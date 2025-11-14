Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri

Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri

Gold & Season Passes

830 E High St

Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA

Gold Pass
$125

Admits one patron to all performances of the 8 shows in our 2026 Season


Love a particular show? We got you covered! With a Gold Pass you can see every performance that is shown without paying for a ticket every time.

Season Pass
$115

Admits one patron to one performance of the 8 shows in our 2026 Season


Just want to see each show once? This is your pass! Save money and be entertained at the same time with this Season Pass.

