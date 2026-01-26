Marine Raider Foundation

Marine Raider Foundation

Gold Star Family Resiliency and Remembrance Event WISH LIST

Flight for a Gold Star Family Member item
$500

This provides a flight for a Gold Star Family member to attend this year's event in Wilmington, NC.

Need: 125

Purchased: 1

Hotel Room for Gold Star Family item
$250

This provides a hotel room for one night for a Gold Star Family in Wilmington, NC this June.

Need: 150

Purchased: 0

Dinner for 1 Gold Star Family Member at Event item
$100

We will be hosting our Gold Star Families for 3 dinners at this year's event.

Need: 300

Purchased: 6

Welcome Bag item
$50

We welcome each of our Gold Star Family members with a special bag filled with snacks, gifts, and swag!

Need: 100

Purchased:

