Hosted by

North Central Sight Services Inc

About this event

Golf for Sight 2026

352 Allenwood Camp Ln

Montgomery, PA 17752, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000

• Includes 3 Foursomes

• Name/Logo on all Advertising and on Title Banner

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags

• Representative May Speak Before Tournament Begins

• VIP Experience During the Tournament

Tech Sponsor
$2,500

• Includes 2 Foursomes

• Name/Logo on Live Leaderboard During Tournament

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

• Includes 1 Foursome

• Name/Logo on Golf Carts

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags or Carts

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

• Includes 1 Foursome

• May Speak During Luncheon

• Recognition on Lunch Banner, Brochure and Social Media

• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags

Beverage Cart Sponsor - SOLD OUT!
$1,500

• Only 2 Available

• Includes 1 Foursome

• Name/Logo on Beverage Carts During Tournament

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

• Opportunity to Ride Along in Cart to Network with Players

Hot Dog on the Turn Sponsor - SOLD OUT!
$1,250

• Only 1 Available

• Includes 1 Foursome and a Grill Master

• Name/Logo on a Sign at the Hot Dog on the Turn

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

Blindfolded Putt Sponsor - SOLD OUT!
$1,250

• Only 1 Available

• Includes 1 Foursome

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

• Name/Logo on a Sign at the Putting Green

• Opportunity to Network with Players at the Blindfolded Putt

Hole-In-One Sponsor - SOLD OUT!
$1,000

• Only 1 Available

• Name/Logo on a Sign at Holes 4 & 13

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

Hospitality Sponsor
$500

• Name/Logo on Sign at the Hospitality Stations

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

Hole Sponsor
$250

• Only 16 Available with Hole Exclusivity

• Name/Logo on Hole Sign

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

Contributing Sponsor
$125

• Supports the Basket Raffle

• Name/Logo on Sign at the Raffle Table

• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media

Team Registration
$700

• Includes Cart and Greens Fees and a Swag Bag

• Continental Breakfast, Lunch and On-Course Refreshments

• Mulligans – 4 per Team

• Contests Included:

•Closest to the Pin

•Blindfolded Putt

•Longest Drive

•Hole-in-One

• Opportunity to participate in 50/50 ticket raffle and Basket Raffle

Add a donation for North Central Sight Services Inc

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