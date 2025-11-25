Glenwood PTO's Holiday Concert V.I.P. Seating & Parking Raffle

About this raffle
5 Front Row Seats for the 10am Concert
5 Front Row Seats for the 10am Concert
(5 tickets for $20)
Reserved Parking Spot for the 10am Concert
Reserved Parking Spot for the 10am Concert
(5 tickets for $20)
5 Front Row Seats for the 1:30pm Concert
5 Front Row Seats for the 1:30pm Concert
(5 tickets for $20)
Reserved Parking Spot for the 1:30pm Concert
Reserved Parking Spot for the 1:30pm Concert (5 tickets for $20)
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