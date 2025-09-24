Golden Circle Merch Shop

Big T Cookoff T-Shirts
$10

Past Big T Memorial Cookoff T-shirts available in a variety of colors.

Gildan soft style T-shirt with logo/year.

Clip-On Towel
$10

Cotton terrycloth towel with a clip--great for golfers and cooks alike!


White with GCSNA logo

Cap
$20

Embroidered caps available in a variety of colors, featuring the GCSNA logo

Can Cooler
$5

Can cooler available in a variety of colors featuring the Big T Memorial Cookoff logo.

32 oz Tumbler
$28

Quality stainless steel tumbler with the Big T Memorial Cookoff logo etched. Available in a variety of colors.

Bottle Openers
$2

metal bottle openers printed with the Big T Memorial logo, available in a variety of colors

