International Association Of Lions Clubs
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Hosted by

International Association Of Lions Clubs

About this event

Sales closed

GJ Lions Club Carnival Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

159 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501, USA

Gift Bundle 1: Coffee & Cornhole! item
Gift Bundle 1: Coffee & Cornhole!
$25

Starting bid

1 Set Young Life Cornhole Boards , Roasted Coffee (3 bags),and a $25 gift card to Roastiva Coffee

Bundle 2 - Colorado Experience item
Bundle 2 - Colorado Experience
$75

Starting bid

Moody’s Tomahawk Steak Experience

4 Tickets to Colorado Rockies Game

$25 Colorado Baby Gift Card

Bundle 3- Flight & Science item
Bundle 3- Flight & Science
$75

Starting bid

1 Hour Discovery Flight @ Colorado Flight Center

Eureka Science Center passes (5)

Bundle 4- Golf Performance item
Bundle 4- Golf Performance
$25

Starting bid

1 Hour Golf Lesson-Chipeta Golf Course

CMU Golf Shirt

CMU Performing Arts Pass (awarded once printed by CMU)

Bundle #5- Proof in the Coins item
Bundle #5- Proof in the Coins
$50

Starting bid

US Silver Coin Proof Sets:  2008 & 1964

Bundle #6 Beef and Family Time item
Bundle #6 Beef and Family Time
$25

Starting bid

Rays Beef Jerky Box

Eureka Science Center passes (5)

Truck Worx Truck Cargo Net

Bundle #7- Brews No Bugs item
Bundle #7- Brews No Bugs
$20

Starting bid

$150 Jerry’s Pest Control Gift Certificate & Rockslide Bucket Hat Basket

#8 Bear Rack item
#8 Bear Rack
$15

Starting bid

Powder coated Bear with Fish metal coat rack

#9 Duck Rack item
#9 Duck Rack
$15

Starting bid

Powder coated Ducks on Pond metal coat rack

#10 Fish Rack item
#10 Fish Rack
$15

Starting bid

Powder coated Jumping Fish metal coat rack

#11- Pheasant Rack item
#11- Pheasant Rack
$15

Starting bid

Powder coated Pheasant metal coat rack

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