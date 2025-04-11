Auction Item List

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About this event
Starting bid
Hosted by Stephanie Martinez, Founder of Habibi Center
Discover Athens (Greece) like never before with a 3-day, personalized insider’s experience led by Stephanie Martinez, who has called the city home for nearly a decade while running the Habibi Center for refugee youth. This is not your typical tourist trail. It’s an immersive journey through the heart and soul of Athens.
This 3-day private tour for 1–2 people blends history, culture, and food with meaningful connections—an unforgettable Athens experience designed just for you.
Package includes:
Your Superior Double Room (Acropolis View) includes breakfast and features a breathtaking view of the Acropolis, a super-fluffy large double bed with a custom handmade high-quality mattress, and a smart working station. Designed for comfort and convenience, it’s the perfect space to unwind, plan your next exploration, or relax through the interactive TV after a day of discovery.
Flights are not included.
Dates must be coordinated with Stephanie and scheduled for February–April or August–October.
Starting bid
Stacked with natural beauty and some of the most paradise-esque scenery in the world, wherever you choose to go in the Caribbean, you can't go wrong. Go for a walk along the beach, dive and explore the coral reefs, or relax and be pampered at the resort. With a mixture of white sandy beaches, azure waters, and stunning sunsets, we know you will love this all-inclusive trip for two!
Package Includes:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 4-night all-inclusive stay in the Caribbean. Accommodations are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/caribbean-all-inclusive.html
Starting bid
Valid Until: December 21, 2026
Blackout Dates Apply
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the heart of downtown Knoxville with this Two-Night Stay at the Hilton Knoxville, an upscale property known for comfort, convenience, and exceptional service. Just steps from the city’s best dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, the Hilton Knoxville offers modern rooms, scenic city views, and elevated amenities that make every stay memorable.
Please note the following certificate conditions (as stated on the voucher):
Perfect For:
A weekend escape, anniversary trip, family visit, or a relaxing break in one of Tennessee’s most vibrant cities.
Starting bid
A beautifully woven white storage basket overflowing with Lewisburg favorites and artisan treats:
A warm taste of Lewisburg, perfect for enjoying or gifting!
Basket was put together and donated by Michelle and Clyde Zimmerman.
Starting bid
Another white woven storage basket filled with local specialties, highlighting the best of Lewisburg flavors:
Celebrate Lewisburg’s local charm with this delicious and decorative collection!
Basket was put together and donated by Michelle and Clyde Zimmerman.
Starting bid
Discover faith and science in a whole new light at the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky. Explore more than 150 engaging exhibits, including life-size dinosaurs, interactive displays, botanical gardens, and the stunning “Seven C’s of History” walk-through experience.
Package Includes:
Perfect for families, couples, or anyone seeking an inspiring and educational adventure through biblical history.
About the Creation Museum | Creation Museum
Ticket valid until November 2026. Parking fee not included.
Donor Recognition:
Special thanks to the Creation Museum for their generous contribution.
Starting bid
Show your Steelers pride with this perfect fan combo! This package includes a lithographed Cam Heyward picture, featuring the powerhouse defensive tackle and team leader—an ideal collectible for any Pittsburgh Steelers supporter.
Paired with it is a 22oz Stainless Steel Steelers Travel Tumbler, designed for both style and performance.
Includes:
-Cam Heyward Steelers Lithographed Picture
-Travel Mug
Starting bid
Treat yourself and someone special to the perfect evening! This thoughtfully curated basket includes:
Whether you prefer to start your night with some desserts, or watching an amazing production, this basket has everything you will need for the perfect date night with your special someone.
A special thanks to Fox Meadows and Sight & Sound for their donations.
Starting bid
Bring beauty and charm to your backyard with this unique package! This set includes:
The glass sparrow is crafted by SolCutGlass, while the feeder and bird feed are kindly donated by Agway.
This thoughtful combination of art and nature makes a perfect gift for bird lovers or anyone looking to brighten up their outdoor space.
Starting bid
Keep your home sparkling clean and refreshed with this generous basket from Martins Flooring!
This beautifully arranged set includes home care essentials like premium carpet and hard surface cleaners, a stylish coffee mug with scoop, water bottle, golf towel, tote bag, pen, pizza cutter, and a Design Made Simple magazine for home inspiration.
