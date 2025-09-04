Habitat for Humanity Calaveras Online Auction - OPENS 5PM October 15th!

1311 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara
Date: December 14th, 2025 1:25PM
Number of People: 4 tickets, includes a parking pass
Description: 49ers vs. Titans, Levi Stadium, Santa Clara December 14th, 1:25 pm. Auction item includes 4 Tickets, Section C216, Row 13, Seats 3-6 and on the 45 yard line. Includes a parking pass. Seats are in the "Levi's 501 Club" area which includes food! The tickets come in electronic form.
Donated by Hintz Family
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: North Lake Tahoe, CA
Date: *Schedule date with owners for availability and no major holiday
weekends. This is a 7 night stay.
Number of People: 10 maximum
Location: North Lake Tahoe, CA
Date: *Schedule date with owners for availability and no major holiday
weekends. This is a 7 night stay.
Number of People: 10 maximum
Description:
Valued at $1,000 per night!
Escape to the beauty of North Lake Tahoe in this stunning, newly built home—situated to capture glimpses of the lake and serene evergreen landscapes.
Ideal for multiple families or a group retreat, this spacious and beautifully furnished home features:
Enjoy all the adventure and charm that Tahoe has to offer—right from the comfort of this luxurious mountain retreat.
No pets allowed.
View this incredible home: https://www.airbnb.com/l/LG520X7f
Donated by Wrightsons
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Date: May - October 2026, 7 nights
Number of People: ideal for 2, can fit 4
Description: Enjoy a one week stay in a beautiful one-bedroom condominium at Club Cascadas de Baja, perfectly situated on the white sandy Medano beach facing the Sea of Cortez. Your villa is ideal for two, but will sleep up to four. Reservations can be made for any available week Thursday to Thursday, during the months of May through October. Club Cascadas is located on the safe swimming beach of Medano Bay, a short walk to town. Two pools, beach front restaurant, club house, fitness center, spa, activity desk, 24 hour security and a "Kid's Club" make this perfect vacation retreat for all ages. Check out the photo gallery at www.clubcascadasdebaja.com.
Donated by Jack and Mary Ann Buckman
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Date: May - October 2026, 7 nights
Number of People: ideal for 2, can fit 4
Description: Enjoy a one week stay in a beautiful one-bedroom condominium at Club Cascadas de Baja, perfectly situated on the white sandy Medano beach facing the Sea of Cortez. Your villa is ideal for two, but will sleep up to four. Reservations can be made for any available week Thursday to Thursday, during the months of May through October. Club Cascadas is located on the safe swimming beach of Medano Bay, a short walk to town. Two pools, beach front restaurant, club house, fitness center, spa, activity desk, 24 hour security and a "Kid's Club" make this perfect vacation retreat for all ages. Check out the photo gallery at www.clubcascadasdebaja.com.
Donated by Jack and Mary Ann Buckman
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Any where in the US
Date: must be used by December 31, 2026
Number of People: 1 or 2 bedroom
Description: Pack your bags—your dream vacation awaits! With this one-week with Worldmark by Wyndham, you’ll have the flexibility to choose from incredible destinations across the United States. Whether you’re envisioning sandy beaches, mountain escapes, or vibrant city adventures, the choice is yours.
Enjoy the comfort of a spacious 1- or 2-bedroom suite, complete with resort-style amenities to make your stay unforgettable.
Must be scheduled and used by December 31, 2026—plenty of time to plan your perfect getaway!
Donated by Holston Family
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Perdido Key, Florida
Date: week must be booked sometime in September 2026 - February 2027
Number of People: Family Sized - approximately 12
Description:
Relaxation, Sunshine, and Family Fun Await!
Just across the Theo Baars Bridge, you’ll find yourself steps from the stunning azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the sugar-white beaches that make Perdido Key such a hidden gem. This laid-back, less-developed beach community offers the perfect blend of tranquility and adventure.
Spend your days soaking up the sun at one of the many public beach access points, or discover Johnson Beach National Seashore, a local favorite where you can explore both the Gulf side and the serene intracoastal waterways. After a day of seaside fun, unwind in your coastal-casual haven complete with an inviting pool—perfect for families looking to relax and reconnect.
