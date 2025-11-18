Green Acres Elementary Parent Teacher Organization's Shop

Please click "More details" to see all the details on choir.





Thanks for your interest in choir! After adding this item to your cart, you will be asked to provide information on your child/ren joining the club. You may add the item multiple times if you have more than one student you are signing up.





Choir is for grades 3-6.

Event Timing: Wednesdays, 7:30-8:25 am. Small group practices will be held some Friday mornings. *Students needing to eat breakfast will be excused early to allow time to eat.*

February 4 - May 13.

Concert TBA

Where: On stage





Due to liability, students will not be allowed to attend until payment has been received by the PTO. A receipt will be sent to the email you provide to confirm payment. Please do not send your child/ren if you have not received this confirmation. If you have any questions or are not sure of your child/ren's participation status, please email [email protected].





$25 per child

Spring Session only.