✨ Bonus: Enjoy a coupon for FREE carpet cleaning for two rooms — the perfect way to make your home feel brand new!
Donated by: Martins Flooring
Please note: Image shown is an example.
Starting bid
Wake up to rich flavors and cozy mornings with this beautifully curated basket.
Inside you’ll find:
Basket was compiled and donated by Bodega Coffee Roasters | Expertly Roasted Coffee. A perfect gift for any coffee enthusiast—or to treat yourself to café-quality mornings at home.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class music with two complimentary tickets to a select concert in the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 2025–26 season.
The winning bidder will have the opportunity to choose from a curated selection of performances—many offered on weekends and featuring some of the world’s most acclaimed conductors and soloists. Whether you prefer the stirring power of a symphonic masterpiece or the delicate beauty of a classical favorite, this experience promises an inspiring night at Verizon Hall in the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
Includes:
🎵 Voucher for two tickets to a select 2025–26 season concert
🎵 Flexible choice of concert and date (subject to availability)
A perfect gift for: music lovers, couples, and anyone who appreciates the arts.
Donated by: The Philadelphia Orchestra
Starting bid
A Taste of the Mediterranean — Straight from Greece!
Transport your senses to the sun-kissed shores of the Aegean with this beautifully curated It’s All Greek to Me basket — a true celebration of Greece’s rich flavors, natural beauty, and artisanal craftsmanship. Perfect for food lovers, travelers at heart, or anyone who dreams of the islands!
Includes:
🍯 Greek Honey Trio – Three rich varieties capturing the floral sweetness of Greek wildflowers and herbs.
🫒 Olive Tapenade Collection – Three delicious olive pastes: Black Olive, Green Olive, and Spicy Olive — perfect for bread, crackers, or charcuterie.
Gourmet Olives – Two packs of premium green olives: one infused with lemon and herbs, the other with chili for a bold kick.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Basil Flavor – Smooth, fragrant, and ideal for drizzling over salads, pasta, or fresh bread.
Aleima Fig, Honey & Mastiha Spread – A luscious, aromatic blend of figs, Greek honey, and mastiha resin — a perfect pairing for cheese or pastries.
Mastiha Vanilla Sweet – A traditional Greek spoon sweet, delicately flavored with vanilla and mastic, often served with cold water or over ice cream.
Olive Oil Soap Trio – Three handcrafted bars:
• Greek Mountain Herbs – Refreshing and naturally cleansing
• Santorini Lava – Enriched with volcanic minerals for deep detox
• Goat Milk & Honey – Gentle and nourishing for sensitive skin
Greek Spice Mix Assortment – A flavorful collection of seasonings for gyro, BBQ, potatoes, fish, tzatziki, salad, chicken, and more — a kitchen essential for Greek cooking enthusiasts
All products were brought directly from Greece!
Kountry Kitchen $25 gift card and souvenirs
This basket brings together the true essence of Greece — flavor, fragrance, and tradition, making it a standout piece for any home or gift occasion.
🎁 Beautifully presented in a woven basket, ready to enjoy or share with someone special.
Starting bid
Step into a surreal world of imagination with two general admission tickets to Otherworld Philadelphia. These tickets allow you to choose your preferred date and time for an unforgettable adventure.
Wander through countless rooms filled with large-scale interactive art, mixed reality playgrounds, and hidden passageways, all designed to transport you into a dreamlike landscape of science fiction and fantasy. Whether you’re seeking wonder, curiosity, or inspiration, Otherworld promises an experience unlike any other.
Donated by Otherworld Philadelphia.
Starting bid
Philadelphia Eagles Cornhole Set
Show off your Eagles pride with this handcrafted cornhole board set (2 boards). Made from solid, varnished wood with a smooth green-tinted finish, it features the official Philadelphia Eagles logo at the center. Complete with matching bean bags and a convenient carry bag, this set is ready for tailgates, backyard parties, or any gathering where you want to combine fun with team spirit. A must-have for any true Eagles fan! GO BIRDS!
Eagles' Cornhole Set crafted and donated by Camilla Martinez
Starting bid
Bring rustic charm and outdoor fun to your next gathering with this beautifully crafted deer-themed cornhole set! Perfect for backyard barbecues, family picnics, or cabin weekends, this set combines quality craftsmanship with a nature-inspired design that hunters and outdoor lovers alike will appreciate.
