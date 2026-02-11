Hālau O 'Aulani's Silent Auction 2026 (1 of 2)

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125 S Old Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
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E komo mai! Our auction items are still on island time! More treasures arriving every week! Come back and peek often! *Items added are subject to change based on availability and other factors. We have two Silent Auction sites - make sure to check out both!
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South Sea Island Magic, a luxurious 4‑LP Reader’s Digest “Pleasure Programmed” vintage set released in 1968. Featuring performances by the Kalua Beach Boys, The Islanders, Johnny Gibbs, Douglas Gamley, Robert Mandell, and other world‑class orchestras and vocalists, this anthology blends Hawaiian, Polynesian, and South Pacific sounds into a lush, escapist experience.
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Step back into the golden era of Hawaiian music with this vintage 2‑LP gatefold album, Let’s Sing With Hawaii Calls, presented by legendary broadcaster Webley Edwards. Featuring classic island favorites such as The Hukilau Song, Lovely Hula Hands, Aloha Oe, and more, this beautifully designed set opens like a booklet and includes two full records of sing‑along Hawaiian melodies.
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Bring home the unmistakable warmth of traditional Hawaiian music with Hawaii’s Mahi Beamer – Authentic Island Songs, a vintage Capitol Records LP showcasing one of Hawaiʻi’s most celebrated voices. Mahi Beamer, renowned for his crystal‑clear tenor and deep connection to the Beamer family’s musical legacy, performs beloved island classics written largely by his grandmother, famed composer Helen Desha Beamer. This album is a beautiful representation of authentic Hawaiian tradition and storytelling through song.
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Experience the magic of classic Hawaiian steel guitar with Jerry Byrd’s Hawaiian Beach Party, a beloved album originally released in 1958 on RCA Victor. Featuring island favorites like Show Me How to Do the Hula, Drowsy Waters, Keep Your Eyes on the Hands, and To You, Sweetheart, Aloha, this vintage album showcases Byrd’s unmatched mastery of the steel guitar.
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Classic mid‑century Hawaiian sounds from two ensembles on one vintage LP. Side A features Akoni Lani & His Islanders with standards like “Hawaiian War Chant,” “Song of the Islands,” “Lovely Hula Hands,” and “My Little Grass Shack.” Side B showcases Danny K. Stewart & His Aloha Boys on lively cuts including “Silhouette Hula,” “Fort St. Rag,” and “(There’s a) Yellow Rose in Hilo.” Originally issued by Tops Records in 1957, this title appeared in multiple mono/stereo reissues and even a 10″ variant—proof of its enduring popularity.
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This vintage Hawaiian LP features classic island favorites performed by artists such as Mel Peterson, Kalani Bright, Andy Cummings, Bill Akamuhou, and Ray Kinney, all recorded in Hawaiʻi. The album includes top classics like “The Hukilau Song,” “My Little Grass Shack,” “Lovely Hula Hands,” “Blue Lei,” “A Song of Old Hawaii,” “Hapa Haole Hula Girl,” and more.
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This vintage 1951 Decca Records release features the golden voice of Alfred Apaka, often called “Hawaii’s Bing Crosby,” backed by Danny Stewart’s Hawaiians, a talented ensemble of traditional island musicians. The album presents beloved Hawaiian classics performed with Apaka’s smooth baritone, rich harmonies, and lush island instrumentation.
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A classic slice of mid‑century Hawaiian music, “Song of Hawaii” features the smooth, romantically orchestrated island sound of Lani McIntire and His Orchestra. Originally released in 1957 on Harmony Records, the vintage album blends Hawaiian standards with lush arrangements typical of the era.
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Aloha Moods, a lush easy‑listening Hawaiian‑themed album produced by The Longines Symphonette Society, a mail‑order label known for high‑fidelity orchestral and mood‑music recordings throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. This vintage LP blends gentle orchestration with classic island melodies, creating a warm, atmospheric listening experience ideal for fans of Hawaiian lounge, exotica, and vintage mood music.
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A true classic from the legendary Hawaii Calls radio program, Hula Island Favorites features musical director Al Kealoha Perry and the Hawaii Calls Orchestra under the presentation of iconic broadcaster Webley Edwards. First released in 1958–1959, this vintage album captures the warm, nostalgic sound of mid‑century Hawaiian music as heard along the shores of Waikiki.
