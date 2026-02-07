Hangar Swing Dance

Take your experience in the hangar one step further and go airborne.





This special add-on includes a brief yet unforgettable flight experience in our beautifully restored 1957 L-19 Bird Dog, flown by one of our experienced Commemorative Air Force pilots. You’ll enjoy a smooth lap in the traffic pattern, offering sweeping views of the airfield and surrounding landscape while experiencing the thrill of flight from an open, vintage military aircraft.





Though the flight is short (less than ten minutes), the experience is pure aviation magic. The sound of the engine, the feel of lift-off, and the view from above make this an awe-inspiring moment you won’t forget.

Guests may enjoy the full event and schedule their flight time with a pilot.