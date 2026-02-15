GJ Lions Club Carnival Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
1 Set Young Life Cornhole Boards , Roasted Coffee (3 bags),and a $25 gift card to Roastiva Coffee
Starting bid
Moody’s Tomahawk Steak Experience
4 Tickets to Colorado Rockies Game
$25 Colorado Baby Gift Card
Starting bid
1 Hour Discovery Flight @ Colorado Flight Center
Eureka Science Center passes (5)
Starting bid
1 Hour Golf Lesson-Chipeta Golf Course
CMU Golf Shirt
CMU Performing Arts Pass (awarded once printed by CMU)
Starting bid
US Silver Coin Proof Sets: 2008 & 1964
Starting bid
Rays Beef Jerky Box
Eureka Science Center passes (5)
Truck Worx Truck Cargo Net
Starting bid
$150 Jerry’s Pest Control Gift Certificate & Rockslide Bucket Hat Basket
Starting bid
Powder coated Bear with Fish metal coat rack
Starting bid
Powder coated Ducks on Pond metal coat rack
Starting bid
Powder coated Jumping Fish metal coat rack
Starting bid
Powder coated Pheasant metal coat rack
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!