Gold & Season Passes

Hosted by
About this event
Admits one patron to all performances of the 8 shows in our 2026 Season
Love a particular show? We got you covered! With a Gold Pass you can see every performance that is shown without paying for a ticket every time.
Admits one patron to one performance of the 8 shows in our 2026 Season
Just want to see each show once? This is your pass! Save money and be entertained at the same time with this Season Pass.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!