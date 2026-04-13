HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

Hosted by

HACEMOS Scholarship Foundation

About this event

HACEMOS NTX: FIFA World Cup Experience

1 AT&T Way

Arlington, TX 76011, USA

June 6th FIFA Tour – AT&T Stadium
$50

This ticket admits one (1) person on the selected tour date. You may change or cancel your ticket for a full refund until Monday, May 25th. After this date, tickets are non-refundable.

June 20th FIFA Tour – AT&T Stadium
$72

This ticket admits one (1) person on the selected tour date. You may change or cancel your ticket for a full refund until Monday, May 25th. After this date, tickets are non-refundable.

July 11th FIFA Tour – AT&T Stadium
$95

This ticket admits one (1) person on the selected tour date. You may change or cancel your ticket for a full refund until Monday, May 25th. After this date, tickets are non-refundable.

Kids 4 & Under Join FREE! FIFA Tour – AT&T Stadium
Free

This ticket admits one (1) child, age 4 or under, on the selected tour date.

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