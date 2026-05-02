Adopt a Golden Atlanta

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Adopt a Golden Atlanta

Goldens are FURever Gala - Auction Items

Faux Gucci Sandals (#192) item
Faux Gucci Sandals (#192)
$50

Faux Gucci Sandals. Size 9. 

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Alloy Fitness Basket (#111) item
Alloy Fitness Basket (#111)
$300

One month of personal training at Alloy Fitness, 3 times a week, an Alloy tumbler and more.

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Ponta Vedra Beach Condo Vacation (#113) item
Ponta Vedra Beach Condo Vacation (#113)
$4,000

Luxury Oceanfront Condo on Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for 2 weeks.

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3HR Interior Design Consultation with Evan Millard (#129) item
3HR Interior Design Consultation with Evan Millard (#129)
$450

A 3 hour interior design consultation with Evan Millard, a luxury interior and product designer.

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Two Clementine 22" Sconces (#131) item
Two Clementine 22" Sconces (#131)
$1,500

Two Clementine 22" Sconces by Visual Comfort in antique gold leaf. 

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Village Vets Certificate & Toy Basket (#136) item
Village Vets Certificate & Toy Basket (#136)
$500

Gift Basket includes Village Vets certificate for annual exam & vaccines, Kong toys and collar.

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Mt. Paran Animal Hospital Certificate & Cat Basket (#143) item
Mt. Paran Animal Hospital Certificate & Cat Basket (#143)
$250

Cat Goodie Basket includes Mt. Paran Animal Hospital gift certificate for annual exam and vaccines.

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"Scarlet Soliloquy" Art (#145) item
"Scarlet Soliloquy" Art (#145)
$1,500

"Scarlet Soliloquy" was designed by Caroline Bullock. Her work was featured at High Museum of Art.

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Signia by Hilton in Orlando Bonnet Creek (#146) item
Signia by Hilton in Orlando Bonnet Creek (#146)
$400

Two night stay at the Signia by Hilton in Orlando Bonnet Creek.

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Five Mixed Media Paintings (#151) item
Five Mixed Media Paintings (#151)
$500

Set of five mixed media paintings.

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Florentine Collage Series (#154) item
Florentine Collage Series (#154)
$500

This is part of the Florentine Collage Series by artist Stephanie Wheeler.

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Redken Brews Men's Products (#164) item
Redken Brews Men's Products (#164)
$80

Redken Brews assortment of men's grooming and hair care products.

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Sip and Savor Basket (#167) item
Sip and Savor Basket (#167)
$175

The Sip and Savor Basket features an assortment of white and red wines and saki.

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Fat Boy Men Hair Care (#169) item
Fat Boy Men Hair Care (#169)
$50

Fat Boy hair care products for men.

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Small Dog Bed, Toys and Travel Crate (#177) item
Small Dog Bed, Toys and Travel Crate (#177)
$60

Calming bed and crate for small dog and several toys.

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Docu-Edit Financial Planning Kit (#180) item
Docu-Edit Financial Planning Kit (#180)
$150

Docu-Edit helps people organize estate and financial docs with clarity, compassion & peace of mind.

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Two Custom Steel Art Stands (#184) item
Two Custom Steel Art Stands (#184)
$900

Two Custom Steel Art Stands for displaying art.

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Nicole Brooks Fine Art Portrait Session (#210) item
Nicole Brooks Fine Art Portrait Session (#210)
$300

Fine art portraiture experience and studio session with photographer Nicole Brooks in Metro Atlanta, GA.

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Day Trip on a Private Plane (#213) item
Day Trip on a Private Plane (#213)
$700

Day trip via a single engine propeller Mooney 201 airplane.

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Signia by Hilton at Georgia World Congress Center (#217) item
Signia by Hilton at Georgia World Congress Center (#217)
$595

Two night stay at Signia by Hilton at Georgia World Congress Center.

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SAT or ACT Prep (#218) item
SAT or ACT Prep (#218)
$100

Dr Robert Kohen provides a 60 min consultation to prep for SAT, ACT, ISEE or SSAT.