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This vintage 1982 Big Ben Hawaiian Band LP delivers a bright, easy‑listening take on classic Hawaiian melodies. Originally issued on the Columbia / Drum / World Record Club labels, it features smooth orchestral arrangements, steel‑guitar flourishes, and a warm island atmosphere.
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A classic mid‑century Hawaiian mood album, Hawaiian Romance features The Island Serenaders performing gentle steel‑guitar melodies, harmony vocals, and tropical orchestration. Originally issued on Palace Records in both mono (M‑613) and stereo (PST‑613) editions, this vintage LP captures the golden age of Hawaiian lounge music.
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A beautiful early Hawaiian music release, Holiday in Hawaii features the smooth island arrangements of Danny Kuaana and His Islanders, originally issued by Capitol Records around 1950. This vintage album is known for its elegant steel‑guitar stylings and traditional Hawaiian melodies—an excellent example of post‑war Hawaiian orchestral music.
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A lush, easy‑listening Hawaiian orchestral album, Hawaii’s Greatest Hits showcases arranger and conductor Leo Addeo, known for his smooth “space‑age Hawaiian” sound. Originally released on RCA Camden in the early 1970s, this album blends familiar island standards with rich string arrangements, chorus backing, and mellow pop production.
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This rare red‑vinyl pressing of My Waikiki Girl is one of the most collectible versions of the classic Hawaiian LP issued by 49th State Hawaii Records. Known for its vibrant color and early Hawaiian label heritage, the red‑wax edition is highly sought after by Hawaiian‑music collectors.
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A lively and humorous Hawaiian LP by legendary entertainer and Honolulu police officer Sterling Mossman, famously known as the “Hula Cop.” First released in 1959 by Decca Records, Happy in Hawaii captures Mossman’s charismatic nightclub style, blending comedy, storytelling, and hapa‑haole Hawaiian songs.
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A lively mid‑1960s Hawaiian LP, Hawaii Calling showcases Johnny Poi and the Surfboarders, a group known for bright, upbeat, island‑style performances featuring ukulele, steel guitar, and warm vocal harmonies. Originally released in 1965 on labels such as Design Records (DLP‑227 / SDLP‑227) and the Grand Prix Series (K‑191 / KS‑191), this album delivers classic Hawaiian melodies and hula‑friendly rhythms.
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Passport to Romance is a classic mid‑century Hawaiian mood‑music LP led by Luke Leilani, known for lush steel‑guitar arrangements, mellow island rhythms, and romantic Hawaiian melodies. First released in the late 1950s, the album appears on several budget‑label imprints including Pirouette Records (FM‑26), Spinorama, and Design/Grand Prix Series, making it a popular but collectible Hawaiian lounge title.
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Fast, fun, and easy to play, Hulo! helps players of all levels build Hawaiian vocabulary as they race to complete their crossword. A great way to learn, laugh, and enjoy ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i together. Previously owned, in great condition and includes instructions inside.
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Go Fish! takes the classic card game underwater to Hawai‘i’s vibrant reefs. Designed by a marine biologist, it features 13 popular Hawaiian fish with lifelike art, Hawaiian and scientific names, and fun behavior facts. The 54‑card deck includes instructions and a brief look at Hawai‘i’s marine life. Great pre-owned condition.
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Celebrate Hawaiian culture with Palaʻie, a traditional game featuring a ball attached to a woven loop. Players test their coordination and skill by swinging and catching the ball in the loop—a favorite pastime once enjoyed by Hawaiian children and adults alike. Beautiful, cultural, and fun for all ages, this handcrafted piece also makes a meaningful display item. Great pre-owned condition.
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Test your knowledge of the Islands with Island Trivia, a vintage 1984 game produced by HI‑TRI Enterprises. This collectible set includes 2,400 questions and answers exclusively about Hawai‘i, organized into six themed categories. The game comes complete with a sample scoresheet and full instructions for play. A fun and nostalgic way to celebrate Hawai‘i’s history, culture, and natural wonders.
