makes The Toy Chest special, check out the "Let us Shop for You" category under "Shop by Category." We can't wait to meet you and your family!
-Hilary & Emily"
Starting bid
FMV $25
Looking for a hands-on artistic adventure? Pottery House Studio invites you to explore, create, and connect! Choose from a wide array of ready-to-paint pottery, or get behind the wheel in our fully equipped clay studio.
Come discover the joy of pottery—no experience needed!
Starting bid
FMV $25
Looking for a hands-on artistic adventure? Pottery House Studio invites you to explore, create, and connect! Choose from a wide array of ready-to-paint pottery, or get behind the wheel in our fully equipped clay studio.

Come discover the joy of pottery—no experience needed!
Come discover the joy of pottery—no experience needed!
Starting bid
FMV $25
Sip, Shop & MAKE. Our Little World Studio Gift + Home shop in Nashville, IN is full of handmade, unique & vintage items, games & puzzles...AND a makerspace to create something special...like MEMORIES. 😊 To keep those creative juices flowing...our shop is complete with a cute cafe in the back.
Gift card can be used in the Our Little World store or Percy's Perk cafe.
MAKE & TAKE makerspace offers a wide range of projects to create to your heart's content. Book ahead! Walk-in seating is sometimes limited. The studio also offers art lessons, workshops and special events.
Starting bid
FMV $25
Enjoy house-roasted coffee, freshly made pastries, good vibes, and innovative twists on breakfast and lunch classics, all designed to energize your day.
Two locations in Bloomington.
Starting bid
FMV $25
Enjoy house-roasted coffee, freshly made pastries, good vibes, and innovative twists on breakfast and lunch classics, all designed to energize your day.

Two locations in Bloomington.
Two locations in Bloomington.
105 N College Ave and
401 S Woodlawn Ave
Starting bid
FMV $25
Offbeet Bakery in Nashville, IN is a small, from-scratch bakery offering a variety of Cupcakes, Cakes & Pies, whole and by the slice, Specialty Cookies, Morning Baked Goods, & Pastries. Enjoy Locally Roasted Coffee and Espresso with delectable delights freshly baked with love to sweeten and fuel your day.
Starting bid
FMV $25
Whether you're a first-timer or an experienced backyard birder, you'll find something you need at Wild Birds Unlimited Bloomington.
Bird seed, bird baths, hummingbird and squirrel-proof feeders, they've got you covered. Plus lots of delightful gifts for the bird-lover in your life.
Starting bid
FMV $25
Adult-sized, soft acrylic blend knit hat.
Donated by Angela Majewski.
Starting bid
FMV $20
Child-sized (4-6 yo), soft acrylic blend knit hat with pom-pom.
Donated by Angela Majewski.
Starting bid
FMV $20
"At Gables Bagels, our menu is crafted to satisfy every craving! Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a full meal, our menu has something for everyone. Experience the unbeatable flavor and freshness that make Gables Bagels a local favorite!"
