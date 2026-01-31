Happy Animal Sanctuary Caretaker Circle

Offered by
Your $15/month helps provide food, fresh water, and daily wellness checks for small animals in our care—ensuring they are safe, healthy, and supported every single day.
Your $30/mo. goes towards providing critical veterinary care and medication support for rescued animals in recovery. Your monthly gift helps cover treatments, follow-up visits, and ongoing medical needs to ensure every animal has the best chance to heal and thrive.
Your $60/mo goes towards sustaining everything it takes to give rescued animals a lifelong safe haven — nourishing meals, strong fencing, clean bedding, warm shelter, emergency rescues, and daily hands-on care.
As a Full Sanctuary Caretaker, you’re not just helping one need — you’re helping keep the entire sanctuary running and ready to say “yes” to the next life that needs saving.