Donated by Gretel Tiscornia
Learn more about this getaway: Family Fun Awaits: The Sweet & Salty Coastal-Casual Haven with Inviting Pool! – Vrbo (Escambia County)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Mi-Wuk Village, California
Date: Weekend stay — 2 nights and 3 days, available anytime in the next 6 months (November 2025–April 2026)
Description: Escape to The Little Red Cabin — a unique and tranquil retreat nestled in the quiet mountain community of Mi-Wuk Village. Conveniently located just off Highway 108, this cozy getaway is within walking distance to a local store, laundromat, car wash, and restaurants.
Enjoy easy access to the best of the Sierra: only 8 minutes to Twain Harte, 25 minutes to Dodge Ridge, and 20 minutes to Pinecrest Lake. Nearby trails, small lakes like Lyons Reservoir, and beautiful forest roads invite you to explore, hike, and fish. Yosemite National Park is just a scenic 2.5-hour drive away.
Guests love the cabin’s peaceful setting in an upscale neighborhood, with roads that are always plowed during snow season for stress-free access. Whether you’re planning a winter ski weekend or a quiet nature escape, The Little Red Cabin offers the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and mountain charm.
To learn more or see additional photos, click here to visit the Airbnb listing.
Donated by Mike Dwight
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: New Melones Lake Marina
Date: June 26, 2026/9AM-6PM
Number of People: 6 guests
Description:
Escape to the water for an unforgettable Day on the Lake! Join gracious hosts Bill & Elisia Triantos aboard their houseboat at beautiful New Melones Lake.
Six lucky guests will enjoy a full day of lake life—swimming, paddle boarding, surfing, and wakeboarding—all while relaxing in stunning surroundings. To make the day even more special, you’ll be treated to a delicious lunch and dinner prepared onboard.
Don’t miss this chance to soak up the sun, the fun, and the warm hospitality of your hosts on a perfect summer day!
Hosted by the Triantos
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Delta, Georgiana Slough, Isleton
Date: June, July or August 2026, Start Time 10:30AM
Number of People: 10
Description: The day will start with brunch Al Fresco. There will be paddle boards and kayaks available to use. Multiple blowup floats to choose from for a slow float on the river. A ride on a pontoon boat with snacks and drinks. Hot dogs and hamburgers served at the end of the day.
Hosted by Steffensens
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: San Andreas, CA
Date: November 15, 2025, 9:45AM
Number of People: 4 guests
Description:This extraordinary opportunity cannot be purchased anywhere—it’s truly priceless. You and three guests (ages 6 and up) will be welcomed behind the gates of PAWS’ renowned ARK 2000 sanctuary in San Andreas, CA, for an exclusive two-hour educational guided tour.
Led by expert caretakers, you’ll encounter majestic rescued elephants, powerful tigers, and awe-inspiring bears as they roam vast, natural habitats—safe, cared for, and free from exploitation. This rare and intimate experience offers insights into the lives of these remarkable animals that the public rarely gets to see.
The tour is valid only on the specified date and time, making this a one-of-a-kind opportunity you’ll treasure forever.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Miner's Lounge, Angels Camp, CA
Date: must be a Monday or Tuesday
Number of People: 4
Description:
A Two-Hour Immersion with Expert Mixologist Roger Gross
Step behind the bar and discover the art of craft cocktails during this exclusive two-hour Mixology Academy at Miner’s Lounge. Guided by expert mixologist Roger Gross, you and three guests will learn the secrets of shaking, stirring, and balancing flavors like a pro.
Enjoy hands-on instruction, creative recipes, and of course—plenty of tasting as you craft signature cocktails in a fun, relaxed lounge setting. Perfect for a night out with friends or anyone who loves a great drink with a great story.
Hosted at Miner’s Lounge
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Calaveras County Helicopter Fight Tour
Date: TBD by auction winner and Pilots
Number of People: 2-3 people
Description:
Vision Helicopters Inc. is offering one 40-minute flight starting and ending at the Columbia Airport (O22). It will include a beautiful tour of the Stanislaus River, New Melones Lake, Arnold and Murphys vineyards. 2-3 people with max total weight of 510 lbs. Flights will be in VFR conditions (clear weather) and subject to aircraft and pilot availability. If for any reason a flight cannot be provided a full refund of the paid value will be refunded by Vision Helicopters to the donor. FAA regulations will not allow for extensions or changes and flights must stay within a 25 NM radius of O22. There will be two commercial rated pilots on board and it is a 2021 Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Angels Camp, CA
Date: Spring or Summer 2026, 10AM - 3PM
Number of People: 12 people maximum
Description: Gather your friends or family and enjoy exclusive access to a sparkling pool where you can lounge, swim, and soak up the sunshine. A sizzling backyard BBQ will be served with all the fixings, and refreshing drinks are included.
