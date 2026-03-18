Bloomsburg Public Library

Hosted by

Bloomsburg Public Library

About this event

Haunted Library 2026

225 Market St

Bloomsburg, PA 17815, USA

7:00pm
$10

Arrive between 6:45pm-7:15pm. You will receive a number for the next available tour between 7:00-7:30pm.

7:30pm
$10

Arrive between 7:15pm-7:45pm. You will receive a number for the next available tour between 7:30-8:00pm.

8:00pm
$10

Arrive between 7:45pm-8:15pm. You will receive a number for the next available tour between 8:00-8:30pm.

8:30pm
$10

Arrive between 8:15pm-8:45pm. You will receive a number for the next available tour between 8:30-9:00pm.

9:00pm
$10

Arrive between 8:45pm-9:15pm. You will receive a number for the next available tour between 9:00-9:30pm.

9:30pm
$10

Arrive between 9:15pm-9:45pm. You will receive a number for the next available tour between 9:30-10:00pm.

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