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Academy Ballroom Lessons (#223) item
Academy Ballroom Lessons (#223)
$250

Academy Ballroom is providing 5 private lessons and 2 group units.

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Academy Ballroom Lessons (#271) item
Academy Ballroom Lessons (#271)
$250

Academy Ballroom is providing 5 private lessons and 2 group units.

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Skiptown ATL Doggie Day Care, Park Passes & More (#226) item
Skiptown ATL Doggie Day Care, Park Passes & More (#226)
$80

Academy Ballroom is providing 5 private lessons and 2 group units.

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College Prep 60 Mins with Dr Robert Kohen (#227) item
College Prep 60 Mins with Dr Robert Kohen (#227)
$100

A 60 min consultation with Dr Robert Kohen for application strategy, essay feedback and more.

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Paces Ferry Veterinary Clinic Spay/Neuter Certificate (#228) item
Paces Ferry Veterinary Clinic Spay/Neuter Certificate (#228)
$400

Certificate for a Spay or Neuter + Pre-Op Bloodwork at Paces Ferry Veterinary Clinic

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S&S Rug Cleaning Certificate (#233) item
S&S Rug Cleaning Certificate (#233)
$200

Gift certificate for rug cleaning from S&S Rug Cleaners Inc.

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Games & Puzzles (#236) item
Games & Puzzles (#236)
$50

Assortment of Games and Puzzles

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Photograph of Entropy and a Frame (#248) item
Photograph of Entropy and a Frame (#248)
$400

Photograph of entropy and a frame

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Photograph of Metroplex (#249) item
Photograph of Metroplex (#249)
$250

Photograph of Metroplex

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Art Work Trio (#263) item
Art Work Trio (#263)
$700

Three-Panel Mountain Artwork from the Deljou Art Group: Bring a sense of calm and natural beauty into your space with this three-panel artwork featuring serene mountain and tree scenes. Soft beige tones blend with greens, gold accents, and hints of blue to create a soothing, elevated palette. Perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office, this piece adds depth, warmth, and a modern touch inspired by the outdoors.


Each is sized at 17.5 x 17.5, by artist Cecil K.

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Beauty Products+Certificates from Lauren Bays Beauty (#264) item
Beauty Products+Certificates from Lauren Bays Beauty (#264)
$700

Beauty Products + Certificates Towards a BBL/Moxi Laser Combo from Lauren Bays Beauty: Treat yourself to a full-spectrum beauty experience with products plus gift certificates toward a BBL/Moxi treatment. Designed to refresh, brighten, and rejuvenate, this package combines at-home care with professional services for glowing, healthy-looking skin. A perfect self-care indulgence or thoughtful gift that helps you look and feel your best.

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Luster Flower Painting (#268) item
Luster Flower Painting (#268)
$900

Elegant brown luster photo frame with a soft, warm sheen that adds depth and richness to any image displayed. Its classic finish blends beautifully with both traditional and modern décor, making it a timeless accent piece for home or office. Perfect for highlighting a treasured memory, portrait, or special moment, this versatile frame brings understated sophistication to any space.

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Men's Large Leather Jacket (#269) item
Men's Large Leather Jacket (#269)
$95

Classic Men's large leather jacket with a timeless silhouette and rich, supple finish. Designed for effortless style and everyday wear, it offers a sleek, versatile look that pairs easily with both casual and elevated outfits. Durable yet refined, this wardrobe staple brings a touch of edge and sophistication to any ensemble while aging beautifully over time.

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Intelligence Hair and Skin for Women (#274) item
Intelligence Hair and Skin for Women (#274)
$150

Intelligence Hair & Skin for Women Silent Auction Description: A premium beauty and wellness product designed to support healthy-looking hair and radiant skin. This thoughtfully formulated treatment helps nourish, strengthen, and restore from within, promoting a more vibrant, refreshed appearance. Perfect as a self-care essential or a luxurious addition to any beauty routine, it’s an ideal indulgence for anyone looking to elevate their daily wellness regimen.

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