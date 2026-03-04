GWHVA Intermediate Backpacking Trip: Annapolis Rock

We’re offering a limited number of pay-what-you-can scholarship tickets for this event.





Our goal is simple: we never want cost to be the reason someone can’t show up. If the standard ticket price feels out of reach right now, this option is here for you — no explanation needed.





If you’re in a season where you’re able to pay full price (or even chip in a little extra), that helps us continue offering scholarship spots and keeps this community accessible to more women across Virginia.





Take what you need. Give what you can. We’re just glad you’re here. 🩵