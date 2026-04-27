Gold Rush Rodeo Food Vendor Registration

About this event
This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.
This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.
This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.
This fee includes one vendor space at the Gold Rush Rodeo on June 26th and 27th during required vendor operating hours. Vendors must provide their own booth setup, equipment, signage, materials, quiet generators if needed, and any other items necessary to operate their space. No power or water hookups will be provided.
$27.00 Application Fee x1
$21.50/day Fee x2
You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.
$27.00 Application Fee x1
$206.00/year Fee x1
You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.
This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.
$17.00/day Fee x2
You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.
This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.
$56.50/year Rate x1
You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.
This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.
$7.75/day Fee x2
You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.
This permit is not for trucks or trailers. If you purchased a mobile food truck permit, you do not need this permit, and vice versa.
$25.75/year Fee x1
You are welcome to submit payment through this portal, and the Chamber will obtain the permit on your behalf. You may also skip this section and apply directly through the City of Idaho City.
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