Good Riddance! A Gnarly 1990's Murder Mystery Dinner & Show

Grab an Individual Ticket and step into our totally gnarly 1990’s Murder Mystery Dinner—where the mall is poppin’, the clues are droppin’, and someone won’t make it to dessert. Come solo or join friends: you’ll be seated, fed family-styleat the wildly delicious Pig Minds Brewery Co. (yes, it’s plant-based… and no, you won’t even know it). Start with soup or salad, pick your entrée + fries, sip at the cash bar during cocktail hour (pro tip: don’t be late—you might miss a clue), then seal the case with a Bloody Brownie. Best part? Your night out fuels Hope for Warriors, helping us bring comfort, creativity, and hope through creative expression to young courageous children and teens battling cancer.

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Want to give a little extra? There’s an option at checkout to add a donation to Hope For Warriors (just click the donation box).