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Add a touch of island charm to your home with this set of two handcrafted monkey pod bowls from Waikiki Woods, Hawai‘i. Known for their rich grain and natural beauty, these bowls make stunning décor pieces or functional serving items. One bowl has a slight, natural crack, but both remain in great overall condition and showcase the timeless elegance of Hawaiian woodcraft. A beautiful and useful addition to any home. Approx 8" in diameter.
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Set of five separate Disney art prints, each signed by renowned Disney artist James Mulligan. A charming addition for any Disney fan or art collector. Each print is 8x10", ready for you to frame.
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NWT: Disney Loungefly Exclusive: Adorable woven‑raffia–style tote featuring Stitch hula kahiko dancing on the front and Nani and Lilo on the back. Includes top handles, backpack straps, and a crossbody strap for versatile use. Beautiful embroidered accents throughout. Approx. 13" W x 4.5" D x 13" H.
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Designed by Lenox and made in the USA, this timeless piece from the China Jewels Collection was introduced in 1994. Titled Quiet Time, it features Lenox’s signature creamy ivory tone that complements any décor. A meaningful gift for a new mother, baby shower, birth announcement, Mother’s Day, or any special occasion—share a touch of vintage beauty with someone special. Signed (by unknown) and dated at the bottom. Approx 8.5" tall.
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Handcrafted in ivory porcelain with elegant gold trim, this charming vintage 2.5" sitting baby elephant features a glossy finish and modern design. A delightful collectible that adds a touch of warmth and elegance to any room. Perfect for gifting or display on any occasion. Previously owned, great condition.
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This beautiful set of three white porcelain Lenox swans can be used as salt cellars, trinket dishes, or charming jewelry holders. Perfect for storing rings or earrings, their graceful vintage design adds a timeless touch to any space. Pre‑owned and lovingly cared for, these swans are both functional and decorative.
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This beautiful set of three matching white porcelain Lenox swans can be used as trinket dishes or charming jewelry holders. Perfect for storing rings or earrings, they add timeless elegance to any vanity or décor. All pieces are the same size and in great condition. Previously owned.
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These delicate, ivory‑toned Lenox swans bring a sense of grace and serenity to any space. Made in the USA, each small swan doubles as a charming trinket or jewelry holder—perfect for rings, earrings, or tiny keepsakes. A timeless accent that blends beauty and function with classic Lenox craftsmanship. Previously owned; great condition.
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Inspired by the sea, this set of two shell‑shaped candlestick holders features Lenox’s signature ivory porcelain Aegean Collection pieces accented with delicate gold details. A perfect accent for coastal, tropical, or island‑style décor. Previously owned; great condition.
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A gorgeous bud vase by Lenox. It is in the Ming Blossom pattern which is discontinued. It has an embossed floral pattern with 24K gold trim and the famous Lenox cream color. What a beautiful vase for all of your garden delights. This would be a wonderful addition to any home decor. A perfect gift idea.
Size:
6½ inches in height
2½ inches in diameter across the top
3½ inches in diameter at it's widest
2¼ inches in diameter across base
This vase is in 'like new' condition. There are no chips, cracks, or scratches.
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A beautiful offering from Lenox, this vintage oval‑shaped serving dish was introduced in the 1960s and reflects timeless craftsmanship with a hint of aloha. Crafted in Lenox’s signature creamy ivory, it features graceful gold‑bordered handles and a lovely embossed design within. Measuring 11¼ inches long, 4 inches wide at the center, and 2 inches deep, this elegant piece is perfect for entertaining—ideal for serving cranberry sauce at your holiday table or adding classic charm to any gathering. Excellent condition.
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This beautiful vintage Lenox oval serving dish brings timeless elegance with a touch of island charm. Crafted in Lenox’s signature ivory porcelain, it features a softly embossed floral design inside the base and is finished with delicate gold trim reminiscent of golden island sunsets. Measuring 8 inches long, 6¼ inches wide, and 1½ inches deep, the underside is marked with the gold Lenox Made in U.S.A. stamp. A graceful piece perfect for entertaining, whether for a special gathering or an aloha‑filled celebration. Previously owned, great condition.
