Auction Item List

Hosted by Stephanie Martinez, Founder of Habibi Center

Discover Athens (Greece) like never before with a 3-day, personalized insider’s experience led by Stephanie Martinez, who has called the city home for nearly a decade while running the Habibi Center for refugee youth. This is not your typical tourist trail. It’s an immersive journey through the heart and soul of Athens.

Hidden Gems & Historic Corners:

Explore tucked-away streets, rooftop views, and vibrant neighborhoods that most visitors miss. Visit where the Apostle Paul preached the Areopagus sermon (Acts 17:16–34)

Culinary Adventure:

Taste your way through authentic Greek tavernas, seaside cafés, and family-run eateries known only to locals.

Beach Escape & Island Visit:

Soak up the Mediterranean sun with visits to nearby beaches or a ferry ride to the idyllic island of Aegina, just a short trip away.

Community Impact:

Visit refugee-founded businesses/businesses that have social impact, supporting local entrepreneurship and hearing powerful stories of resilience.

Visit the Habibi Center and see firsthand the impact of education programs for refugee teens.

This 3-day private tour for 1–2 people blends history, culture, and food with meaningful connections—an unforgettable Athens experience designed just for you.





Package includes:

Three days of guided touring with Stephanie

One coffee or fresh juice and one dinner meal per person, each day

Transportation within Athens by public transportation

Ferry ride to & from Aegina Island

Food tastings at handpicked restaurants and cafés

A visit to the Habibi Center in Athens

Insider tips for continued exploring in Athens and beyond

Accommodation:

Enjoy three nights at the Arcade Hotel , located right in the center of Athens — within minutes from Plaka, Monastiraki, the Acropolis , and other major attractions. Created by travelers, for travelers, this boutique stay offers seclusion and peace in a vibrant area that never sleeps, with a warm, local, and thoughtful approach. www.arcadehotel.gr

Your Superior Double Room (Acropolis View) includes breakfast and features a breathtaking view of the Acropolis, a super-fluffy large double bed with a custom handmade high-quality mattress, and a smart working station. Designed for comfort and convenience, it’s the perfect space to unwind, plan your next exploration, or relax through the interactive TV after a day of discovery.





Flights are not included.

Dates must be coordinated with Stephanie and scheduled for February–April or August–October.