Includes:
Whether you’re hosting a party or looking for the perfect gift for the outdoorsman in your life, this eye-catching set guarantees hours of friendly competition and laughter.
Crafted and donated by: Camilla Martinez
Starting bid
Experience a full day of outdoor adventure, teamwork, and fun with this Basecamp Package for four guests at Refreshing Mountain in beautiful Lancaster County!
Your group will enjoy a variety of activities designed to challenge, inspire, and connect — all in a safe, family-friendly environment surrounded by nature.
This package includes access to:
Whether it’s a family outing, team-building day, or friends’ adventure, this package guarantees an unforgettable experience filled with laughter and discovery.
📍 Location: Stevens, Pennsylvania
🔗 www.refreshingmountain.com
Tickets were generously donated by Refreshing Mountain.
Starting bid
Step into real-life video games to Beat The Bomb, the world's craziest team game. In the Paint, Foam or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Foam or Slime Bomb, or else… GET BLASTED!
1-Hour Session Choose Paint, Foam, or Slime
Minimum 4 people / Maximum 6 Includes Photos and videos from the Bomb Room.
*Ages 8 and up (See our website for time restrictions).
ONLY valid for the Paint, Foam, or Slime Mission Experiences.Must be booked online in advance. Cannot be applied to EVENTS.
Special thanks to Beat the Bomb for their donation of this experience! https://www.beatthebomb.com/games
Starting bid
2 Adult Extended Day Passes (2025/26 Season)
Hit the slopes at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, one of Pennsylvania’s most scenic winter destinations! These two adult extended day passes are valid for the 2025/26 ski and snowboard season, giving you and a friend full-day access to the resort’s beautifully groomed trails, cozy lodges, and mountain amenities.
Enjoy a full day of adventure — from crisp morning runs to evening glides under the lights — and experience the thrill, beauty, and relaxation that make Bear Creek a local favorite.
Package Includes:
Donated by: Bear Creek Mountain Resort
Starting bid
Experience the freedom of portable power anywhere you go! This EcoFlow River 3 Plus Power Station paired with a 45W Portable Solar Panel gives you a reliable, eco-friendly energy solution—perfect for camping, road trips, tailgating, or emergency backup at home.
RIVER 3 Plus is a beast in the small power station game, cranking out up to 600W of rated power. Its X-Boost technology can continuously handle 1200W heating devices without breaking a sweat, keeping 90% of home appliances running smoothly. With an additional built-in light, you'll never get left in the dark.
The 45W Solar Panel is a type-C version.
- <10 ms pro-grade UPS for precision devices
- 600W rated output and 1200W X-Boost
- Up to 2× runtime for light-wattage appliances
- Expandable up to 858Wh with a wire-free connection
- Compact and lightweight
- 1-hr fast charging, no battery damage
- Up to 220W fast solar charging
- <30 dB whisper quiet for 24/7 use
Together, this package provides a portable, sustainable power solution you can take anywhere—from a family camping trip to off-grid adventures.
🌿 A must-have for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, or anyone who loves being prepared!
🔗 Learn more: ecoflow.com
These items were generously donated by Barry Saylor.
Starting bid
Mr. Heater “Big Buddy” Portable Propane Heater
Stay warm and cozy wherever you are with the Mr. Heater® Big Buddy™ Propane Heater — a powerful, portable heater perfect for garages, workshops, cabins, or camping trips. With three heat settings (4,000, 9,000, and 18,000 BTU), it can warm spaces up to 400 sq. ft. and run for up to 220 hours on low. Built-in safety features include a low-oxygen shutoff and thermal protection probe, giving you peace of mind while staying comfortable.
Donated by Clyde and Michelle Zimmerman
Starting bid
CGI RoadTrip Rocker — Indigo
Take comfort wherever you go with the GCI Outdoor RoadTrip Rocker™, the ultimate portable chair for relaxing outdoors. Featuring Spring-Action Rocking Technology™, this chair delivers a smooth, steady rocking motion on any surface—from the campsite to your backyard. Enjoy a breathable mesh backrest, molded armrests, and a built-in cup holder for your favorite drink. The durable powder-coated steel frame supports up to 250 lbs, and it folds easily into its own carry bag with shoulder strap for effortless transport.
Perfect for tailgates, patios, or campfires—just unfold, sit back, and rock away.
Key Features
Donated by Clyde and Michelle Zimmerman
Starting bid
Includes:
Please note: Image shown is an example.
