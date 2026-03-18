Handmade Moments Play Songbird Summer Nights at Ogden Nature Center

Make It a Summer Night to Remember - Become a Sponsor!

Gather your favorite people and enjoy Songbird Summer Nights from one of the best spots on the lawn.





Our Picnic Package includes:

A reserved picnic table with room to spread out and relaxSix concert ticketsA curated spread of sweet and savory snacksRecognition as a supporting sponsor of the eventMore than just a concert, these evenings are an opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and experience live music surrounded by the beauty of the Ogden Nature Center.





Your sponsorship directly supports environmental education, wildlife ambassador care, habitat conservation, and the stewardship of 152 acres of open space in Weber County.





Only six Sponsor Picnic Packages available for each concert.