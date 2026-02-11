Hālau O 'Aulani's Silent Auction 2026 (1 of 2)

A gorgeous bud vase by Lenox. It is in the Ming Blossom pattern which is discontinued. It has an embossed floral pattern with 24K gold trim and the famous Lenox cream color. What a beautiful vase for all of your garden delights. This would be a wonderful addition to any home decor. A perfect gift idea.

Size:

6½ inches in height

2½ inches in diameter across the top

3½ inches in diameter at it's widest

2¼ inches in diameter across base

This vase is in 'like new' condition. There are no chips, cracks, or scratches.