Starting bid
Explore & Enjoy
Package Overview:
Treat a lucky family or group of four to a memorable day (or family-friendly outing) packed with fun, flavor, and seasonal cheer! This thoughtfully curated bundle brings together exciting experiences, local charm, and a festive countdown to make lasting memories together.
What’s Included:
4 tickets to the Turkey Hill Experience — enjoy interactive exhibits, tea and ice-cream tastings, self-guided tours, and sweet memories.
4 tickets to the Refreshing Mountain Christmas Light Path — perfect for winding down the evening with lights, family laughs, and holiday atmosphere.
1 "Children Are Human" Card Deck — Raise emotionally intelligent kids. Discover your child's perspectives and build a strong bond of trust and care. Children Are Human (Ages 7-10+)
Special thanks to Turkey Hill, Refreshing Mountain, and Oriental Trading for their generous contributions to this family-friendly auction package!
Starting bid
Crayola Experience + Lancaster County Snacks for the Road!
Make family memories that burst with color and flavor! This fun-filled package invites your family to spend an exciting day in Easton, Pennsylvania, home to the world-famous Crayola Experience — where creativity comes alive through over 25 hands-on attractions, colorful crafts, and interactive exhibits.
Enjoy snacks for the drive with this S. Clyde Weaver “Snacking Favorites” box, packed with sweet and savory treats perfect for the trip and sure to keep everyone smiling along the way.
Package Includes:
Donated by: Crayola Experience & S. Clyde Weaver
Starting bid
Give the gift of peace and relaxation this Christmas with a luxurious spa-themed basket designed to bring calm and comfort to the season.
Includes:
Perfect for:
Moms, wives, daughters, or friends who deserve a little extra pampering this Christmas. Thoughtfully packaged and full of comfort, it’s a gift that inspires rest, renewal, and joy.
Gift cards generously donated by Nails by Leilany.
Starting bid
Treat her to head-to-toe relaxation with a luxe home-spa set plus professional nail care—perfect for birthdays, holidays, or a little mid-week pampering.
What’s Included
Gift cards generously donated by Nails by Leilany.
Starting bid
Give her an excuse to unwind and recharge with this Cozy Comfort & Cocoa Set, the perfect blend of warmth, relaxation, and indulgence.
Includes:
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate relaxation with this Bloomfield Spa Escape Bath Set and $25 Gift Card to M&M Massage Works — the perfect pairing for soothing both body and mind.
This luxurious 8-piece set includes everything needed for a full rejuvenating experience:
Gift card donated by M&M Massage Works.
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated basket is perfect for the man who enjoys great food, outdoor adventures, and quality craftsmanship. Whether grilling at home or casting a line on the weekend, this collection blends rugged practicality with refined taste.
Give him the chance to upgrade his outdoor experience with the best in precision optics. Burris Optics—trusted by hunters, marksmen, and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide—offers premium rifle scopes, red dot sights, rangefinders, and binoculars engineered for accuracy, innovation, and durability.
With this exclusive 50% OFF VIP voucher, he can select from the 2025 Burris catalogue and experience the clarity, confidence, and craftsmanship that define Burris performance.
🔗 View the full 2025 Burris Optics catalogue here: Burris Optics 2025 Catalogue
-> MWOOD Brazilian Oak Cutting Board (Long 19” x 6” wide. Thick 3/4") – Beautifully handcrafted with rich wood grain, perfect for slicing, serving, or display.
-> $50 Gift Card to Texas Roadhouse – Enjoy a hearty meal of hand-cut steaks, ribs, and legendary rolls.
This Gift for Him basket celebrates adventure, precision, and the joy of the outdoors — a perfect blend of craftsmanship and experience.
Special Thanks:
Starting bid
Level up daily grooming and backcountry glassing in one shot. A clean, confident look for the office; crystal-clear views for the range or the ridge.
Package Includes
Perfect For
Holidays, birthdays, or any outdoorsman who appreciates quality gear and self-care.
Donor Recognition
Special thanks to Burris Optics and Rapala for their generous support.
Starting bid
Treat him to a sharp, clean look—inside and out. This bundle pairs an Every Man Jack grooming gift set (packed in a sleek travel bag) with a professional haircut at CamiCutz.
What’s included
Donor Thanks
Special thanks to CamiCutz for supporting refugee youth education.
