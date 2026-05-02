Goldens are FURever Gala - Auction Items

Faux Gucci Sandals. Size 9.
One month of personal training at Alloy Fitness, 3 times a week, an Alloy tumbler and more.
Luxury Oceanfront Condo on Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for 2 weeks.
A 3 hour interior design consultation with Evan Millard, a luxury interior and product designer.
Two Clementine 22" Sconces by Visual Comfort in antique gold leaf.
Gift Basket includes Village Vets certificate for annual exam & vaccines, Kong toys and collar.
Cat Goodie Basket includes Mt. Paran Animal Hospital gift certificate for annual exam and vaccines.
"Scarlet Soliloquy" was designed by Caroline Bullock. Her work was featured at High Museum of Art.
Two night stay at the Signia by Hilton in Orlando Bonnet Creek.
Set of five mixed media paintings.
This is part of the Florentine Collage Series by artist Stephanie Wheeler.
Redken Brews assortment of men's grooming and hair care products.
The Sip and Savor Basket features an assortment of white and red wines and saki.
Fat Boy hair care products for men.
Calming bed and crate for small dog and several toys.
Docu-Edit helps people organize estate and financial docs with clarity, compassion & peace of mind.
Two Custom Steel Art Stands for displaying art.
Fine art portraiture experience and studio session with photographer Nicole Brooks in Metro Atlanta, GA.
Day trip via a single engine propeller Mooney 201 airplane.
Two night stay at Signia by Hilton at Georgia World Congress Center.
Dr Robert Kohen provides a 60 min consultation to prep for SAT, ACT, ISEE or SSAT.
Academy Ballroom is providing 5 private lessons and 2 group units.
Academy Ballroom is providing 5 private lessons and 2 group units.
Academy Ballroom is providing 5 private lessons and 2 group units.
A 60 min consultation with Dr Robert Kohen for application strategy, essay feedback and more.
Certificate for a Spay or Neuter + Pre-Op Bloodwork at Paces Ferry Veterinary Clinic
Gift certificate for rug cleaning from S&S Rug Cleaners Inc.
Assortment of Games and Puzzles
Photograph of entropy and a frame
Photograph of Metroplex
Three-Panel Mountain Artwork from the Deljou Art Group: Bring a sense of calm and natural beauty into your space with this three-panel artwork featuring serene mountain and tree scenes. Soft beige tones blend with greens, gold accents, and hints of blue to create a soothing, elevated palette. Perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office, this piece adds depth, warmth, and a modern touch inspired by the outdoors.
Each is sized at 17.5 x 17.5, by artist Cecil K.
Beauty Products + Certificates Towards a BBL/Moxi Laser Combo from Lauren Bays Beauty: Treat yourself to a full-spectrum beauty experience with products plus gift certificates toward a BBL/Moxi treatment. Designed to refresh, brighten, and rejuvenate, this package combines at-home care with professional services for glowing, healthy-looking skin. A perfect self-care indulgence or thoughtful gift that helps you look and feel your best.
Elegant brown luster photo frame with a soft, warm sheen that adds depth and richness to any image displayed. Its classic finish blends beautifully with both traditional and modern décor, making it a timeless accent piece for home or office. Perfect for highlighting a treasured memory, portrait, or special moment, this versatile frame brings understated sophistication to any space.
Classic Men's large leather jacket with a timeless silhouette and rich, supple finish. Designed for effortless style and everyday wear, it offers a sleek, versatile look that pairs easily with both casual and elevated outfits. Durable yet refined, this wardrobe staple brings a touch of edge and sophistication to any ensemble while aging beautifully over time.
Intelligence Hair & Skin for Women Silent Auction Description: A premium beauty and wellness product designed to support healthy-looking hair and radiant skin. This thoughtfully formulated treatment helps nourish, strengthen, and restore from within, promoting a more vibrant, refreshed appearance. Perfect as a self-care essential or a luxurious addition to any beauty routine, it’s an ideal indulgence for anyone looking to elevate their daily wellness regimen.
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