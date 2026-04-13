HACEMOS NTX: FIFA World Cup Experience

About this event
This ticket admits one (1) person on the selected tour date. You may change or cancel your ticket for a full refund until Monday, May 25th. After this date, tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket admits one (1) person on the selected tour date. You may change or cancel your ticket for a full refund until Monday, May 25th. After this date, tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket admits one (1) person on the selected tour date. You may change or cancel your ticket for a full refund until Monday, May 25th. After this date, tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket admits one (1) child, age 4 or under, on the selected tour date.
$
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