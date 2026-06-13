Idaho City Chamber Of Commerce Inc

Hosted by

Idaho City Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About this event

Gold Rush Rodeo Community Event Registration

Idaho City

ID 83631, USA

FRIDAY Junior Barrels (ages 17 & under only) item
FRIDAY Junior Barrels (ages 17 & under only)
$35

FRIDAY Entry for the Junior Barrels event, open to participants ages 17 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

SATURDAY Junior Barrels (ages 17 & under only) item
SATURDAY Junior Barrels (ages 17 & under only)
$35

SATURDAY Entry for the Junior Barrels event, open to participants ages 17 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

FRIDAY Mutton Bustin' (80lbs or Less ONLY) item
FRIDAY Mutton Bustin' (80lbs or Less ONLY)
$35

FRIDAY Entry for the Mutton Bustin’ event, open to participants weighing 80 pounds or less only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

SATURDAY Mutton Bustin' (80lbs or Less ONLY) item
SATURDAY Mutton Bustin' (80lbs or Less ONLY)
$35

SATURDAY Entry for the Mutton Bustin’ event, open to participants weighing 80 pounds or less only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

FRIDAY Junior Bulls (ages 14 & under only) item
FRIDAY Junior Bulls (ages 14 & under only)
$35

FRIDAY Entry for the Junior Bulls event, open to participants ages 14 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

SATURDAY Junior Bulls (ages 14 & under only) item
SATURDAY Junior Bulls (ages 14 & under only)
$35

SATURDAY Entry for the Junior Bulls event, open to participants ages 14 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

50/50 Calf Scramble - 17 & Under (FRIDAY ONLY) item
50/50 Calf Scramble - 17 & Under (FRIDAY ONLY)
$25

Entry for the 50/50 Calf Scramble, open to participants ages 17 and under only. This event will run Friday only. Entry fee is $20.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

50/50 Calf Scramble - 18+ Adults (SATURDAY ONLY) item
50/50 Calf Scramble - 18+ Adults (SATURDAY ONLY)
$30

Entry for the 50/50 Calf Scramble, open to adults ages 18 and older only. This event will run Saturday only. Entry fee is $25.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.

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