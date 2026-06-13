Gold Rush Rodeo Community Event Registration

About this event
FRIDAY Entry for the Junior Barrels event, open to participants ages 17 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
SATURDAY Entry for the Junior Barrels event, open to participants ages 17 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
FRIDAY Entry for the Mutton Bustin’ event, open to participants weighing 80 pounds or less only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
SATURDAY Entry for the Mutton Bustin’ event, open to participants weighing 80 pounds or less only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
FRIDAY Entry for the Junior Bulls event, open to participants ages 14 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
SATURDAY Entry for the Junior Bulls event, open to participants ages 14 and under only. Entry fee is $30.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
Entry for the 50/50 Calf Scramble, open to participants ages 17 and under only. This event will run Friday only. Entry fee is $20.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
Entry for the 50/50 Calf Scramble, open to adults ages 18 and older only. This event will run Saturday only. Entry fee is $25.00, plus a $5.00 office charge.
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