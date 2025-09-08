Global Village Foundation

Hosted by

Global Village Foundation

About this event

RSVP : GLOBAL PEACE & LEGACY GALA 2025

1210 4th St

Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

Solo Ticket
$250

Tickets: 1 seat with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


After you give: You’ll receive an email confirmation with your receipt and a personal invitation containing event details and seating information.


Questions: [email protected]


Please note : Your gala ticket is not tax - deductible. If you make an additional donation, GVF will issue a separate charitable receipt for that amount.

Duo (Couple)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tickets: 2 seats with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


Quarlet
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tickets: 4 seats with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


Half Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Tickets: 5 seats with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


Eight-Seat Party
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets: 8 seats with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


Full Table (10 seats, max)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Tickets: 10 seats (1 table) with all-inclusive gala access—seated dinner and hosted beverages.


Add a donation for Global Village Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!