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This elegant tenor ukulele features premium tonewoods for clear, balanced sound with rich bass and bright highs. Ornate herringbone rosette, mahogany binding, and smooth Venetian cutaway add refined style, while the Fishman® Kula preamp makes it stage-ready. Perfect for both strumming and fingerpicking. Retails at $489.00
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A popular and stylish bundle featuring the ‘Iwa Trucker Hat, Kalo Crossbody, Black/Sandstone Tote, Coco Palms Mid Pouch, and Salina Tiny Stripe Laptop Case. Perfect for everyday use or travel.Makes a great gift, already wrapped! Retail value: $262.00
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Value: $100 Gift Card – A Touch of Serenity (Alexandria, VA)
Enjoy a $100 gift card valid toward any massage or facial service at A Touch of Serenity in Alexandria, VA. Perfect for relaxation and self‑care, or give as a gift! Expires Sept 20, 2026
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Elegant Lenox Colonial Collection creamer pitcher crafted in classic ivory porcelain. Measuring approximately 5.5" tall, this timeless piece features refined detailing and traditional style. Gently used and in excellent condition; perfect for display, entertaining, or adding to a Lenox collection.
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Classic Lenox 10" oval serving tray crafted in signature ivory porcelain. Features an elegant embossed scallop design with luxurious 24KT gold trim. Timeless and refined—perfect for entertaining or display, and a beautiful addition to any Lenox collection.
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Bring a touch of island elegance to your table with this Lenox pedestal candy and nut dish. Crafted in classic ivory porcelain and accented with radiant gold trim, its elevated design adds effortless charm; perfect for serving sweets while evoking the warmth of Hawaiian hospitality. Graceful, timeless, and ideal for entertaining or display.
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Impressive 16" Lenox Symphony oval platter featuring elegant gold-trimmed handles and classic ivory porcelain. Created to commemorate Lenox’s 120th Anniversary, this piece blends timeless design with celebratory craftsmanship. Like new and previously owned, it shows minimal to no wear; perfect for entertaining, display, or as a standout addition to any Lenox collection.
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Believed to be a traditional Samoan siapo, or tapa cloth, handcrafted from the bark of the paper mulberry tree and decorated with natural dyes. Siapo is an important cultural art form in Samoa, traditionally associated with community, storytelling, and ceremonial use. The specific background of this piece is unknown, but it’s a beautiful piece and would make a great addition to your collection or home décor. This item is offered as a decorative and cultural artwork; no specific provenance is claimed. Sizes: 24"x15" and 15"x15"
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Traditional Kōnane, often called Hawaiian checkers, featuring a beautifully crafted wooden game board. The set includes playing pieces that appear to be black lava stone and white coral. Though the exact origin of this piece is unknown, it is in excellent condition and would make a striking and meaningful addition to a family collection. Size of board: 9"x9"
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Framed, signed limited‑edition print Windward from Makapu‘u by Hawaiian artist Rosalie Prussing. Numbered 435/750 and ready to hang. Prussing was an acclaimed island artist for over 50 years and a founding member of the Windward Artists Guild, known for her joyful depictions of Hawai‘i. Size with frame: 10"x10"
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Previously owned Hawaiʻi‑opoly board game, arriving sealed and in great condition. All pieces are assumed to be included due. A fun and nostalgic collectible that celebrates Hawaiʻi, perfect for game night or a collector’s shelf.
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Signed hardcover copy of Hawaii Black by journalist and author Cobey Black. The book offers a narrative account of the 1931 Massie Case in Hawai‘i, examining issues of racism, militarism, and corruption during a pivotal moment in island history. An excellent addition for collectors and readers interested in historical true crime and social justice.
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Set includes three lauhala placemats featuring small, medium, and large weave patterns (one of each). Pre‑owned and in used condition. The exact origin is unknown. A lovely natural fiber set that offers texture, variety, and timeless island style.
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Bundle of Hawaiian‑related children’s books including storybooks, coloring books, and sticker books. All items are new and unused, though previously owned. This educational collection supports learning through reading, creativity, language, and geography. Publication dates likely range from 1996–2013. 8 books in the set.
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Collection of 10 Hawaiian‑themed books featuring early history and traditional legends, including myths, trickster and riddler tales, and spooky or mysterious stories. Previously owned and in excellent condition. Publication dates are estimated to range from 1960–1998. A wonderful set for readers interested in Hawaiian storytelling and folklore.
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