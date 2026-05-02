Goldens are FURever Gala - Auction Items

Three-Panel Mountain Artwork from the Deljou Art Group: Bring a sense of calm and natural beauty into your space with this three-panel artwork featuring serene mountain and tree scenes. Soft beige tones blend with greens, gold accents, and hints of blue to create a soothing, elevated palette. Perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office, this piece adds depth, warmth, and a modern touch inspired by the outdoors.





Each is sized at 17.5 x 17.5, by artist Cecil K.