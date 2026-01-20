Green Acres Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Membership

Green Acres PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) does activities for the family, after school clubs, appreciation for faculty and staff, helps with other school activities, provides volunteer opportunities, encourages involvement in your child's education, helps with purchasing items the school may need through fundraising, etc...





By joining the PTO, you will be added to our mailing list to keep you in the know and you will have VIP access to clubs. There is no minimum volunteer requirement in order to join. However, we appreciate any and all help you are able to provide! Thank you for joining us!





All PTO Memberships are valid through the end of this school year.