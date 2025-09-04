Habitat for Humanity Calaveras Online Auction - OPENS 5PM October 15th!

Location: North Lake Tahoe, CA

Date: *Schedule date with owners for availability and no major holiday

weekends. This is a 7 night stay.

Number of People: 10 maximum





Valued at $1,000 per night!





Escape to the beauty of North Lake Tahoe in this stunning, newly built home—situated to capture glimpses of the lake and serene evergreen landscapes.





Ideal for multiple families or a group retreat, this spacious and beautifully furnished home features:

Two elegant master suites

A fun-filled bunk room with three full beds

Open-concept living area and modern island kitchen

Two soaking tubs for ultimate relaxation

A cozy electric fireplace

Two balconies and a large deck for soaking in the mountain air

Third-level family room for extra space and comfort

Two-car garage and all the thoughtful, homey touches you could want

Enjoy all the adventure and charm that Tahoe has to offer—right from the comfort of this luxurious mountain retreat.





No pets allowed.





View this incredible home: https://www.airbnb.com/l/LG520X7f





Donated by Wrightsons