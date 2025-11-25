Glenwood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorp

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Glenwood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorp

About this raffle

Glenwood PTO's Holiday Concert V.I.P. Seating & Parking Raffle

10:00am Show SEATING (single ticket)
$5

5 Front Row Seats for the 10am Concert

10:00am Show SEATING (5 tickets/$20)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 Front Row Seats for the 10am Concert

(5 tickets for $20)

10:00am Show PARKING (single ticket)
$5

Reserved Parking Spot for the 10am Concert

10:00am Show PARKING (5 tickets/$20)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Reserved Parking Spot for the 10am Concert

(5 tickets for $20)

1:30pm Show SEATING (single ticket)
$5

5 Front Row Seats for the 1:30pm Concert

1:30pm Show SEATING (5 tickets/$20)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 Front Row Seats for the 1:30pm Concert

(5 tickets for $20)

1:30pm Show PARKING (single ticket)
$5

Reserved Parking Spot for the 1:30pm Concert

1:30pm Show PARKING (5 tickets/$20)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Reserved Parking Spot for the 1:30pm Concert (5 tickets for $20)

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