GPS Event Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Soar and sip your way through California Wine Country on a unique wine experience, including:

♦ A breathtaking hot air balloon tour above Sonoma, with

Champagne toast and round-trip transportation

♦ A Napa wine train tour, cruising through Downtown, St.

Helena, and sweeping vineyards complete with a 3-course lunch or dinner

◆ Valid within 24 months of purchase date

Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.

Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.

Guests must be 21+ years of age to participate in the wine train tour with lunch or dinner.

Please note, only dinner is available when booking the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour in the same day. Please book the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour on different days if you wish to have lunch.

Complimentary round-trip transportation has a limited pick-up/drop-off radius. Please inquire for details.

Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.