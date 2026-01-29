Golf for Sight 2026

About this event
• Includes 3 Foursomes
• Name/Logo on all Advertising and on Title Banner
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags
• Representative May Speak Before Tournament Begins
• VIP Experience During the Tournament
• Includes 2 Foursomes
• Name/Logo on Live Leaderboard During Tournament
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags
• Includes 1 Foursome
• Name/Logo on Golf Carts
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags or Carts
• Includes 1 Foursome
• May Speak During Luncheon
• Recognition on Lunch Banner, Brochure and Social Media
• May Provide Promos for Swag Bags
• Only 2 Available
• Includes 1 Foursome
• Name/Logo on Beverage Carts During Tournament
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Opportunity to Ride Along in Cart to Network with Players
• Only 1 Available
• Includes 1 Foursome and a Grill Master
• Name/Logo on a Sign at the Hot Dog on the Turn
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Only 1 Available
• Includes 1 Foursome
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Name/Logo on a Sign at the Putting Green
• Opportunity to Network with Players at the Blindfolded Putt
• Only 1 Available
• Name/Logo on a Sign at Holes 4 & 13
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Name/Logo on Sign at the Hospitality Stations
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Only 16 Available with Hole Exclusivity
• Name/Logo on Hole Sign
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Supports the Basket Raffle
• Name/Logo on Sign at the Raffle Table
• Recognition in Brochure and on Social Media
• Includes Cart and Greens Fees and a Swag Bag
• Continental Breakfast, Lunch and On-Course Refreshments
• Mulligans – 4 per Team
• Contests Included:
•Closest to the Pin
•Blindfolded Putt
•Longest Drive
•Hole-in-One
• Opportunity to participate in 50/50 ticket raffle and Basket Raffle
$
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