Whether you want to float lazily, dive in for some fun, or just kick back with a cool drink in hand, this package promises a day of relaxation and laughter.
Hosted by Oskeys and Wrightsons
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Tournament must take place in the Angels Camp, Arnold, Murphys area.
Date: Spring, Summer or Fall 2026
Number of People: 24 maximum
Description: Host an epic cornhole tournament! Ebbetts Pass Cornhole will provide all the equipment and a cooler of ice cold beer. All you need is a place to play and to gather a group of friends and family. Tournament to take place in the Angels Camp, Arnold and Murphys area. Tournament is also limited to four hours and 24 players. Tournament format will be tailored to meet your needs. Tournament should be scheduled in the spring, summer or fall of 2026. Exact date to be confirmed based on the tournament organizers availability.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Murphys Residence
Date: during the year 2026
Description: Gather your friends for a lively evening of friendly competition and delicious bites! Enjoy a fun-filled private bocce party for up to 16 guests at the beautiful Blevins home court. Savor tasty bites, great company, and plenty of laughs as you play under the stars.
This is the perfect blend of good food, good fun, and great memories—an experience that can’t be beat!
Hosted by Blevins
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Resort, Angels Camp, CA
Date: Sunday through Thursday after 10AM during 2026
Number of People: 4
Description: A certificate valid for a foursome of golf at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, including carts.
Enjoy the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. redesigned golf course. Located in the historic town of Angels Camp, CA, the course wanders over rolling foothills past 100-year-old oak trees, and highlights homesteads and artifacts of the Gold Country.
This item can be used Sunday through Thursday after 10am, excluding holidays.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Resort, Angels Camp, CA
Date: TBD of availability of Head Golf Professional Josh Criswell
Number of People: 1
Description: Three golf lessons with Josh Criswell, a head golf professional at Greenhorn Creek Resort.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: March 25, 2026
Number of People: 10 women
Description: Meet us on the platform! Welcome to an unforgettable journey aboard the Orient Express. Travel in the footsteps of royals, nobles, diplomats and the bourgeoisie. Rendezvous on this luxurious voyage through Europe, sampling exquisite cuisine from Paris to Athens, experiencing all the wonder of the past. Guests may choose to embrace the spirit of the era by dressing in their finest attire. Prepare yourself for a magical escape into a bygone era.
Hosted by Elliott, Soest, Cuff, Follain, Trinchero
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: The Barn at Jordan Oaks Vineyard, Angels Camp, CA
Date: TBD
Number of People: 10 people
Description: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of flavor, friendship, and fine dining! This exclusive dinner for ten is more than a meal — it’s a feast for the senses and a celebration of community.
Hosted by the incredible Ruggieri, Jordan, Niskanen, and Hintz — a true Calaveras dream team of culinary and wine experts — this intimate dining experience will delight every palate. From the first sip to the final bite, you’ll be treated to beautifully prepared dishes, expertly paired wines, and a table filled with laughter, color, and connection.
Savor an evening where every detail is crafted with care and passion — and every moment supports a cause that changes lives.
Supporting Habitat for Humanity Calaveras never tasted so good!
Hosted by Ruggieri, Jordan, Niskanen, Hintz
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: will be delivered to the family's home
Date: January - December 2026
Description: 12 Months of Handcrafted Treats and Perfect Pairings
Indulge in a year-long celebration of flavor! Each month for 12 months, you’ll receive a gourmet handcrafted dessert thoughtfully paired with a bottle of fine wine, delivered right to your doorstep.
That’s 12 months of decadence—each delivery bringing a new reason to savor, celebrate, and share. Treat yourself or surprise someone special with this unforgettable year of sweetness and sophistication.
