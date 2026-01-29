Good Riddance! A Gnarly 1990's Murder Mystery Dinner & Show

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About this event
Machesney Park, IL 61115
$
Grab an Individual Ticket and step into our totally gnarly 1990’s Murder Mystery Dinner—where the mall is poppin’, the clues are droppin’, and someone won’t make it to dessert. Come solo or join friends: you’ll be seated, fed family-styleat the wildly delicious Pig Minds Brewery Co. (yes, it’s plant-based… and no, you won’t even know it). Start with soup or salad, pick your entrée + fries, sip at the cash bar during cocktail hour (pro tip: don’t be late—you might miss a clue), then seal the case with a Bloody Brownie. Best part? Your night out fuels Hope for Warriors, helping us bring comfort, creativity, and hope through creative expression to young courageous children and teens battling cancer.
Checkout tip: Zeffy suggests a contribution to keep their platform free for nonprofits — it’s optional. Select “Other” and enter $0 if you’d like.
Want to give a little extra? There’s an option at checkout to add a donation to Hope For Warriors (just click the donation box).
Make it a date night with a plot twist. Your Couple Ticket gets two seats at our totally gnarly 1990’s Murder Mystery Dinner, where you’ll team up to crack the case while the mall grand opening spirals into neon-lit chaos. Cozy up at Pig Minds Brewery Co.—a seriously amazing plant-based brewery where the food has people raving (and trust us, you won’t even know it’s plant-based). You’ll be served family-style, starting with your choice of soup or salad, then choose your entrées (each served with fries), and finish with a wickedly good Bloody Brownie. Hit cocktail hour early (cash bar!) because the best clues don’t wait. And while you’re solving the crime, you’re also supporting Hope for Warriors, helping bring comfort, creativity, and hope through creative expression to young courageous children and teens battling cancer.
Checkout tip: Zeffy suggests a contribution to keep their platform free for nonprofits — it’s optional. Select “Other” and enter $0 if you’d like.
Want to give a little extra? There’s an option at checkout to add a donation to Hope for Warriors (just click the donation box).
Round up your favorite crew and snag a 4-Some Table — the ultimate way to experience our 1990’s Mall Murder Mystery Dinner together! You’ll have a table for four as you follow the clues, trade theories, and side-eye suspects while the mall grand opening turns deadly. Enjoy a wildly delicious family-style meal at Pig Minds Brewery Co. (their plant-based food is so good people rave about it — you won’t even know it’s all plant-based): choice of soup or salad, your choice of entrée + fries (Grilled Cheez Steak Tacos, Chikin Bacon Ranch Wrap, Classic Gyro, Chipotle-style Quesadilla Burger, or Smash Burger Deluxe), and finish with a Bloody Brownie. Hit cocktail hour early (cash bar!) because you may miss a clue if you’re late — and don’t forget to strike a pose at our amazing photo booth brought to you by Sip & Snap Photobooth. Best of all, your night out supports Hope for Warriors, helping us bring comfort, creativity, and hope through creative expression to young courageous children and teens battling cancer.
Make it a full-on 90’s squad night with a Table of 10 — your whole crew gets to sit together for our 1990’s Mall Murder Mystery Dinner, where the grand opening turns deadly and everyone at the table becomes a suspect (or a super-sleuth). You’ll enjoy a ridiculously good family-style meal at Pig Minds Brewery Co. — a plant-based brewery people rave about, and truly you won’t even know it’s all plant-based. Start with your choice of soup or salad, choose your entrées + fries (Grilled Cheez Steak Tacos, Chikin Bacon Ranch Wrap, Classic Gyro, Chipotle-style Quesadilla Burger, or Smash Burger Deluxe), and wrap it up with a Bloody Brownie for dessert. It’s a cash bar, and trust us — don’t skip cocktail hour… you may miss a clue. Plus, capture the chaos at our amazing photo booth brought to you by Sip & Snap Photobooth. Best part? Your table purchase supports Hope for Warriors, helping us bring comfort, creativity, and hope through creative expression to young courageous children and teens battling cancer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!