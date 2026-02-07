Hangar Swing Dance

About this event
Enjoy the introductory swing dance lesson, social dance floor, static aircraft display, fly-by show, and access to raffle and silent auction items.
Take your experience in the hangar one step further and go airborne.
This special add-on includes a brief yet unforgettable flight experience in our beautifully restored 1957 L-19 Bird Dog, flown by one of our experienced Commemorative Air Force pilots. You’ll enjoy a smooth lap in the traffic pattern, offering sweeping views of the airfield and surrounding landscape while experiencing the thrill of flight from an open, vintage military aircraft.
Though the flight is short (less than ten minutes), the experience is pure aviation magic. The sound of the engine, the feel of lift-off, and the view from above make this an awe-inspiring moment you won’t forget.
Guests may enjoy the full event and schedule their flight time with a pilot.
For those who want the full experience, this option offers an extended 30-minute flight in our historic 1957 L-19 Bird Dog, flown by an experienced Commemorative Air Force pilot.
Guests will schedule a dedicated flight time and take to the skies for an immersive journey above the Reno–Stead area. This longer flight allows time to truly settle into the experience, feeling the rhythm of the aircraft, taking in expansive views, and appreciating the unique character of this iconic military observation plane.
From smooth climbs and gentle turns to wide-open vistas and a deep sense of freedom, this flight offers a rare and unforgettable connection to aviation history. This is a chance to experience what it’s like to fly a living piece of history.
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