Starting bid
Explore some of Lancaster County’s most beloved spots with this curated collection of gift cards, a fun family game, and a beautiful serving piece—perfect for food lovers, families, or anyone who enjoys discovering local gems!
This Basket Includes:
Perfect For:
Date nights, family outings, holiday gifts, or anyone looking to explore local flavors and fun.
Starting bid
Add a touch of modern artistry to your home with this luxurious hand-crafted wool rug from Dalyn Rug Company.
Size: 5' x 8'10"
Design: DL8
Origin: USA
Fiber: 100% Wool
The Delray collection features a dynamic swirl pattern in rich earthy tones of brown and sage green—perfect for creating warmth and sophistication in any living space.
Expertly woven in the USA, this premium-quality wool rug offers lasting durability, natural stain resistance, and a soft, comfortable texture underfoot. Ideal for living rooms, dining areas, or bedrooms, the Delray design brings timeless style and exceptional craftsmanship to your décor.
Donated by Eduardo Martinez
Starting bid
Experience the magic of the holiday season with a delicious countdown to Christmas! This “Around the World Advent Calendar Basket” features 25 individually wrapped international sweets, each representing a different country’s unique flavor and festive tradition.
From Spain’s classic Turrón and Greece’s flaky Baklava, to Italy’s delicate Ferreiro, every treat offers a sweet taste of global celebration.
Perfect for families to enjoy together, this beautifully arranged basket invites you to travel the world one day (and one bite!) at a time throughout the holiday season. Whether shared after dinner or as a daily surprise for kids and adults alike, it’s a joyful and educational way to savor international flavors and traditions.
🎁 Includes:
-25 assorted international sweets (each numbered for advent countdown)
-Festive holiday basket packaging
-Descriptive tags noting each sweet’s country of origin and contents
-A wooden nativity-style countdown decoration (18″ × 2″ tabletop piece) — a fun and meaningful way to get excited for Christmas and count down the days with your kids.
✨ A delightful way to celebrate the season—and explore the world—from the comfort of home!
Please note: Image shown is an example. Real photos will be available soon.
Starting bid
Bring both function and elegance to your kitchen with this premium Ello Color Lock Baking Dish — perfect for cooking, entertaining, meal prep, or gifting.
Ello Color Lock 9" x 13" Glass Baking Dish
Cook, store, and serve with ease using this extra-deep, durable dish designed for convenience and travel.
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen prep with this premium MWOOD Brazilian Oak Cutting Board, crafted for both beauty and durability. Measuring 20” x 14” with a substantial 1 1/8” thickness, this board offers a generous workspace ideal for chopping, slicing, carving, and serving.
Made from high-quality Brazilian oak, it features a rich, natural grain that is both elegant and long-lasting. Its sturdy weight keeps it stable during use, while the smooth finish is gentle on knife blades.
Perfect For:
Charcuterie displays, holiday hosting, or as a stunning countertop piece.
A functional and stylish addition to any kitchen!
Crafted and donated by Micky Gonzalez
Starting bid
Get ready to impress your guests this Thanksgiving with this Turkey Feast Set — everything you need for a perfectly roasted bird!
Includes:
This all-in-one set takes the stress out of Thanksgiving prep — simply brine, roast, and serve! The heavy-duty roasting pan and rack can be reused for roasts, veggies, and more all year long.
Starting bid
Model 3494-22 – Brand New in Box
Upgrade your tool collection with this premium Milwaukee M12™ Subcompact Brushless Combo Kit — engineered for power, precision, and portability. Perfect for homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and professionals who need high performance in a compact size.
Donated by PaulB Hardware
Starting bid
Get your Thanksgiving desserts early. This stunning rustic display will feature a variety of favorites perfect for your holiday table — including classic apple pie, creamy pumpkin pie, double chocolate cheesecake with Oreo crust, panna cotta tart, pecan pie, Spanish flan and more!
With the auction happening less than a week before Thanksgiving, it’s the perfect time to bid, win, and bring home delicious desserts ready to share with family and friends.
Please note: Image shown is an example.
Starting bid
Warm up your mornings with this inviting gift set designed for comfort, flavor, and a touch of sweetness.
Includes:
A perfect bundle for cozy mornings, thoughtful gifting, or simply treating yourself.
This gift was thoughtfully put together and donated by Lucinda Zimmerman
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!