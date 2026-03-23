GPS Event Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Elevate your cocktail experience with the Crafthouse by Fortessa Cocktail Smoking Box with Handheld Smoker - a must have for any home entertainer or cocktail enthusiast. This stylush and easy-to-use set allows you to infuse your favorite drinks and foods with ric, smoky flavor. Whether you’re hosting guests or enjoying a quiet evenin, this unique tool brings a touch of sophistication and fun to your bar setup. Includes: Cocktail smoking box, handheld smoker and assorted wood chips.
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The Elisa Lux Pendant Necklace is set on a dainty paperclip chain with cubic zirconia for extra shine. With its fine jewelry-inspired design, this necklace is a must-have for your collection.
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Answer the call of Mexican luxury at a five-star all-inclusive oceanfront resort in Puerto Morelos including: all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, a rejuvenating spa and 24-hour room service. Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel. Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults. All rooms with this experience are studios. Please note: a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare and transportation are not included. This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experience may not be transferred or sold.
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Train smarter, not harder in this energizing group fitness class with Nick from Health in Motion. This class focuses on efficient, effective workouts you can do anytime, anywhere using minimal equipment while maximizing results.
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Soar and sip your way through California Wine Country on a unique wine experience, including:
♦ A breathtaking hot air balloon tour above Sonoma, with
Champagne toast and round-trip transportation
♦ A Napa wine train tour, cruising through Downtown, St.
Helena, and sweeping vineyards complete with a 3-course lunch or dinner
◆ Valid within 24 months of purchase date
Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.
Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
Guests must be 21+ years of age to participate in the wine train tour with lunch or dinner.
Please note, only dinner is available when booking the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour in the same day. Please book the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour on different days if you wish to have lunch.
Complimentary round-trip transportation has a limited pick-up/drop-off radius. Please inquire for details.
Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.
Starting bid
Elevate your game with an immersive indoor golf experience from Galaxy Golf! Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this silent auction package includes: Three (3) golf simulator sessions, State-of-the-art virtual golf experience and Access to realistic course play, swing analysis, and skill-building tools.
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At Intentional Wellness MedSpa, revitalize your skin with a professional chemical peel treatment in Burlington, MA. Experience renewed, glowing skin as we gently remove dull surface layers to reveal a fresher, more youthful complexion. This experience comes with a complimentary recovery kit.
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A timeless expression of elegance, this cubic zirconia tennis bracelet features a continuous row of brilliantly cut stones that catch the light with every movement. Its refined simplicity makes it effortlessly versatile.
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Enjoy the simple pleasure of dining outdoors with this thoughtfully curated picnic set. This bundle is perfect for spontaneous park outings, beach days, concerts on the lawn or relaxing afternoons in our own backyard.
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Immerse yourself in the magic of the Riviera Maya, including:
• An escape to one of two upscale private villas* in Tulum, Mexico for 8 guests over 4 nights
• A private swimming pool, open-air living spaces, and designer interiors
• White sand beaches, downtown Tulum, and the region's iconic ruins and cenotes in easy reach
• Premium Guest Services for trip planning
• 24 months to travel
Starting bid
Ultimate Fun Basket
Get ready for nonstop excitement with this Dave & Buster’s gift basket—perfect for family fun! This entertaining package includes two Dave & Buster’s Power Cards, giving you double the chance to enjoy arcade games, prizes, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re chasing high scores, winning big, or simply enjoying great food and fun, this basket delivers an experience everyone will love.
Bid now for your chance to level up your next outing with food, fun, and games galore!
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Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your home, including:
• A five-star restaurant experience in the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for six guests
Bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up
• Mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends
Valid within 12 months of purchase date
Starting bid
Refresh, renew and reveal your skin's natural glow with this professional microneedling treatment. Designed to improve skin texture and tone, micro needling stimulates collagen production to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, acne scars, enlarged pores and uneven skin texture. Perfect of anyone looking to invest in self-care and achieve healthier-looking skin, the $350 value is a luxurious opportunity to experience one of today's most sought-after skincare treatments. Treat yourself or someone special to the gift of confidence and glowing skin.
Starting bid
Indulge in an hour of pure relaxation and self-care with this thoughtfully curated wellness package from Seluh Wellness in Lawrence. This silent auction offering includes a rejuvenating 60-minute massage designed to melt away stress, ease tension, and restore balance—plus a selection of special goodies from Seluh to extend the pampering experience beyond your visit.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone deserving, this package is the perfect opportunity to unwind, recharge, and enjoy a little luxury while supporting a great cause. Bid generously and invest in wellness!
Starting bid
Ready to challenge yourself, build strength and have fun doing it? This one-month membership to Rock Spot Climbing gives you access to an exciting indoor climbing experience for all skill levels. Climb higher, push limits and discover your next fav hobby! Membershi can be used in MA, CT and RI
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Bring home a brighter, more confident smile with this professional-style at-home teeth whitening kit. Designed for convenience and noticeable results, this easy-to-use system helps lift stains and enhance your natural brightness from the comfort of your own home.
Perfect for coffee lovers, tea drinkers, or anyone looking to refresh their smile. Enjoy a whiter, more radiant smile in just a short time—no dental chair required.
Starting bid
Discover a literary experience designed for thoughtful readers and collectors alike. This curated silent auction package features one title from each of two celebrated Andover, MA authors, offering the winning bidder the opportunity to enjoy two distinctive voices and unforgettable stories. Complementing these inspiring reads is an elegant vegan suede notebook pouch—beautifully crafted to protect your notes, journal, or essentials while doubling as a sophisticated bookmark. Practical, stylish, and perfect for book lovers, this bundle blends literature and luxury for a meaningful gift or personal treasure. Bid generously and take home a pairing that celebrates storytelling, creativity, and conscious design.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day of outdoor fun with Paddle Boston! This certificate is valid for one full-day rental for your choice of a standard canoe, single or double kayak, or stand-up paddleboard at any Paddle Boston rental location. Perfect for exploring scenic waterways, enjoying a solo adventure, or sharing time on the water with family or friends.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!