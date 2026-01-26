Gold Star Family Resiliency and Remembrance Event WISH LIST

Hosted by
This provides a flight for a Gold Star Family member to attend this year's event in Wilmington, NC.
Need: 125
Purchased: 1
This provides a hotel room for one night for a Gold Star Family in Wilmington, NC this June.
Need: 150
Purchased: 0
We will be hosting our Gold Star Families for 3 dinners at this year's event.
Need: 300
Purchased: 6
We welcome each of our Gold Star Family members with a special bag filled with snacks, gifts, and swag!
Need: 100
Purchased:
