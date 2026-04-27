Idaho City Chamber Of Commerce Inc

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Idaho City Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About this event

Gold Rush Rodeo Food Vendor Registration

Main St

Idaho City, ID 83631, USA

Food & Beverage (10x10)
$300

This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.

Food and Beverage (10x20)
$400

This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.

Food and Beverage (20x20)
$550

This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.

Food and Beverage (Food Truck)
$500

This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.

Mobile Food Truck/Trailer Permit (Weekend Rate)
$70

$27.00 Application Fee x1

$21.50/day Fee x2

You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.

Mobile Food Truck/Trailer Permit (Yearly Rate)
$233

$27.00 Application Fee x1

$206.00/year Fee x1

You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.

Basic Food Vendor (Weekend Rate)
$34

This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.

$17.00/day Fee x2

You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.

Basic Food Vendor (Yearly Rate)
$56.50

This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.

$56.50/year Rate x1

You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.

Non-Profit Food Vendor (Weekend Rate)
$15.50

This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.

$7.75/day Fee x2

You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.

Non-Profit Food Vendor (Yearly Rate)
$25.75

This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.

$25.75/year Fee x1

You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.

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