Delivery available in Calaveras County only. For out-of-county winners, the organizer will arrange alternative options.
Organized by Marilyn Smith
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: TBD by winner for fall or spring 2026
Number of People: 8
Description: Treat yourself and seven guests to an evening of elegance and indulgence. Begin with delicate tuna tartare and smoked salmon appetizers, followed by a crisp hearts of palm salad. The main course features succulent roast beef, accompanied by au gratin vegetables and fluffy potatoes. End the night on a sweet note with a decadent chocolate tart.
To make the experience truly unforgettable, a local sommelier will present and pour wines perfectly paired with each course. This is more than a meal—it’s a celebration of flavor, friends, and lasting memories.
Hosted by Marilyn Smith
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: flexible date
Number of People: 8
Description: Get ready for an unforgettable evening of flavor, discovery, and fine company! This exclusive dining experience for eight guests begins with a guided whiskey tasting—a chance to sample and learn about premium whiskeys, their origins, and how to appreciate their rich, complex notes.
After the tasting, the evening transitions into a multi-course wild game dinner, each dish thoughtfully paired with complementary wines to enhance every bite. Expertly prepared wild meats showcase rustic, elevated flavors, perfectly balanced by the selected wine pairings.
Throughout the night, you’ll gain insight into both whiskey and wine pairing, explore the art of tasting wild game, and enjoy an atmosphere filled with laughter, warmth, and gourmet delight.
A perfect blend of education, indulgence, and adventure—this experience promises to be one of the most memorable culinary highlights of the year.
Hosted by Dawkins, Baccei, Minkel
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Number of People: 8
Description: Treat your friends or loved ones to an unforgettable evening of romance, elegance, and fine dining! This private Valentine’s dinner for eight guests will feature a carefully curated multi-course menu, paired with exquisite wines, in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Guests are encouraged to dress in semi-formal attire to match the sophistication of the evening. Enjoy an intimate, beautifully set table, delightful conversation, and a truly memorable dining experience crafted to celebrate love, friendship, and the joy of sharing a special night together.
Hosted by Debby Steffensen and Patrice Wilson
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: Spring or Fall 2026
Number of People: 8
Description: This Murder Mystery Dinner is set during the height of the flapper era,1922, to be exact at the Full House Theater. All participants will attend the dinner dressed according to their character. A month before the dinner you will be assigned your character. This will give you enough time to find your costume and suitable prop. There will be awards for Best Costume, Best Detective and Best Acting.
Hosted by Steffensens and Wrightsons
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: January 29, 2026 at 4PM
Number of People: 4 people per table
Description: Join us for a fun evening of Mah Jongg. The evening includes cocktails, appetizers, dinner and dessert.
Hosted by Niskanen, Jarvi
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Greenhorn Creek Residence
Date: January 29, 2026 at 4PM
Number of People: 4 people per table
Description: Join us for a fun evening of Mah Jongg. The evening includes cocktails, appetizers, dinner and dessert.
Hosted by Niskanen, Jarvi
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This wonderful selection of SIX bottles of vintage cabernets is donated from the private collection of long-time HfHC supporters and wine connoisseurs Larry and Pam Youngman.
Included are:
2013 Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
2013 Chateau Montelena Cabernet Sauvignon
2006 Showket (Napa) Cabernet Sauvignon
2014 Buoncristiani (Napa) Cabernet Sauvignon
2012 Runquist Rancho Sarco Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
2015 Wood Family “Viva” (Livermore) Cabernet Sauvignon
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Location: Appraisals can be done in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Calaveras and Tuolumne.
Date: during the year 2026
Description: This item is good for one professional appraisal on a single-family home, provided by Harris Appraisal Services. The appraisal will give you a clear understanding of your property’s value and is for personal use only.
Donated by Phil Harris
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring the backyard to life with this spacious 4-burner Thermos propane barbecue—perfect for family cookouts, neighborhood parties, or lazy weekend grilling. With four burners, you can cook multiple dishes at once, from juicy burgers and steaks to sizzling vegetables, all with even heat and consistent performance.
Durable, stylish, and easy to use, this BBQ is ready to make your outdoor meals unforgettable. Fire it up, invite your friends, and turn any gathering into a gourmet grill fest!
Donated by Gary Hambly
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing